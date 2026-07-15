Tiger Rag Radio: LSU SEC Media Days Preview & LSU’s Biggest Wins of the MLB Draft

Entering his 27th season, Michael Bonnette has worked beside Nick Saban, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron, Brian Kelly and now Lane Kiffin. That perspective gave unusual weight to what he said next.

Here is the complete transcript of the show from YouTube. Tiger Rag apologizes for any AI generated mistakes:

0:00

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0:49

49 seconds

Get ready to talk Tigers with producer Case Kishnik [music] and our host Todd Horn, Jeff Polalmo,

0:56

56 seconds

and Glenn Gilbo. players that are better people than they are players. This is Tiger Rag Radio.

1:05

1 minute, 5 seconds

Good evening. This is Glenn Gilbo from Tiger Rag. I am the editor of Tiger Rag with Todd Horn, the executive editor.

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1 minute, 13 seconds

And Case, say his last name for me, Todd. Kishnik.

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1 minute, 16 seconds

Kishnik. It’s really not that hard. Kate Kishnik, our producer, and Case Case Kishnik, our producer and Tiger Egg. Great Tiger Egg writer. In his

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1 minute, 25 seconds

second week, he’s doing a lot of stories. Uh, and I’m filling in for um, uh, Jeff Polarmo. Jeff Polarmo.

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1 minute, 34 seconds

Sorry about [snorts] Sorry about that, Jeff. Um, but, uh, yeah, we got we got a cool show tonight.

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1 minute, 41 seconds

We We’re going to go into SID history at LSU. Uh, you know, it’s amazing. LSU has only had two football sports information

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1 minute, 49 seconds

directors since 1988. Herb Vincent in 1988 who I was a classmate of his at LSU

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1 minute, 57 seconds

and uh he was the SID through the 1999 season and that summer and then he left to take like a television job in in

2:05

2 minutes, 5 seconds

Birmingham right as Nick Sabin was coming in and Michael Bett became the SID in 2000 and he’s still the SID now.

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2 minutes, 14 seconds

And we’re going to have Michael on in just a few minutes at uh 6:00. He’s actually with us now. And then uh 6:30 we’re going to have Jacob Rudder from

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2 minutes, 22 seconds

Baseball America. He wrote a cool story about L how LSU is one of the best survivors of the draft. Uh they kept most of their signing class or or will.

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2 minutes, 32 seconds

Then at 7 p.m. we’re going to have Jacques Duceay from WFB and Jacques talk. He had Jay Johnson LSU’s baseball coach on yesterday. And at 7:30 we’re

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2 minutes, 41 seconds

going to have Herb Vincent who is now the associate commiss commissioner at the SEC office. and uh he’s getting

2:48

2 minutes, 48 seconds

ready for SEC media days as is our first guest Michael Bonnet. Michael, are you with us?

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2 minutes, 57 seconds

Is he with us? Case? Michael, you there?

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3 minutes, 3 seconds

[laughter]

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3 minutes, 4 seconds

Um we can’t we can’t hear Michael right now. I see I see his number on the line though. But um anyway, u we’ll we’ll get

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3 minutes, 12 seconds

back to Michael. Uh LSU has announced or the SEC and LSU has announced the the three players they’re going to be with

3:20

3 minutes, 20 seconds

Lane Keifin at SEC media days a week from Thursday morning and that is tight end TDZ Green linebacker with Weeks and

3:29

3 minutes, 29 seconds

Old Miss transfer linebacker TJ Dy and um I was hoping that would be uh Sam

3:36

3 minutes, 36 seconds

Levit but uh he’s not there. Michael, are you there? Yeah, I’m here.

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3 minutes, 41 seconds

Okay, there he is. There he is. Hey man, appreciate you joining us. That’s all right. That’s cool. That’s cool. Yeah.

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3 minutes, 46 seconds

Hey, um so are you ready for uh media days? Does that kind of mark the uh the beginning of the season for you guys?

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3 minutes, 54 seconds

Yeah, pretty much. Um yeah, it’s into summer and uh it, you know, it started ramping up now that we’re a week out

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4 minutes, 2 seconds

from media day. There’s a lot of prep that goes into that. Uh but yeah, once media days, that week gets here. You know, typic.

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4 minutes, 11 seconds

been lead off and I think in an attempt to uh keep the uh media contingent there all week, I think they strategically put

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4 minutes, 19 seconds

us last. U so we’re uh we’re at the bottom of the lineup this year. But uh but you know, it gives you some

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4 minutes, 27 seconds

advantages. Going first gives you some advantages. You allow you kind of you set the bar and uh you know for the rest

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4 minutes, 35 seconds

of the week, but going last allows you to see what everybody’s talking about.

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4 minutes, 39 seconds

And uh you know there are a lot of big picture items obviously in in college football that that are going to be probably asked. Uh so it gives us a

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4 minutes, 46 seconds

chance to sit back and watch the other coaches and players uh have their turn and uh it helps us to kind of get an idea of what we’re walking into.

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4 minutes, 56 seconds

So Michael, hey this is Todd. How you doing tonight? Hey good Todd. How are you?

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5 minutes

I’m doing well. Thank you. So, I was just thinking about it and you’re entering your 27th year as the LSU

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5 minutes, 8 seconds

football sid and I know that’s not your official title. It’s like some type of athletic director type thing.

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5 minutes, 15 seconds

Associate director, right?

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5 minutes, 17 seconds

Yeah. Y So, I was doing the math and so like you started when you were three. I mean, how did that work? Uh, yeah. It was five.

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5 minutes, 25 seconds

Five. Five. Okay.

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5 minutes, 26 seconds

Yeah. Yeah. You know, look, I was very lucky. I I came to school at LSU and uh worked uh worked under Herb and and

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5 minutes, 34 seconds

still work with Kent and Bill and u you know this is something I I’ve always wanted to do. I I knew from a very early age following in my dad’s footsteps and

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5 minutes, 43 seconds

and Herb really gave me an opportunity from an early age as a student here and and I’ve been very fortunate. I I’ve never left campus for any other job. I I

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5 minutes, 52 seconds

think I’ve had three jobs my entire three real jobs in my entire life. One was uh mowing grass at the Port of Lake

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5 minutes, 59 seconds

Charles. One was working at uh doing uh turnarounds at Sitco Industry in sulfur

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6 minutes, 7 seconds

and that didn’t last very long [laughter] and then uh and then this and then this. So I I’ve been very very lucky.

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6 minutes, 13 seconds

Well, you mentioned your legacy of SID heritage. Your dad of course spent years at Mc Mes and then I think you even have

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6 minutes, 21 seconds

a his brother his brother Matthew. Yeah, your brother is involved. Why don’t you go over that real quick? Just how how long?

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6 minutes, 27 seconds

So my dad Yeah. So my dad uh was at MCN for 46 years and uh that he was there so

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6 minutes, 35 seconds

long they named the football field after him. His name’s on the football field and then they just built a new press box after one of the hurricanes destroyed

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the last one and uh you know they decided he was there so long they put his name on the press box as well or inside the media area of the press box.

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6 minutes, 51 seconds

Wow. Uh so yeah, 46 years it was uh you know quite a quite a career for him obviously and uh allowed me to uh to tag

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6 minutes, 59 seconds

along to a lot of events and be part of a lot of you know special memories. I grew up uh you know a magnes fan. I

7:07

7 minutes, 7 seconds

didn’t I’d never experienced LSU of any type of athletic event until my junior year of high school. had never been to

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7 minutes, 16 seconds

anything because I was always, you know, my dad in Saturdays in the fall, I was in Cowboys Stadium. I was doing that and just, you know, pulled for LSU, but I

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7 minutes, 24 seconds

wasn’t, you know, a dieh hard fan and then had the opportunity to come here uh after I I did go to MCN for one year and

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7 minutes, 32 seconds

then I transferred here for year two and uh so yeah, it’s been it’s been uh really fun uh trying to live up to his

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7 minutes, 42 seconds

uh you know to what he did in his profession. has changed a lot obviously, but uh I I I can just have so many great

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7 minutes, 51 seconds

vivid memories of being being part of that. But and then you know he retires and my brother was an assistant for Doug

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7 minutes, 58 seconds

Ireland at Northwestern State and then uh you know he he was able to to get the MC job and so he’s been there since. So

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8 minutes, 6 seconds

there’s been a a bonet in the SID office at MCNE since uh 1963 I think. Wow, that’s amazing.

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8 minutes, 15 seconds

So, like when you guys used to have family dinners and just sit around and just talk about SID uh presses and how to write a press release.

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8 minutes, 22 seconds

Yeah, we would Yeah. You know, we would talk about a lot of stuff, but you know, I never understood why my dad um so he

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8 minutes, 30 seconds

was really a one-man, two-man shop for for ever to be honest. And I never could understand why he just on Sundays he

8:37

8 minutes, 37 seconds

didn’t want to sit down and watch NFL football or some other sports. I think, you know, at some point you you got to take a break from sports. And I kind of

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8 minutes, 45 seconds

feel like that sometimes as well. I mean, this is your livelihood. This is your life. You spend every day. And I love it. I love talking LSU. Uh, you

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8 minutes, 53 seconds

know, you walk down the streets, you go into a store, everybody wants to talk LSU, and I I love it. But, uh, but yeah, taking a break from sports every once in

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9 minutes, 2 seconds

a while isn’t too bad. But uh but yeah, I mean it it’s been fun sharing stories and and uh you know it’s the the some of

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9 minutes, 9 seconds

the experiences I’ve had. Uh you know, I don’t think I could have ever uh been able to do the things that I’ve been able to to be part of uh without the

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9 minutes, 19 seconds

opportunity that Herb first gave me and then uh uh just being here at LSU during what’s been a a great run. I mean, football has been outstanding.

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9 minutes, 28 seconds

Baseball’s been tremendous. Women’s basketball, you name it. Gymnastics. Uh, and then with Will back for basketball, that should be a lot of fun as well.

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9 minutes, 36 seconds

Well, you know, let’s talk about that a little bit more though in detail. You’ve been here for almost three decades.

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9 minutes, 40 seconds

You’ve worked with Skip Bertman, Nick Sabin, Les Miles, Ed Oeron, Brian Kelly, and now Lane Keifin. So, I guess without

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9 minutes, 50 seconds

going into detail right now about each one of those because we got a little while to talk about that. What’s the biggest change in just being the LSU sports information director over those

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9 minutes, 58 seconds

almost three decades? Yeah, I think uh technology has changed uh you know it’s changed the world but I think from our

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10 minutes, 6 seconds

standpoint uh you know social media has really impacted us. Um you know we we

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10 minutes, 13 seconds

used to just uh send out press releases by email or or whatever and and and you know count on the media to to pretty

10:23

10 minutes, 23 seconds

much tell our story. Now we have the internet, we have social media, we have the biggest social media following uh amongst all schools nationally. U and so

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10 minutes, 32 seconds

now we we we tell our own story. We’re able to to to control the message, if you will. And and um you know what our

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10 minutes, 40 seconds

people do here from a graphics and creative standpoint, uh you know, it sells LSU. you know, we we’re proud to

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10 minutes, 47 seconds

say we are the number one brand in college athletics and and that’s largely in due to uh our social media following.

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10 minutes, 54 seconds

Uh you know, we’re we’re way beyond the borders of Louisiana. I mean, it’s uh we’re nationwide and and now even

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11 minutes, 1 second

internationally uh with uh w with what you know, the internet and social media. So, um that’s been the biggest change.

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11 minutes, 10 seconds

But I I like to think that the traditional job of the sports information director hasn’t uh it’s the

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11 minutes, 17 seconds

foundation is still there. You know, we still uh work daily with the coach. We still work daily with you guys setting up interviews, press conferences, you

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11 minutes, 26 seconds

know, we do the stuff that that you know that people probably don’t even really care to know, but the stats and the media guides and all those sort of

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11 minutes, 34 seconds

things. That’s still part of our day-to-day, but a lot of our focus and emphasis is on enhancing our brand. And

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11 minutes, 41 seconds

we do that through social media. And then we take the leverage the power of our student athletes and our former student athletes. I mean, when you think

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11 minutes, 49 seconds

about LSU’s got some of the biggest names in all of all of sports that are now, whether they’re in the pro leagues or on TV, uh, you know, it’s really we’ve got a special thing going here.

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12 minutes

Yeah. talking to Michael Bett, LSU football sports information director going into his 27th season. And Michael,

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12 minutes, 7 seconds

you’re going to be able to stay with us through the next break, right? Till 6:30. Is that cool? Okay. Well, real quick before we we take a break, um, uh,

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12 minutes, 17 seconds

Sam Lev is not going to be at SEC media days. Is that is that usually the coach’s call on that when you when

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12 minutes, 24 seconds

you’re deciding who goes? Is that usually the coach?

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12 minutes, 27 seconds

Well, ultimately, yeah, the coach signs off on it. Look, we talked about it. Sam hasn’t didn’t practice during the spring. Um, we felt like we had a a good

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12 minutes, 36 seconds

group uh to pick from. Uh, if we could have taken four four players, I’m sure Sam would have been that fourth player.

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12 minutes, 43 seconds

But look, going back, you know, Jaden Daniels didn’t go his first year when he was at LSU. Joe Burrow didn’t go his first year when he was at LSU. So, it’s

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12 minutes, 51 seconds

not really out of the ordinary that we don’t bring a firstear transfer quarterback. Um I think eight of the SEC

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12 minutes, 59 seconds

schools aren’t bring are bringing quarterbacks and eight are not maybe nine something like that. So um we just felt like with Sam uh while he is uh

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13 minutes, 8 seconds

fully recovered and doing everything that we thought he’d be doing at this point um you know we just felt like u

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13 minutes, 15 seconds

you know let’s let’s protect him in in the fact that is it going to be all the talk about his injury and recovery and

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13 minutes, 22 seconds

all that or so so there was no other reason. I think we we got three really good people we’re bringing. Wit’s going for a second year. TJ Doy went last year

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13 minutes, 31 seconds

for Old Miss, so he’s been been there once and he’ll represent us this year.

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13 minutes, 35 seconds

And then, you know, Trey Dez, he’s in line for a special year. He’s already been a preseason all-americ and and uh you know, he’s certainly deserving of

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13 minutes, 44 seconds

the opportunity to represent LSU. Okay, we all Michael, we only have a couple seconds before break, maybe 15 or so,

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13 minutes, 51 seconds

but is there any truth to the rumor that you were gonna you were recommending Watkins, Prince, and TJ to go to Media Days?

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13 minutes, 59 seconds

Yes, Lane shot that down. [laughter] Yeah.

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14 minutes, 3 seconds

Yeah. I I saw an Old Miss writer already said that that the fact that y’all are bringing TJ D is a shot at Old Miss, man. [laughter]

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14 minutes, 10 seconds

Yeah. It has nothing to do with that at all. I know. I hear you. I hear you.

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14 minutes, 15 seconds

Yeah. Yeah, they’re uh they’re they’re going crazy over in Oxford. But uh well, thank Michael, thanks thanks for joining us and thanks for sticking with us to

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14 minutes, 23 seconds

through the break. We’re going to be back with uh more Tiger Rag Radio uh right after this break, we’re going to have Michael Bonnet till 6:30. Then at

14:31

14 minutes, 31 seconds

6:30, we’re going to have Jacob Rner from Baseball America. He had a great story on LSU’s uh surviving the draft.

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14 minutes, 38 seconds

700 p.m. Jacques talk with Jacques Duceay. and 7:30, Michael Bonnett’s mentor, one of his mentors in addition

14:46

14 minutes, 46 seconds

to his pop, that’s going to be Herb Vincent. But we’ll be back with more Tiger Rag Radio right after this. I’m Richard Fontno, president of the

14:53

14 minutes, 53 seconds

Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation. My brother and I grow rice, [music] soybeans, and raised crawfish on our farm in Evangeline Parish. For a fourth generation farmer like myself, [music]

15:02

15 minutes, 2 seconds

Louisiana Farm Bureau is as much a part of my life as checking traps or harvesting rice. Our organization is more than 145,000 members [music] strong

15:10

15 minutes, 10 seconds

and we’ve been around for more than 100 years. The Louisiana Farm Bureau spans generations and we want you to join our family.

15:16

15 minutes, 16 seconds

Visit lafarmbureau.org. The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, the voice of Louisiana agriculture.

15:24

15 minutes, 24 seconds

Tiger Rag Radio is back.

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15 minutes, 28 seconds

Hello, welcome back to Tiger Eag. This is Glenn Gilbo, editor of Tiger Era magazine with executive editor Todd Horn

15:35

15 minutes, 35 seconds

and producer Case Kishnik. All right, got it right. And we’re we’re uh with Michael Bonnet, uh associate AD at LSU

15:43

15 minutes, 43 seconds

and sports information director for football. Michael, you’ve worked for several head coaches or worked with

15:50

15 minutes, 50 seconds

several head coaches at LSU. I think you were what, 29 when uh you started in 2000. Is that right? Yeah. No, he was five. He was five. Yeah.

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15 minutes, 59 seconds

Five.

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15 minutes, 59 seconds

And his first assignment was was Nick Sabin. And that was not that was not pretty. I can I remember

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16 minutes, 6 seconds

he uh he did not treat you well early on at least. But well, look, we were all learning. He was in his first year at LSU. I was my I

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16 minutes, 15 seconds

will tell you this. I I So Herb left around this time because he didn’t want to work with Nick. [laughter] Well, I don’t know. You You can ask him

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16 minutes, 22 seconds

at 7:30. But uh um I will tell you it was my dream job and all of a sudden I’m

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16 minutes, 31 seconds

thrust into a position that I’m like, “Oh my god, this guy Nick is here. He’s tough.” I mean, look, we we know he’s tough. He wanted to win. He had a plan.

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16 minutes, 40 seconds

I learned a lot from him. But that first camp, I mean, I don’t know that I slept for two weeks. I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t I couldn’t eat.

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16 minutes, 49 seconds

But but we got through it. And uh to be honest, if I picked up the phone and called Nick today, he would help me with anything. He’s, you know, I I owe a lot to him because I learned a lot.

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17 minutes

That’s awesome.

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17 minutes

And uh you know, Nick was the first coach that you would ever that I’d ever

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17 minutes, 6 seconds

heard talk about not outcomes, but processes and all that. And now that’s just common common talk amongst coaches.

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17 minutes, 14 seconds

There were really so many things that Nick did that were the first that I could recall. Now, maybe other coaches

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17 minutes, 21 seconds

did it and I’m just just having blinders on, but you know, everything he did from a uh me mental standpoint, the way he

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17 minutes, 30 seconds

prepared his team. I’ll never forget one of the, you know, he was always big on uh processes and he always wanted to um,

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17 minutes, 38 seconds

you know, he obviously wanted to win, but one of the most I think that one of the times I saw him most frustrated came

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17 minutes, 47 seconds

after we beat Kentucky in the Bluegrass miracle because if you recall, we played

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17 minutes, 50 seconds

[laughter]

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17 minutes, 51 seconds

terrible in that game. Played absolutely horrible in the second half and somehow found a way to win by obviously a

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17 minutes, 58 seconds

miracle. man, he was mad after that game. And that was the infamous Jordy Holtberg speech. Remember they said Jordy recorded this speech in the locker

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18 minutes, 7 seconds

room that that’s when Jordy did sideline and all that was all made up. It was all made up. It was all made up.

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18 minutes, 15 seconds

And uh Alabama just ran with it. And man, they stomped us that next outing.

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18 minutes, 20 seconds

Uh but but really owe a lot to Nick. He helped develop me uh from a a professional standpoint and uh you know

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18 minutes, 29 seconds

learned learned a lot. Met met some great people along the way with Nick that I’m still in touch with today.

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18 minutes, 34 seconds

Derek Douly, Will Muschamp, Kirby, Jimbo, all those guys. Stacy Surles uh became lifelong friends. So uh and and

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18 minutes, 42 seconds

the players, you know, Marcus Spears, I talked to him today. Matt Mock talked to him last week. Guys that, you know, I still remain in contact with. Uh, so those were really special times.

18:53

18 minutes, 53 seconds

Hey, so what do you think of Lane so far? And how much do you do you talk to him on a on a weekly basis? I realize

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19 minutes, 2 seconds

it’s the off season. And just what is it what is it about Lane that maybe you’ve noticed that the average uh LSU fan hasn’t hasn’t or doesn’t know about?

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19 minutes, 12 seconds

Well, I’m still I’m still learning and still getting to know him. We talk almost daily uh either by text or in person. and I was in his office twice

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19 minutes, 20 seconds

today talking about stuff. Um, you know, he’s he’s uh he’s much different than than what I thought. I mean, this guy,

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19 minutes, 28 seconds

he’s very thoughtful. Uh, he’s got a process. Um, the way he engages with players is really unique. I mean, the

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19 minutes, 36 seconds

players just rally around him. So, I watch him out there uh in spring practice, during our offseason

19:42

19 minutes, 42 seconds

conditioning. Uh it he’s got a special unique gift and I think he owes a lot of that you know to u having coached with

19:52

19 minutes, 52 seconds

Nick but also I think a lot of that has to do with his dad. Uh you know he’s really u his dad is very special to him

20:00

20 minutes

and I think his dad passed away a couple years ago but he talks about him a lot and if you’re in his office you see photos of his dad of his father and uh

20:09

20 minutes, 9 seconds

you know he speaks about him quite a bit. So, uh, you know, it it’s, uh, I’m really been impressed with the the the time I’ve been around him and watching

20:17

20 minutes, 17 seconds

him interact with the players, and I’m tell he’s a relentless recruiter. Um, you know, the they they uh they’ve got something special going uh recruiting

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20 minutes, 26 seconds

wise. So, I think we’re just getting started here with him. I don’t know how many games we’ll win this year, but uh uh by the looks of what’s going on out

20:35

20 minutes, 35 seconds

there in the conditioning program, uh we are going to be fast, big, strong, and uh we’re going to from the first snap to

20:43

20 minutes, 43 seconds

the last one, we’re going to be a team that plays for four full quarters. I can promise you that.

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20 minutes, 48 seconds

Michael, I had two questions for you and you just answered one and you’re not going to answer me. I want to know how many games LSU was going to win this year and and you’re not going to tell

20:56

20 minutes, 56 seconds

us. So, no, I’m not. I’m not. I usually Yeah. I I I don’t I don’t make those types of predictions, [laughter] but I know how many I’d like us to win, but you know.

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21 minutes, 6 seconds

Well, so so we’re we’re almost to the end of this this session. Thank you so much for joining us, but I do have one more question for you.

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21 minutes, 14 seconds

Yeah.

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21 minutes, 15 seconds

The difference between biggest differences between Lane Keifin and Brian Kelly in your opinion right now.

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21 minutes, 23 seconds

Um you know, I had a great relationship with with BK. Um I I think they’re both

21:30

21 minutes, 30 seconds

really good football coaches. You know, for whatever reason it didn’t work here with BK. Um I think that um they all you

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21 minutes, 38 seconds

know, obviously Lane has u offensively he’s got a brilliant mind, but yeah, I

21:45

21 minutes, 45 seconds

can’t really [music] pinpoint differences. Um I I just know Lane’s going to do very well here. BK went 34 and 14. He won a lot of football games.

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21 minutes, 53 seconds

He just didn’t win at the right times.

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21 minutes, 56 seconds

Hey, Michael. Thanks a lot for joining us. Appreciate it. And we’ll see you in Tampa next week. Thanks a lot.

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22 minutes, 2 seconds

Okay. Thank you guys. All right. See you.

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22 minutes, 5 seconds

All right. We’ll be back with more Tiger Rag Radio right after this.

22:09

22 minutes, 9 seconds

The East Baton Rouge Parish Libraryies dedicated millillage continuation is on the June 27th ballot. This [music] is not a new tax. It’s a continuation of

22:16

22 minutes, 16 seconds

the library’s existing dedicated funding source at a lower rate, 9.5 [music] mills, which is 14.4% 4% less than the

22:24

22 minutes, 24 seconds

rate approved by voters [music] in 1995, 2005, and 2015. Without it, future library services could be reduced, [music] including hours, collections,

22:33

22 minutes, 33 seconds

and programs. Early voting begins June 12th. Learn more at ebrpl.com/millage.

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22 minutes, 37 seconds

[music]

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22 minutes, 40 seconds

We’re back to Tiger Rag [music] Radio.

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22 minutes, 45 seconds

Hello, welcome back to Tiger Radio. This is Glenn Gilbo with Case Kishnik. Uh, I want to thank Michael Bonnet again, LSU

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22 minutes, 52 seconds

sports information director for football. You know, so often we we’re only asking Michael, hey, can you get me this interview? Please can get me this interview. Can you get me Keifin? Can

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23 minutes, 1 second

you get me these players? And it was nice just to talk to him about himself and what he’s went going through cuz it’s a hell of a story what what that

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23 minutes, 9 seconds

young man did as a young man with with Coach Sabin and then all the controversies and other coaches that

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23 minutes, 16 seconds

that followed. He’s he’s seen it all. He should he should write a book. But uh and uh good luck to him with Lane

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23 minutes, 24 seconds

Keifin. Uh and we are now joined by Baseball America writer Jacob Ruddner.

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23 minutes, 31 seconds

Uh Jacob, how are you doing? Well, how are you?

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23 minutes, 34 seconds

Hey, thanks for joining us, man. Now, you were uh you were holding all weekend covering the uh M MLB draft and uh you

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23 minutes, 42 seconds

had a great story in Baseball America yesterday about Tennessee and LSU were two of the top schools as far as

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23 minutes, 50 seconds

surviving the draft with a with a great roster still intact. Uh what what do you think of uh of LSU as they as they come out of the draft?

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24 minutes, 1 second

Yeah, I mean I I think it went about as expected in terms of who would be removed from the college roster already.

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24 minutes, 7 seconds

Derek Curiel going fifth overall, Jake Brown, Devin Sheeran all picked inside the first four rounds, but I think largely they did quite well beyond the

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24 minutes, 16 seconds

expected departures. Uh Braden Simpson is doesn’t get drafted. Cooper Moore is expected to return. We’ve actually known

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24 minutes, 23 seconds

that now for some time. Uh they just it really is a roster that will stay intact. Kade Kurlin in the transfer portal also removes his name, doesn’t

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24 minutes, 31 seconds

get drafted. Uh, and then on the high school side that there were a number of victories. So, uh, by and large, I think that LSU came away as one of the, uh,

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24 minutes, 39 seconds

winners of the weekend, if you will, just in terms of how many players they expected to get to campus that will actually get there in the end. Do do you

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24 minutes, 47 seconds

think in the MLB draft that there’s more conversations between the players and their representatives and the teams as

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24 minutes, 56 seconds

far as, you know, deals being made beforehand, which leads to them maybe not getting drafted? Uh because that’s

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25 minutes, 4 seconds

what Jay mentioned about a couple of his players, like he said they would have got drafted higher, but they wanted more money and they were ready to stay at

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25 minutes, 13 seconds

LSU. that that probably happens more in baseball than the other sports, would you say?

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25 minutes, 18 seconds

There’s no doubt about that. I think a large part of this year’s draft, one of the themes that we saw was that players were holding teams to a higher bar uh

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25 minutes, 27 seconds

for signability. And whether that’s because they have lucrative deals lined up on the college side already or because they feel as though over the

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25 minutes, 34 seconds

course of a three-year college career, their earning potential plus what they’ll get paid after their junior seasons in the draft when they get

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25 minutes, 42 seconds

eligible again. Uh those are factors that are playing in as heavily as they ever have uh in the history of the

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25 minutes, 48 seconds

sport. I mean NIL is booming now relative to what it was in 2021 even in college baseball. So I I think that we

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25 minutes, 57 seconds

saw this year that there were a number of high schoolers who decided to set very high numbers that allowed them to get to campus and that was certainly the

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26 minutes, 5 seconds

case for a number of LSU players. Uh and then in the transfer portal as well. I you know I brought up Kade Kurland a couple minutes ago. So, he’s a great

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26 minutes, 13 seconds

example. College senior now, uh, was at Florida for four years, has a medical red shirt season. His earning potential

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26 minutes, 20 seconds

at LSU in 2027 is higher than what he would have earned in the draft this summer. And and so there are a number of cases like that around the country and I

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26 minutes, 29 seconds

thought that that really played a role in this year’s draft.

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26 minutes, 33 seconds

Hey, Jacob, this is Case. You mentioned that high school class that uh Jay Johnson was able to get to Baton Rouge.

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26 minutes, 38 seconds

What are some of the big names? maybe some 50-50 guys that he didn’t know whether or not would make it to campus that they were able to get enrolled at LSU, make it through the draft, maybe

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26 minutes, 46 seconds

not go as high as they expected. Uh what are some names to look out for uh for LSU fans?

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26 minutes, 52 seconds

Yeah, Kobe Stringer and Cooper Sides, two pitchers I I think were really 50/50 names going into day two. There were questions about whether or not they

27:00

27 minutes

would get picked off. Uh Lucas Nraki, another pitcher, was somebody that I know that the staff was kind of sweating out a little bit going into day two. Uh

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27 minutes, 8 seconds

but there was I think there was a general confidence uh once the once day one ended that there was going to be uh a decent amount of representation from

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27 minutes, 17 seconds

the top of the class. Uh I I think that on the the bat side LSU maybe didn’t necessarily do as strong as it did uh

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27 minutes, 26 seconds

with its pitching, but you know by and large I think that the sum of this class that will get to campus uh is very good.

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27 minutes, 32 seconds

And I also think that there’s a number of guys who were drafted. Malachi Washington, outfielder Dominic Sanchelli. Both of them went into the

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27 minutes, 39 seconds

18th round. Those guys I would expect to have a shot to still get to campus despite how late they went or the fact that they went in the draft at all. Uh

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27 minutes, 46 seconds

and if they do, those are impact bat players.

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27 minutes, 50 seconds

Yeah. And Jay Johnson did a great job in the portal with his uh position players and he got a couple of pitchers, but the

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27 minutes, 58 seconds

pitching remains the big question mark going into next season. Uh, you know, William Schmidt was okay last year. Kase

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28 minutes, 5 seconds

Evans was kind of hurt last year. Didn’t have the same type season he had the year before. Cooper Moore got hurt. He’s

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28 minutes, 12 seconds

coming back. Who Who on the present team do you see maybe stepping up on the pitching staff?

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28 minutes, 20 seconds

For me, it’s Case Evans. It pretty much has to be. I I think that he has ace potential in the SEC. We’ve certainly seen it uh in spurts last season and the

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28 minutes, 28 seconds

year before that when he was a freshman coming out of the bullpen. I I think his potential was very clear. I would imagine that LSU has had a very uh you

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28 minutes, 36 seconds

know direct approach with him this summer just in the sense that they know exactly what he needs to improve.

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28 minutes, 42 seconds

Whether that’s mechanically, whether that’s reshaping some things in his arsenal, uh playing with how much he’ll use certain pitches, all of that, I would imagine has has kind of gone under

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28 minutes, 51 seconds

the microscope with Kase Evans this offseason and he would really be the guy. I I’d be curious to see how soon Cooper Moore will be healthy uh next

29:00

29 minutes

season. I think that he has the potential to be a very reliable weekend starter. Maybe not an ace, uh, but health permitting, I think that he’s an

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29 minutes, 7 seconds

impact player. And then I think that the the rest of the impact you’re looking at really is going to come from this transfer class.

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29 minutes, 14 seconds

What about the uh the incoming freshman that you mentioned? Uh, do you think do you see a path for them to to have a impact out of the bullpen in year one?

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29 minutes, 22 seconds

Is there any way that they can make an impact on those pitching staff or is it up to those transfers and those guys who are already on the roster to kind of pick up the slack? No, I mean the these

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29 minutes, 30 seconds

are very advanced freshman for sure and and I know that you know this is kind of a theme across the SEC, not necessarily unique to LSU, but we we’ve seen that

29:39

29 minutes, 39 seconds

arms have a path to playing immediately uh if the stuff is ready to play. Sam Kosart at Texas this year was an all-American. Kaden Glober, you want to

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29 minutes, 47 seconds

go beyond the SEC at NC at UNCC was an all-American, one of the best relievers in the country. And so I think that a number of these arms, the guys who I

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29 minutes, 54 seconds

mentioned specifically, uh will be well positioned to uh potentially contribute, but but as you guys know, when when

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30 minutes, 2 seconds

you’re in the SEC and these rosters are so uh loaded with talent, it is also hard to find meaningful innings. So uh just in terms of pure potential,

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30 minutes, 10 seconds

absolutely, I think that they could contribute, but it will be very competitive, I think, in Baton Rouge.

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30 minutes, 15 seconds

Jacob, real quick, just got a couple minutes left. Um, how surprised were you at LSU’s season last year? How how it

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30 minutes, 22 seconds

fell apart? Uh, you know, the fewest SEC wins they ever had in history of the SEC. Did that did that surprise you?

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30 minutes, 32 seconds

Yeah, of course. I mean, we had LSU as the number two team in the country going into the season and and so for them to not even make the tournament obviously

30:39

30 minutes, 39 seconds

comes as a a major surprise. That being said though, I I think any great program, especially in this era with the transfer portal, is going to go through

30:48

30 minutes, 48 seconds

some of these very steep uh es and flows where you’re at the top of the sport one year and then things regress. I mean, to be good in college baseball right now,

30:57

30 minutes, 57 seconds

we’ve seen pretty widely that you need to have an older roster a and generally one that’s going to be very draft eligible that that age. And so those

31:07

31 minutes, 7 seconds

guys go. And so LSU had a great team that lost a lot of talent. Replacing that much that quickly is very difficult. And sometimes, you know, the

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31 minutes, 15 seconds

bets that you take in the transfer portal don’t materialize into the wins that you expected. And I think that that was the case for LSU. I I think that for

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31 minutes, 23 seconds

Jay Johnson because the reality is that this is a very, you know, quickly evolving landscape. Uh and I do think that he’s had some time to adjust. So,

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31 minutes, 32 seconds

uh, surprising, yes, but but I don’t think it’s, uh, you know, all that stunning when you consider just the era that we’re in and the volatility that comes with it.

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31 minutes, 40 seconds

Jacob Rner, Baseball America, thanks a lot for joining us. Appreciate it. Thanks for having me.

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31 minutes, 45 seconds

All right, and we will be back with more Tiger Rag Radio right after this. This is Tiger Rag Radio.

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31 minutes, 56 seconds

Hello, welcome back to Tiger Rag Radio.

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31 minutes, 58 seconds

This is Glenn Gilbo, Tiger Rag editor with uh producer and writer Case Kishnik. I want to thank Jacob Rner from

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32 minutes, 6 seconds

Baseball America. Check out his uh his stories. I tell you, I I thought the uh the most significant thing Case coming

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32 minutes, 14 seconds

out of the draft was something Jay Johnson said to Jacques Ducet, who’s going to be our guest at 7:00 uh in his

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32 minutes, 22 seconds

interview uh on Jacques Talk. He was said he was tired of the in-n-out modern baseball world that he’s in right now.

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32 minutes, 32 seconds

And he doesn’t want to have to go into the portal all the time. And he’s really liking the three-year commitment he’s

32:40

32 minutes, 40 seconds

getting from a lot of these high school signes that he’s got. And he’s going to get most of that class. And and that

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32 minutes, 47 seconds

echoes what he said at midseason when when the season was going away. He he was upset with the Portal. Uh you know,

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32 minutes, 55 seconds

the Portal players he had were were disappointments and he was saying the future is with the high school players and and you accentuate that with the

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33 minutes, 4 seconds

Portal. But I think that’s how that’s that’s the type roster building I think we’re going to see from now on with LSU.

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33 minutes, 10 seconds

Yeah. And he mentioned uh when he was on the show last the um the kid from UCLA or that’s now committed to UCLA that uh that flipped his commitment. he would

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33 minutes, 18 seconds

have been one of those guys that was a draft ele eligible sophomore and there just wasn’t really the path for playing time in Baton Rouge. And I think you’re going to see that a lot with any recruit

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33 minutes, 27 seconds

that LSU is going to bring in is they kind of have to have that understanding that I’m probably not going to see much playing time in that first season just

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33 minutes, 34 seconds

because of how competitive Jay Johnson builds his rosters every year. You know, if there’s a position of need, he’s going to go out and grab a guy in the portal like we’ve seen with the

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33 minutes, 42 seconds

outfielders, like we’ve seen with Dawson Park and uh Kurland in the infield.

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33 minutes, 47 seconds

So, it does create kind of this in and out like he’s saying with um around the country where you get the guys coming in, even the one and done now with the

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33 minutes, 56 seconds

sophomore eligible uh draft eligible sophomores, excuse me. But that’s not I think what we’re going to see in Baton Rouge really.

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34 minutes, 3 seconds

Yeah. Here’s here’s the exact quote. I don’t want to do the inn-out and modern college athletics thing in the portal

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34 minutes, 11 seconds

all the time. We’re really focused on a three-year commitment. And that’s coming from a guy who’s really gotten some great players from the portal like Paul

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34 minutes, 20 seconds

Skins, you know, and Daniel Dickinson uh last year on the on the championship team and and and many others. But um I I

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34 minutes, 30 seconds

think that is the the best idea because um you know you get to train them, you get to coach them, you get to kind of

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34 minutes, 37 seconds

build your culture when you got guys for two or three years and then when you need something, you know, you need a short stop or something happens, you

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34 minutes, 44 seconds

lose a guy in the draft or uh you know, then then you go in the portal for a handful of guys and uh I think that’s what you’re going to see.

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34 minutes, 52 seconds

Well, and you’ve even seen it with the type of guys that he’s targeting out the portal this year. Of course, you know, there’s some upper classmen, Bino Waters, Jason Wax, that you’re getting

35:00

35 minutes

to fill those positions of need that you don’t have control. But the pitchers, he’s targeting young guys that have years left of eligibility. Landon Hood,

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35 minutes, 7 seconds

uh, Diego Velasquez, they’re guys that it’s an investment in the future because you are going to have guys like Marcos Paws that maybe you do think you’ve got

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35 minutes, 15 seconds

for a couple years in Baton Rouge that end up heading out and you just that’s not in your control. Um, so it is kind of that balancing act of being able to

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35 minutes, 24 seconds

adapt and address the needs as they come up, but not banking on that every year.

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35 minutes, 29 seconds

And you’re kind of seeing that throughout college athletics, but I suppose if you can avoid it in Baton Rouge baseball, that would be for the best,

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35 minutes, 36 seconds

right? and uh he s sounds really excited about outfielder Dominic Santaelli

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35 minutes, 43 seconds

uh who was picked in the 18th round by Seattle and outfielder Malachi Washington also picked in the 18th round from the Pirates for the by the Pirates.

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35 minutes, 53 seconds

Malachi is from Stone Mountain, Georgia.

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35 minutes, 55 seconds

Dominic’s from uh Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. And and Jay said kind of what uh Jacob was talking about. Both of

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36 minutes, 4 seconds

those guys set a price for themselves that the major league teams didn’t meet and if they hadn’t done that, they’d

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36 minutes, 11 seconds

have got drafted a lot higher. Uh but but you know, they and and better for LSU because of that. So So that you can

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36 minutes, 18 seconds

imagine major league teams probably hate this uh NIL and Portal and and the money that that baseball players are getting

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36 minutes, 26 seconds

now cuz in the old days they were negotiating with guys who were not going to make any money. Now they’re negotiating against another team. You know, it’s almost like free agency

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36 minutes, 35 seconds

before they’re even in Major League Baseball. So, um the uh the Tigers are definitely I I think I mean, of course,

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36 minutes, 43 seconds

I thought they were going to be great last year, but I think they’re really going to be good this year because of the portal players they got who are from

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36 minutes, 50 seconds

bigger and better schools than some of the guys they got last year. The returning players they got like Kate Aaron Bey and Mason Brawn. And then some

36:59

36 minutes, 59 seconds

of these true freshman are going to come in like Santaelli and Malachi who we who we just talked about and hopefully

37:06

37 minutes, 6 seconds

William Schmidt takes that next step and Kase Evans returns to his 2025 form and they should be really good.

37:13

37 minutes, 13 seconds

Yeah, I mean that’s really what the season comes down to for me is that you feel good about the position side of position player side of things. You think the bats are going to do well.

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37 minutes, 21 seconds

There’s there’s proven production out of the portal there. It’s can these guys uh on the pitching staff take that next step like uh Jacob was just saying, can

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37 minutes, 30 seconds

Kase Evans come back? Can they step up and be a true weekend starter? And that’s what you need.

37:36

37 minutes, 36 seconds

Yeah. And and Cooper Moore too is going to be key. he was actually their best pitcher or it was off to the best start of the three pitchers and he got hurt

37:44

37 minutes, 44 seconds

early uh in the SEC season and and you know really if Jake Brown doesn’t get hurt cuz he he he was having a really

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37 minutes, 53 seconds

good offensive year. They probably would have I don’t think I don’t know if they would have made the NCA tournament but they would probably won a few more SEC games and maybe maybe had a shot and

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38 minutes, 2 seconds

then and you know Kase got hurt, Cooper got hurt. They they really got hit by the injury bug in addition to the uh to the portal uh disappointments. But uh

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38 minutes, 11 seconds

we’re going to be back with Jacques Ducet at uh 700 p.m. We’re going to talk about him having Jay Johnson on the show. And then at 7:30 we’ll have Herb

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38 minutes, 20 seconds

Vincent talk about the SEC media days and uh his time at LSU. We’ll be back with more Tiger Rag Radio right after this.

38:29

38 minutes, 29 seconds

How you doing? This is Snow Dog.

38:30

38 minutes, 30 seconds

Tiger Rag. Tiger Rag Radio. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you are tuned in.

38:35

38 minutes, 35 seconds

Talk LSU sports interviews, opinions, and new calls around the Tiger Nation.

38:40

38 minutes, 40 seconds

Batt Road was a life for me, home of LSU Tigers. Now, more Tiger Rag Radio.

38:44

38 minutes, 44 seconds

We love to score and get highlights in the championship play to win. Tiger Rag Radio.

38:51

38 minutes, 51 seconds

Welcome back to Tiger Rag Radio. This is Glenn Gilbo, Tiger editor with Todd Horn, Tiger Rag executive editor, vice president and uh Case Kishnik, president

39:00

39 minutes

of Tiger Egg and Louisiana Radio Network. Not now, but he will be news to me. [laughter]

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39 minutes, 9 seconds

Uh I gave you access today. So there you go. First step in a seemingly very long journey according to Glenn. [laughter]

39:18

39 minutes, 18 seconds

I’d never heard that story from Michael Bonnet earlier about him not sleeping for for two weeks. I I had talked to him

39:24

39 minutes, 24 seconds

a lot at that time about just how tough it was working with Sabin. And then when Nick came back to LSU the first time as

39:33

39 minutes, 33 seconds

Alabama’s coach in 2008, I remember did a feature on that and talked to Michael and uh he said the same thing. He said

39:41

39 minutes, 41 seconds

during our our segment there that he learned a lot uh from Nick, but uh he really wanted less to beat Nick too. I

39:48

39 minutes, 48 seconds

can tell you that. But but I mean everybody at LSU did, you know, it was it was an emotional time and it was very comparable to what’s going on at Old

39:57

39 minutes, 57 seconds

Miss right now. Even though you had a two-year buffer when Nick was at the Dolphins, when he came back to Alabama, it was like those two years were erased.

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40 minutes, 6 seconds

So, you were there during all that time and I know you wanted to talk a little bit about Bonnet and I do too. Maybe we’ll catch catch up with that later.

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40 minutes, 13 seconds

But since you brought it up when Sabin left LSU to go to the Dolphins and then he spent two years

40:22

40 minutes, 22 seconds

there and decided ultimately he wanted to come back to college football. There was all those rumors that he wanted to

40:29

40 minutes, 29 seconds

come back to LSU and he actually checked out to see, you know, what the temperature was if he could come back.

40:37

40 minutes, 37 seconds

Was there any veracity to that?

40:38

40 minutes, 38 seconds

I I think there were people at LSU that wanted him to come back and I think he listened to him, but I do not think that

40:47

40 minutes, 47 seconds

he was really looking to come back to LSU. I I don’t believe that. Now, he hasn’t told me that for sure, but I

40:55

40 minutes, 55 seconds

think just from being around at the time and just knowing how coaches are, you know, that would have been going backwards even though it would have been a a great job and coaches have done it.

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41 minutes, 5 seconds

Mike Riley did that at um Oregon State. Oregon State. Yeah.

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41 minutes, 9 seconds

But see, but but and I but that was cuz he failed, right? But but but this is the same man who recommended Lane Ke because it’s the best job in America.

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41 minutes, 19 seconds

Yeah. It might not have been the best job in America in 2007 though. I think he he thinks it is now. But uh you know

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41 minutes, 28 seconds

and I can tell you this when he he was with the Dolphins in that um November of 2006

41:36

41 minutes, 36 seconds

in his last season uh Alabama was about to hire Rich Rodriguez. In fact, Ian Raport is a big

41:43

41 minutes, 43 seconds

NFL reporter now. He was covering Alabama for the Birmingham News and they had a story that Rich Rodriguez was going to be the coach and there was no

41:52

41 minutes, 52 seconds

doubt about it. He was the coach and Rich Rodriguez changed his mind. And after that happened, I found out later

41:59

41 minutes, 59 seconds

Nick told Jimmy Ston, “I want that job.” Okay. And uh and in the interim, you know, they kept it all a secret, you

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42 minutes, 8 seconds

know, as long as long as they could. So I think he really wanted the Alabama job and and the only other opening jobs at

42:15

42 minutes, 15 seconds

the at at that time was like two lane and and you know some other job that he was not going to take. Now had LSU been

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42 minutes, 22 seconds

open and Alabama not open and the other jobs were like two lane or you know Auburn or Louisville he might have come back to LSU.

42:30

42 minutes, 30 seconds

Yeah. Because if if people who may not remember or or just have a perception of Alabama because of what Bear Bryant did and then of course what Nick did later

42:38

42 minutes, 38 seconds

after he got there, those were lean years for Alabama.

42:41

42 minutes, 41 seconds

Oh yeah. Yeah. Well Well, if uh if LSU had had an opening and Alabama had an opening when Nick was really wanting to

42:49

42 minutes, 49 seconds

leave the NFL cuz he did not like it in that situation, he might have taken LSU because it was better because all his players were still there. And and I

42:58

42 minutes, 58 seconds

mean, you know, when when Les went to the national championship in 2007, that’s 2 years after uh Nick left, there

43:06

43 minutes, 6 seconds

was more than 30 players that had [music] played for Nick on that national championship team. We’ll be back. We’ve got to take a break. We’ll [music] be

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43 minutes, 14 seconds

back with Jacqu Duceay from WFP right after