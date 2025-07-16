Tiger Rag Radio Podcast Week of July 14 2025 | Chris Low | Kendall Rogers | SEC Media Days

Join Tiger Rag Radio Podcast for the week of July 14, 2025, as we dive into the world of LSU football and baseball with special guests Chris Low, straight from SEC Media Days, and also Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. Our hosts Todd Horne and Glenn Guibeau bring you the latest news and updates from Baton Rouge and Atlanta this week and Andrew Greenstein of the Louisiana Radio Network joins Horne in the Super Chevy Dealers Studio with some great insights. Get the inside scoop on Brian Kelly’s plans for the upcoming season, Garrett Nussmeier’s progress, and Whit Weeks’ impact on the team. Stay tuned for an action-packed episode filled with LSU football and baseball news, insights, and more!
