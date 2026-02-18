Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: LSU Baseball’s 4-0 Fast Start + Can Mulkey Rebound? & More

In hour one, the crew speaks with D-D Breaux, the legendary and longtime LSU gymnastics coach, who discusses her new documentary, “The Fighting Tiger.” In hour two, the crew talks with Cory Diaz of USA Today Louisiana about what went wrong for the seventh-ranked LSU women’s basketball team in its loss to South Carolina last Saturday. Diaz also shares his predictions for the Lady Tigers for the rest of the season. Tiger Rag Radio also interviews Daniel Kalms, the Executive Vice President of Woodside Energy, about the company’s new jersey-patch partnership with LSU Athletics. The final guest of the show was Garland Gillen of Fox 8 WVUE-TV in New Orleans, who talks about his recent one-on-one interview with Lane Kiffin and what Kiffin’s first taste of Mardi Gras was like.
