Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Fans And Media React To Jay Johnson’s Revealing Comments About LSU Baseball & Much More

In hour one, the crew speaks with Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball.com to break down what has been a disastrous 2026 season for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers. Preston Guy of TigerBait.com kicks off hour two, sharing his take on what he’s seen from LSU football this spring as the Tigers wrap up practice this week. Also in hour two, Mike Detillier of WWL Radio joins the show to preview the NFL Draft and where several former Tigers could land. The final guest of the show is Hunt Palmer of LouisianaSports.net, who discusses LSU baseball’s struggles.
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