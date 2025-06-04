Tiger Rag Radio Podcast | Week of June 2 2025 | LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson | And More

LSU Baseball is Super again, hosting an NCAA Super Regional again this week after a dogfight ensued on Sunday and Monday nights at Alex Box Staadium as the Tigers had to fight for their postseason lives.

JAY JOHNSON EXPLAINS HIS WINNING LINEUP CARD

Louisiana Radio Network’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag’s Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne discussed the NCAA Regional, and then coach Jay Johnson came on to cap off the evening, going over his and the team’s emotional victory over Arkansas-Little Rock as this year’s Road to Omaha continues.