Tiger Rag Radio Podcast June 2: An inside look at LSU’s pursuit of Easton Royal

June 2, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU athletics, LSU Baseball, LSU Football News, Men's Golf, Podcast, Radio, Women's Golf 0
Easton Royal, a Louisiana high school football player in a red jersey with number 3 sits on a weight bench in a gym, looking at the camera.

We recap LSU’s big recruiting weekend and how strong of an impression did LSU make on 5-star wide receiver Easton Royal. It was a quiet weekend at Alex Box Stadium, but Jay Johnson and his coaching staff are busy digging through the transfer portal as they look to build the next Tigers championship team. The SEC and Big 10 ask for Congress’ help in fixing sports, but they do not like their suggestions.

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LSU Football Report: Another Young Offensive Lineman Says He Will Enter Transfer Portal

December 23, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News 0

In a Tuesday social media post, LSU redshirt freshman Coen Echols announced he will enter the transfer portal, becoming the second Tiger offensive lineman to do so this season. The Katy, Texas native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds. After seeing action in five games during 2024, Echols expanded his role this season, appearing in […]

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