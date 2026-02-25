Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Can Kim Mulkey And LSU WBB Earn A No. 1 Seed? & Much More

In hour one, the crew visits with John Eads of WAFB-9 TV to discuss LSU baseball’s hot start to the 2026 season. Tiger Rag Radio also catches up with Scott Rabalais of The Advocate to break down the LSU gymnastics team’s performance against Oklahoma. In hour two, Mike Detillier of WWL Radio joins the show to talk about Lane Kiffin and the LSU players participating in this week’s NFL Combine. The crew also speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate about LSU women’s basketball and where the Tigers stand with just one week remaining before the SEC Tournament begins.