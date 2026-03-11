TIGER RAG Radio Podcast: Matt McMahon, Will Wade, Or Someone Else? | LSU Baseball’s Struggles & Much More

Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball in hour one to discuss the LSU baseball team’s recent struggles. The crew also talks with former LSU men’s basketball star Rudy Macklin about the current state of the program and what Matt McMahon’s future in Baton Rouge could look like. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio visits with former LSU baseball star Todd Walker to break down the Tigers’ hitting woes. The crew also speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate about LSU women’s basketball’s most recent loss to South Carolina and what the Tigers must do to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

00:00 – Introduction and LSU Baseball Recap

12:00 – Kendall Rogers on LSU Baseball’s SEC Outlook

25:30 – Rudy Macklin on the State of LSU Men’s Basketball

45:15 – The Future of Matt McMahon in Baton Rouge

1:02:10 – Todd Walker Breaks Down LSU’s Hitting Slump

1:18:45 – Reed Darcey: LSU WBB vs. South Carolina & NCAA Run