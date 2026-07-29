Tiger Rag Radio: Ole Miss Suing LSU Players

July 28, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Mascot character with oversized beige beard and hat, wearing a blue coat and red pants, walking along an outdoor fair path with vendor tents in the background.
Ole Miss' Colonel Reb mascot has long been the subject of much criticism as far as the Rebels' image. (File photo).

Ole Miss beat reporter for the Clarion-Ledger Sam Hutchens breaks down Ole Miss’s breaking lawsuit against Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper for failing to pay their revenue-share contract after transferring to LSU. Hutchens gives his insight on the Rebels’ new staff ahead of their blockbuster matchup with LSU. USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer gives a look around the SEC ahead of preseason camps.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× four = twenty four
Powered by MathCaptcha