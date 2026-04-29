Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: LSU Spring Football Wraps Up-But So Does LSU Baseball

In hour one, the crew speaks with former LSU star pitcher Anthony Ranaudo to discuss LSU baseball’s latest struggles. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio goes down memory lane with the legendary Warren Morris to talk about the Tigers 1996 national championship team, which will be honored at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday. The last guest of the night is Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich, who recaps the NFL Draft, highlighted by Barion Brown and Garrett Nussmeier.