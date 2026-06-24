Tiger Rag Radio: Momentum building for an Easton Royal LSU flip

June 23, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Football player in red Crusaders uniform running with ball during a game, chased by opponents in white uniforms.
Easton Royal, the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the country from Brother Martin High in New Orleans. (Brother Martin photo).

We break down the NCAA’s 5-for-5 eligibility system and how it could impact the Tigers. Tigerbait. (http://tigerbait.com) com (http://tigerbait.com) ’s Preston Guy gives the latest on LSU’s pursuit of Texas commit Easton Royal. Tempers flare as we debate what’s next for college athletics with the impending Protect College Sports Act.

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