Tiger Rag Radio Podcast June 2: An inside look at LSU’s pursuit of Easton Royal

We recap LSU’s big recruiting weekend and how strong of an impression did LSU make on 5-star wide receiver Easton Royal. It was a quiet weekend at Alex Box Stadium, but Jay Johnson and his coaching staff are busy digging through the transfer portal as they look to build the next Tigers championship team. The SEC and Big 10 ask for Congress’ help in fixing sports, but they do not like their suggestions.
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