Tiger Rag Radio Podcast May 26: SEC Spring Meetings Storylines; Kiffin Speaks And An LSU Men’s Golf Preview 

May 27, 2026 Todd Horne Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU athletics, LSU Basketball, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Man in a gray athletic shirt speaking at a press conference, standing behind a microphone with SEC logos on the backdrop
LSU football coach Lane Kiffin answered questions, mainly about Ole Miss, at a press conference at the SEC Spring Meetings in Miramar Beach, Florida on Tuesday. (SEC photo).

We go over the many headlines surrounding the SEC Spring Meetings. CBS Sports Brandon Marcello gives us an up to the minute update on what’s happening in Miramar Beach, Florida as SEC leaders come together.

We also hear from columnist and author Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com and the Baton Rouge Advocate who is writing a book on the growing business of college athletics with a strong focus on LSU, which is at the epicenter of the new world of collegiate sports. Duncan also gives us his thoughts on how college football needs someone to steer the ship as the sport navigates the potential of a larger College Football Playoff.

And we hear from LSU sports information director Kent Lowe, who is in California with the men and women’s golf teams. He updates us on when LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade may announce his new roster.

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