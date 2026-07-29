Tiger Rag Radio: Ole Miss Suing LSU Players

Ole Miss beat reporter for the Clarion-Ledger Sam Hutchens breaks down Ole Miss’s breaking lawsuit against Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper for failing to pay their revenue-share contract after transferring to LSU. Hutchens gives his insight on the Rebels’ new staff ahead of their blockbuster matchup with LSU. USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer gives a look around the SEC ahead of preseason camps.
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