Tiger Rag Radio Podcast | Bats Ready, Hoops Heated: LSU Baseball Opening Day Preview, South Carolina Women’s Basketball 

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau, along with producer Andre Champagne, discuss LSU baseball’s opening weekend and preview Saturday’s Valentine’s Day showdown between No. 6 LSU and No. 3 South Carolina in women’s basketball. In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com as the crew hears his predictions for LSU’s 2026 baseball team. The show also features LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, who provides an update on opening weekend and discusses which players are trending ahead of first pitch. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio talks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate to preview Saturday’s matchup between LSU and South Carolina. The crew also gets the perspective of “Captain Will” from Gamecocks Talk on what to expect from South Carolina and which players to watch.