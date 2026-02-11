Tiger Rag Radio Podcast | Bats Ready, Hoops Heated: LSU Baseball Opening Day Preview, South Carolina Women’s Basketball 

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau, along with producer Andre Champagne, discuss LSU baseball’s opening weekend and preview Saturday’s Valentine’s Day showdown between No. 6 LSU and No. 3 South Carolina in women’s basketball. In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com as the crew hears his predictions for LSU’s 2026 baseball team. The show also features LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, who provides an update on opening weekend and discusses which players are trending ahead of first pitch. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio talks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate to preview Saturday’s matchup between LSU and South Carolina. The crew also gets the perspective of “Captain Will” from Gamecocks Talk on what to expect from South Carolina and which players to watch.
Related Articles
Coming Full Circle: LSU point guard Alexis Morris leads Tigers to Final Four in her home state of Texas
LSU fifth-year point guard Alexis Morris remembers broaching the subject late in the regular season. The native of Beaumont, Texas had one final request in a career that’s rivaled that of a basketball odyssey with […]
New Tiger Fulwiley Named To USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League Team
LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley has been named to USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team, the organization announced. Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina, joins a six-member team that will compete at the 2025 […]
LSU’s Aneesah Morrow A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist
ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Morrow’s defensive impact has come in a variety of ways this […]
