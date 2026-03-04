Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Jay Johnson’s Tigers’ Recent Struggles, ESPN’s Charlie Crème On Kim Mulkey’s Postseason Edge & Much More

In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio visits with Charles Hanagriff, co-host of ESPN 104.5’s Live at Lunch, to discuss LSU baseball’s recent struggles. In hour two, the crew talks with Charlie Crème about what it will take for Kim Mulkey’s LSU women’s basketball team to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Crème also shares his thoughts on Mulkey’s ability to elevate her team’s play in the postseason. Tiger Rag Radio also catches up with Mike Smith, the public address announcer for LSU gymnastics, to talk about sophomore Kailin Chio’s historic run and the Tigers’ successful season so far.