Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: LSU Baseball Back Up Against The Warning Track | Kent Lowe On Will Wade

In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with former LSU baseball star Ryan Theriot about the Tigers’ recent struggles. To open hour two, the crew talks with LSU men’s basketball Sports Information Director Kent Lowe about working with Will Wade again, along with Johnny Jones, and how rare it is to have two former LSU head coaches on the same staff. Also in hour two, the crew visits with LSU gymnastics public address announcer Mike Smith to discuss the Tigers’ week at nationals and what it will take to bring home their second national championship.