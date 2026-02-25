Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Can Kim Mulkey And LSU WBB Earn A No. 1 Seed? & Much More

In hour one, the crew visits with John Eads of WAFB-9 TV to discuss LSU baseball’s hot start to the 2026 season. Tiger Rag Radio also catches up with Scott Rabalais of The Advocate to break down the LSU gymnastics team’s performance against Oklahoma. In hour two, Mike Detillier of WWL Radio joins the show to talk about Lane Kiffin and the LSU players participating in this week’s NFL Combine. The crew also speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate about LSU women’s basketball and where the Tigers stand with just one week remaining before the SEC Tournament begins.
Related Articles
LSU Baseball Leads The Nation With 5 Of The Top 85 D1 Baseball Transfer Pitchers For 2025 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with five players listed among D1 Baseball’s Top 85 Transfer Pitchers for the 2025 season. The Top 85 list, released on Tuesday, features the five LSU pitchers […]
LSU’s Jacobian Guillory Never Considered Portal, Despite 9 D-Line Coach Transfers In 6 years
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory can list almost every defensive line coach he has had since beginning his career with the Tigers in 2020. He is on his ninth through […]
At Last … Lane Kiffin Lands No. 1 Portal Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton To Put A Bow On Top Class
By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor LSU new football coach Lane Kiffin just put a major exclamation point on his 2026 Transfer Portal class that has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247 […]
