Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Lane Kiffin Lighting The Fire | Kim Mulkey Turning Up The Heat

In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio visits with LSU Radio sideline reporter Gordy Rush to break down spring practice and what to expect in the coming months as Lane Kiffin builds his new program.

In hour two, the crew is joined by LSU women’s basketball assistant coach Joe Schwartz to discuss the Lady Tigers’ performance in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and preview their matchup against Duke. Caroline Fenton of Yahoo Sports also joins the show to share her outlook on LSU’s chances for the rest of the tournament.