Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Charlie Crème on NCAA Tournament | Revenue Share Discussion and Cory Diaz Predictions

In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème about the NCAA women’s basketball tournament field of 64 and takes a closer look at LSU’s draw. The crew also visits with Brett Friedlander of HoopsHQ.com to discuss the possibility of Will Wade returning to LSU.

In hour two, the crew discusses the pending litigation filed by three Baton Rouge journalists—including Tiger Rag Executive Editor Todd Horne—against LSU, seeking records on how public funds are used to compensate student-athletes – The Tiger Rag Explanation. The crew also interviews Cory Diaz of USA Today Louisiana, who shares his early predictions for the LSU women’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament.