Tiger Rag Radio: Momentum building for an Easton Royal LSU flip

We break down the NCAA’s 5-for-5 eligibility system and how it could impact the Tigers. Tigerbait. (http://tigerbait.com) com (http://tigerbait.com) ’s Preston Guy gives the latest on LSU’s pursuit of Texas commit Easton Royal. Tempers flare as we debate what’s next for college athletics with the impending Protect College Sports Act.
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