Tiger Rag Radio: LSU Legends reminisce on the 30th Anniversary of Warren Morris’ CWS walk-off and More

We catch up with the two best left-handed swings in LSU baseball history — Eddy Furniss and Todd Walker. They preview a College World Series featuring five SEC teams. On3’s Wilson Alexander gives some insight into the fiery reactions to Brendan Sorsby’s controversial injunction against the NCAA. Daughter of LSU legend Billy Cannon, Bunnie Cannon, previews an upcoming LPB documentary on her father set to release the week the Tigers travel to Oxford.

Here is the complete transcript of the show from YouTube. Tiger Rag apologizes for any AI generated mistakes:

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Get ready to talk Tigers with producer Case Kishnik and our hosts Todd Horn, Jeff Polmo, and Glenn Gilbo. players

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58 seconds

that are better people than they are players.

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1 minute, 1 second

This is Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

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1 minute, 16 seconds

Now the Tigers got a leadoff double by Wilson, but BS and Laneir have not been able to get the run in.

1:26

1 minute, 26 seconds

And it’s up to Morris who has doubled, singled, got on in on a fieldielder’s choice, scored three runs, and struck out.

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1 minute, 35 seconds

Now it’ll take a base hit, an error, a wild pitch or something. The stretch by Mars on the pitch. Swung on and hit the right field. That’s way back there. Way

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1 minute, 43 seconds

back there. Home run. Tigers win.

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1 minute, 49 seconds

It’s a two-run home run. And the Tigers in the National I don’t believe it.

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1 minute, 56 seconds

his first home model of the year. Holy

2:02

2 minutes, 2 seconds

[ __ ]

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2 minutes, 9 seconds

And welcome into Tiger A radio. I am Patrick Wright sitting in for your normal host Jeff Polalmo. Normal cast of characters are here. Executive editor of

2:17

2 minutes, 17 seconds

Tiger A magazine, Todd Horn, and editor Glenn Gilbo. The clip you heard needs no introduction. If you’re listening to this show and you like the Tigers, you

2:25

2 minutes, 25 seconds

know what that was. It was it’s the 30-year anniversary la in the last couple of days, 30 years ago when uh

2:31

2 minutes, 31 seconds

Warren Morris hit that home run against Miami.

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2 minutes, 36 seconds

The lasting images of course seeing Alex Corora face down in the dirt. That’s that’s always a good one. Glenn and uh Todd, we’re going to spin kind of make it a theme. We got a busy show tonight.

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2 minutes, 45 seconds

Eddie Furnus is going to join us at a little after 6:15. We’ll have Wilson Alexander from On Three, Ronnie Rant scheduled to join us along with Todd

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2 minutes, 53 seconds

Walker in the next hour. And then Bunny Cannon, the daughter of the late Billy Cannon. Uh there’s going to be a documentary coming out about uh Billy

3:02

3 minutes, 2 seconds

Cannon. Appropriately enough, LPB is going to release it the week of the Old Miss game. So jam-packed show and uh but since we got no LSU baseball to talk

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3 minutes, 11 seconds

about, we can reminisce a little bit, Glenn. Yeah, you know, that’s the first time I’ve heard that entire call from the beginning, right after the uh second

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3 minutes, 18 seconds

out before Warren. That’s that’s fascinating. But, uh, the anniversary was yesterday at 3:29 p.m. June 8th,

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3 minutes, 27 seconds

1996. And uh Warren is going to be signing copies of the Skip Bman book I did and he wrote a forward for uh

3:35

3 minutes, 35 seconds

Saturday afternoon at Spirits in Alexandria, which is right near Warren’s house from noon to 2:00 p.m. So for those of you listeners out near the

3:44

3 minutes, 44 seconds

Alexandria area, come on by Saturday and and meet Warren. I I call him the modernday Jimmy Stewart. He’s like the nicest guy in the world. But it it it

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3 minutes, 53 seconds

should be a lot of fun. And and uh I was not at that game. I was I was at I was a Mobile sports writer at the time. I was

4:00

4 minutes

uh uh covering uh Alabama and they had been eliminated. So I was at home watching on TV in Mobile. But Todd Horn, you were in the outfield.

4:09

4 minutes, 9 seconds

I I was I actually wrote a column about this last month when we had Warren on the show and uh right after that I wrote a column. I had I had moved to Los

4:18

4 minutes, 18 seconds

Angeles. I was working in Los Angeles uh in publishing and uh a friend of mine called me up, Rob Mushmack,

4:25

4 minutes, 25 seconds

and he said, “I think the Tigers are going to win it. You need to get here.” So, I hopped on a plane and got there and two days later, I’m sitting in the

4:33

4 minutes, 33 seconds

uh in the stadium along the right field line and boom, he cracks it and it ran right in front of my face. I could actually hear the seams sizzling as they went by.

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4 minutes, 42 seconds

And that’s that’s the son of the great son of the great photographer who was probably shooting the game, I would bet.

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4 minutes, 47 seconds

I don’t I don’t think John was there that night. But he’s a great photographer now.

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4 minutes, 52 seconds

Yeah. But he is a great photographer and Rob’s a great photographer in and of himself. So, but it was a um it was

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4 minutes, 59 seconds

fascinating. It was amazing. And you knew, at least I did, and I’m sure most people did, that that was historic. And

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5 minutes, 7 seconds

that’s the most historic play in college baseball history. and and Skip would argue that it’s one of the most in in baseball history, including Major League

5:15

5 minutes, 15 seconds

Baseball history, because I don’t think there has been a two out walk-off home run to win a World Series ever in the

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5 minutes, 25 seconds

bottom of the ninth. You know, there’s been one out ones and no out ones and so forth. I think that’s the only two out one in college and and Major League Baseball.

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5 minutes, 33 seconds

So, I’m sorry, Pat. Oh, go ahead. But what did uh Skip did Skip ever, when you were writing the book, Everything Matters in Baseball, that you’re signing with Warren next week?

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5 minutes, 41 seconds

Did uh did Skip ever tell you about leaving Warren at the game? You know, the bus left. Oh, yeah. Well, that was Yeah. Yeah.

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5 minutes, 49 seconds

That that’s in the book. that’s in the book because Warren’s dad, he’s since passed away not that long ago, but his

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5 minutes, 56 seconds

dad had to drive him back to the hotel and and Warren walked back with his dad in his full uniform in that neighborhood

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6 minutes, 5 seconds

by Rosenlat like little league walking with your dad back to the car and his dad had parked, you know, behind somebody’s house, you know, where they

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6 minutes, 13 seconds

were selling uh parking spots. So yeah, Warren got back to the hotel and everybody had left the hotel and gone to Barretts or wherever they went at the

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6 minutes, 21 seconds

time and he watched ESPN by himself in his hotel room. He told me and that was the first time he he he saw the home

6:28

6 minutes, 28 seconds

run. And and also in the book he says that when he hit it, he thought it was a fat strike, but when he saw the replay,

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6 minutes, 36 seconds

it was the first time he realized it was a really good curve pitch by uh curve ball by Cora by I mean uh

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6 minutes, 44 seconds

Cora was a shortstop. The pitcher was uh Robbie Martin, right? And and and Warren explains that by because Skip was so

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6 minutes, 52 seconds

good at making players envision things that Warren envisioned that it was a fat [ __ ] and and uh he he so he praised uh

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7 minutes, 2 seconds

Skip for that. But yeah, it it’s a it’s a fascinating story. Patrick, tell us tell us your uh Warren Morris memory.

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7 minutes, 8 seconds

Well, the a couple things that stand out is I was I was calling games on the network with Jim Hawthorne, but I had mostly home games and occasional road

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7 minutes, 16 seconds

games where we could drive. So, I was actually uh in an apartment with a couple of my buddies and three of our

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7 minutes, 24 seconds

female friends who were, you know, they were Tiger fans, but whatever. So, when he hits it, the three fellas, we’re just running around like crazy and the girls are kind of looking at us a little bit

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7 minutes, 32 seconds

strange. My uh one friend, a little bit of a taller guy, he almost got his head caught in the ceiling fan. That happened a lot to people.

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7 minutes, 39 seconds

Yes. Got his almost because he was I’m 5’7. That wasn’t a problem for me. My friend’s about 6’1. But then we went outside. We were running, yelling,

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7 minutes, 46 seconds

screaming. saw some other people. Um, what I want to go back to the since, you know, radio is my my thing. I want to go back and you you said you heard

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7 minutes, 54 seconds

Hawthorne’s call of that for the first time and you kind of chuckled at the same thing that I I did is when Hawthorne is setting it up, you know,

8:01

8 minutes, 1 second

there’s now two outs and Morris is it’s going to take a base hit or an error or

8:08

8 minutes, 8 seconds

something. And it’s just funny the or something. I could list about a million or somethings before I came to Morris

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8 minutes, 16 seconds

hitting. Like I would have told you the pitcher was gonna throw a wild pitch to the moon before I would have thought the or something was going to be a Morris home run.

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8 minutes, 24 seconds

Especially if it was this year it would have been a wild pitch, right? Yeah, for sure. And you know what’s amazing? He also brought up a

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8 minutes, 31 seconds

great stat that people forget. Warren had a double, a single, and three runs scored before the home run. Plus, he threw a guy out at the plate early in

8:40

8 minutes, 40 seconds

the game and before the game he again, he says in the book, which by the way will be for sale at Spirits on Saturday

8:48

8 minutes, 48 seconds

and that Skip autograph books will be for sale. Skip won’t be there, but he’s finally signed some pre-autographs. But but Warren says that that Saturday when

8:56

8 minutes, 56 seconds

he took BP, it was the first time that his wrist felt good cuz he was bunting and taking half swings for most of the

9:03

9 minutes, 3 seconds

postseason. Well, you remember another thing. Uh, so you remember the regional had to beat Georgia Tech. Scored that 18 run

9:11

9 minutes, 11 seconds

inning that he made all three outs. He made two of the outs. Two of the outs. So he made up for it a little bit late.

9:17

9 minutes, 17 seconds

Did but he made two of the three outs in that 18 run inning uh that LSU used to uh to to tear apart Georgia Tech in the

9:25

9 minutes, 25 seconds

regional. So um but he Orin’s just the nicest guy. I mean he there’s I don’t think there’s a a mean bone in his body.

9:33

9 minutes, 33 seconds

Um, I was able cuz since I wasn’t there and then of course things get kind of crazy, I was able to get his get him to

9:42

9 minutes, 42 seconds

autograph a ball for me. I knew through the grapevine that he was going to make an appearance at Channel 9 here in Baton Rouge. And u I forget who was working

9:51

9 minutes, 51 seconds

there at the time, but they tipped me off said, “Look, if you want to get more into sign, bring it. He’s going to be here at like 9:30 filming something.” And that’s how kind of covert it had to

9:59

9 minutes, 59 seconds

be cuz if everybody knew where he was going to be, you know, the the throng would have come. So, um, I haven’t haven’t seen him since,

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10 minutes, 7 seconds

but when I see him, everything that you see him on television talking about the moment, and he’s he looks I mean he’s he had a little little bit of success in the majors, but he looks like a banker.

10:17

10 minutes, 17 seconds

Is that what he he’s a banker.

10:18

10 minutes, 18 seconds

He is a banker. He’s he’s a banker at vice president at Rapids Bank in Alexandria. And was that was his dad that too or No, no, no. He he he kind of fell into it.

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10 minutes, 29 seconds

He’s a like a zoologology graduate from from LSU. Super smart guy.

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10 minutes, 33 seconds

Yeah, he is. What am I doing in banking, but he’s been there since he retired from baseball in 03. But interesting thing about Warren,

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10 minutes, 41 seconds

you know, one thing I didn’t like about the walk-off documentary is that that it made it sound like Warren was just some average player who anybody can hit a

10:49

10 minutes, 49 seconds

home run was kind of what they were saying. And he was the ninth batter that day. but he hit uh eight home runs the year before and and after that he hit

10:58

10 minutes, 58 seconds

about five or six home runs for the Olympic team. He he had a great uh Olympic season, you know, in the trials and then in Atlanta when they when they

11:07

11 minutes, 7 seconds

won the bronze and uh he was he was a great player and and he was a fifth round pick, but he he played for five years in Major League Baseball. And he

11:15

11 minutes, 15 seconds

had planned to come back for a senior season before that home run, but he figured I can’t do better than that. Now we’re in the super Chevy Super Chevy

11:24

11 minutes, 24 seconds

dealers studio. Patrick Wright filling in for Jeff Polalmo, Todd Horn, Glenn Gilbo, all the guests we have. We’re going to kind of get there kind of make

11:32

11 minutes, 32 seconds

that the theme of the night when they come on. We’re going to ask them, you know, our LSU guys, where were you? Some of them we can figure out. Todd Walker, we kind of traced. He was in the minors

11:40

11 minutes, 40 seconds

at the time. So, I’m kind of curious to see if he was able to spoiler spoiler. Don’t don’t spoil.

11:44

11 minutes, 44 seconds

And Warren was his backup in 94 cuz Warren red shirted in ’94.

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11 minutes, 49 seconds

So, we’ll see. Get get some get some good answers on that. 93. Sorry.

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11 minutes, 53 seconds

All right, we’ll take a break. When we come back, we’re set to uh give our first guest. It’ll be Eddie Furnus. He’s got a lot to talk about right now. So, uh stay tuned. Tiger Radio.

12:05

12 minutes, 5 seconds

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12 minutes, 12 seconds

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12 minutes, 20 seconds

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12 minutes, 31 seconds

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12:35

12 minutes, 35 seconds

Live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio, we’re back to Tiger Rag Radio and welcome back. Patrick Wright sitting

12:44

12 minutes, 44 seconds

in for your regular host, Jeff Polalmo, along with Todd Horn and Glenn Gilboa.

12:47

12 minutes, 47 seconds

We’ll go to our first guest, uh, one of the very best to ever do it at LSU, was there for four years, put up some numbers that still nobody’s been able to

12:56

12 minutes, 56 seconds

touch, the one and only Dr. Eddie Furnus. Eddie, how how are you doing?

13:02

13 minutes, 2 seconds

Hey guys, doing well. Thanks for having me now. Glad glad to have you. You know, we’re going to we’re going to talk about uh you know what your rooting interest

13:10

13 minutes, 10 seconds

is going to be here in a little bit in the World Series, but our theme for the night since it’s the 30-year anniversary of Warren Morren’s walk-off, we’re asking all of our guests where they

13:18

13 minutes, 18 seconds

were. Now, we know where you were at the moment at that moment. So, uh but just shed a little light on on how uh you were somewhere in the dugout and how how things looked down there.

13:29

13 minutes, 29 seconds

Oh, yeah. I was on the top step, middle of the dugout. Um, you know, Brad Wilson, great story, who, you know, I

13:36

13 minutes, 36 seconds

think he was maybe 1 for 12 in the tournament. He’s just having a bad tournament. Uh, hits, you know, gets pulls his hands through, hits one right

13:44

13 minutes, 44 seconds

down the third baseline, rounds first, gets to second base. Um, I’m glad we didn’t have replay back then. Um, you

13:51

13 minutes, 51 seconds

know, cuz cuz he slid in, slid across the base, almost came off and, uh, you know, but but was called safe. And then

13:58

13 minutes, 58 seconds

Warren uh the very first pitch, you know, I was standing there, hands on my knees and when he hit the ball, I

14:05

14 minutes, 5 seconds

thought we had tied it. And then I saw a circle of hands go up over the wall and

14:12

14 minutes, 12 seconds

I and I just couldn’t believe it. I saw it go out and I from going from the dugout to the home plate, I kept looking

14:21

14 minutes, 21 seconds

up at the scoreboard to see if it was real. I I just couldn’t believe it. It was unbelievable. And of course,

14:28

14 minutes, 28 seconds

pandemonium ensued. It was just the the coolest thing ever.

14:31

14 minutes, 31 seconds

Did Did you ask Skip uh after after the game where Warren was when he went on the bus with you guys?

14:39

14 minutes, 39 seconds

No, I did not. I think we’re just all in shock and didn’t even notice.

14:44

14 minutes, 44 seconds

Yeah, he was he was signing autographs and everything. That’s that’s awesome, Eddie. and uh and you know you and you

14:51

14 minutes, 51 seconds

came back the next year and won won another national championship and and damn near won one in in in 98. Boy, that it’s uh that was some awesome times for you.

15:03

15 minutes, 3 seconds

Really really unbelievable. Yeah. And you know, the the funny thing is, and I and you know, I I I tweet about this, you know, with with this year’s team is

15:11

15 minutes, 11 seconds

just how hard it is to to go back to back. Uh anyway, and how, you know, I think it was I can’t remember. I think

15:18

15 minutes, 18 seconds

it was Long Beach State um you know, that that almost beat us. I mean, we were down to our last few outs and I hit a one, you know, a solo home run in the

15:27

15 minutes, 27 seconds

in the eighth to uh to tie the game. And I think we went we went multiple extra innings with no score. um and that you

15:34

15 minutes, 34 seconds

know in 97 that was that’s arguably the best team I ever played for and we almost didn’t go to Omaha that year. Um,

15:42

15 minutes, 42 seconds

and then, you know, in 98, uh, to be honest, we ran into an umpire with a very wide strike zone against a firstround draft pick who could put the

15:50

15 minutes, 50 seconds

ball where he wanted to. And, um, you know, I have pictures of the ball in the other batters box being called a strike.

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15 minutes, 58 seconds

And so, and then of course the the the wind shifted from blowing out to blowing in and you know, we don’t go three feet

16:06

16 minutes, 6 seconds

on that one, right? So, it takes so much luck and so much good fortune and so many things to go right to win one

16:14

16 minutes, 14 seconds

national championship much le much much less two in a row, much less eight, you know. Um, it’s just it’s amazing the kind of good fortune we’ve had.

16:23

16 minutes, 23 seconds

Well, your son Will Furnus just hit a big two-run go-ahad home run on Saturday to put the Rebels up four to2 on Auburn

16:31

16 minutes, 31 seconds

and then they won it five to two to get to Omaha. How’s your uh how’s your son going into Omaha? When are you when are you going to get there? And uh how much does he know about the history?

16:42

16 minutes, 42 seconds

He he is he well I tell you he knows well he’s heard the story from me. You know of course he grew up being an LSU

16:49

16 minutes, 49 seconds

fan. We all did. You know we were purple and gold all the way and and and so you know he’s heard all the stories and it’s been great. And you know for him to to

16:58

16 minutes, 58 seconds

hit that go ahead home run. He’s been you know he’s been he’s done well. He’s been clutch you know all year. he’s been clutch his whole life. Um, you know, and

17:06

17 minutes, 6 seconds

of course, you know, it’s a mindset kind of thing. Um, when you’re in those situations, you want to you really have to have a have a belief that you’re

17:14

17 minutes, 14 seconds

going to get it done. Um, I was able to do it and and he’s been able to do it and and but it was really cool to see it from the outside. Um, and of course, I

17:22

17 minutes, 22 seconds

could probably name four plays in that game where the ball is an inch, you know, any other way and we don’t win that game. We don’t win that series. And

17:31

17 minutes, 31 seconds

I think I can do the same thing for for our games at LSU. So, um, but but to to to have that kind of fortune has been really fun to watch.

17:39

17 minutes, 39 seconds

Yeah, you have have him playing for a guy that you played for and coach Biano and uh you know, they he’s he’s been there long enough uh to where if you’re

17:48

17 minutes, 48 seconds

at a place long enough, you’re going to hit some highs and lows and they they were getting after him pretty good. How gratifying is it for you to see him to get back to to Omaha? I know he won one

17:56

17 minutes, 56 seconds

a few years ago, but now that that expectation is there, but uh good good to see him get back with this team. it I

18:05

18 minutes, 5 seconds

it is it you know because I think in 22 he was really you know coach be was really on the hot seat there and and I I

18:13

18 minutes, 13 seconds

really felt I was of course I was worried because Will was committed there um and he really enjoyed miss and he and he loved it and um I was worried that

18:21

18 minutes, 21 seconds

we’re going to be caught in a situation where before uh before my son even goes on campus we lose a head coach and I’m

18:29

18 minutes, 29 seconds

serious this it was it was tough um and they had just a terrible able year. Um, and then they went on a when they went

18:37

18 minutes, 37 seconds

on a heater and won the national championship and and everything, you know, seemed great. And of course, after that national championship, as we’ve

18:46

18 minutes, 46 seconds

seen with so many teams, we have a just a just an unbel history. Uh, at least with with coach

18:53

18 minutes, 53 seconds

Bienko there, um, the next year and it’s and a tough year the year after 23 then 24. and Will was a part of those teams

19:01

19 minutes, 1 second

and just the the just the low of the lows for uh in Bienko’s history and Will was a part of that but Will decided to

19:08

19 minutes, 8 seconds

stay and the next year I mean except for a team that was a Cinderella in Murray State that probably would have gone to

19:16

19 minutes, 16 seconds

the World Series last year but really ran into a team that could not lose in Murray State, right? Um and then this

19:23

19 minutes, 23 seconds

year not the best of seasons, five 500 in SEC, which is not bad, honestly. Um but then started hitting the ball well.

19:32

19 minutes, 32 seconds

Lost a lot of 5050 games and and needed one more win to host and didn’t. But I told, you know, fans around me and

19:39

19 minutes, 39 seconds

things like that, look, it works out like it’s supposed to. you know, we hosted a regional last year um at Miss and then we had three we got we drew

19:48

19 minutes, 48 seconds

three conference champions in that regional. Georgia Tech, it was Western Kentucky and Murray State were all

19:56

19 minutes, 56 seconds

conference champions and it was a very very hard regional. This year we go on the road Nebraska um you know Nebraska

20:03

20 minutes, 3 seconds

and then it was Arizona State another hard regional and they had to go on a road to Auburn. But it worked out. They started getting those hits. they started

20:11

20 minutes, 11 seconds

getting those 50/50 games and winning them and that made a difference in in a team that that goes home versus a team that goes to Omaha is that one swing, one pitch, one play game.

20:22

20 minutes, 22 seconds

Eddie, really quick, uh we’ve only got about a minute left, but um what do you think about their chances right now?

20:28

20 minutes, 28 seconds

How’s the draw look, the bracket? What do you like about them right now?

20:33

20 minutes, 33 seconds

I I like, you know, I like it that the SEC is on the other side of the bracket as far as for Old Miss and Coach Banko.

20:38

20 minutes, 38 seconds

um you know the the the ACC teams uh weren’t as strong in the regionals um and so and there’s one ACC team in the

20:46

20 minutes, 46 seconds

tournament uh North Carolina. However, that team is very very good. So I think um you know of course the the team that wins that first game ends up you know

20:54

20 minutes, 54 seconds

winning uh most of the time the World Series they have to win that first one and so that’s going to be a big game Friday night for for coach Bienko and Old Miss.

21:02

21 minutes, 2 seconds

Eddie, good luck to uh to to Will uh chip off the old block. He stays at one school for four years just like dad and that doesn’t happen much these days. So,

21:11

21 minutes, 11 seconds

uh, thanks for coming back, sharing some of your memories. Good luck. Uh, not not many folks around here say go rebels, but we’re we’re going to we’re going to be thinking about you this weekend.

21:19

21 minutes, 19 seconds

Potty, right? Go Rebels. I appreciate that. Thanks a lot, y’all.

21:24

21 minutes, 24 seconds

All right, Eddie. Eddie Furnus, one of the LSU greats joining us. Uh, little good to reminisce, talk about his kid who’s doing it and and good to see you.

21:32

21 minutes, 32 seconds

We’re going to take a break here on Tiger Rag Radio. We’ll come back and Wilson Alexander from on three will join us after this break.

21:40

21 minutes, 40 seconds

I’m Richard Futno, president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation. While I’m a fourth generation rice and soybean grower, you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Louisiana Farm Bureau member.

21:49

21 minutes, 49 seconds

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21 minutes, 58 seconds

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22:06

22 minutes, 6 seconds

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, the voice of Louisiana agriculture.

22:11

22 minutes, 11 seconds

Now back to Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

22:18

22 minutes, 18 seconds

And welcome back. Uh Patrick Wright filling in for Jeff Polalmo who is taking the evening off. Got

22:25

22 minutes, 25 seconds

Todd Horn and Glenn Gilbo as always. And now we will go to our next guest. We will visit with Wilson Alexander, a name a lot of uh folks around here familiar

22:33

22 minutes, 33 seconds

with. Was a writer for the advocate for a few years. Now is with on three. And uh Wilson, things are for for June.

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22 minutes, 41 seconds

Things are a little busy right now, aren’t they?

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22 minutes, 44 seconds

They are. Things never seem to excuse me. Things never seem to slow down in college sports, do they?

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22 minutes, 50 seconds

No. And uh I mean the the the hot button topic obviously right now is is the situation with Brendan Sorsby at Texas

22:57

22 minutes, 57 seconds

Tech. Uh the obviously the the news that comes out today is lots of people are talking boycots and and uh and

23:05

23 minutes, 5 seconds

blacklisting Texas Tech. How realistic is it that any of those threats can come to pass in your opinion?

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23 minutes, 14 seconds

I think there’s um I think there’s some realism to that there. I mean, a a school take Georgia or Nebraska can

23:23

23 minutes, 23 seconds

certainly just say to themselves like we’re not going to tech schedule Texas Tech in the regular season. It’s not like uh I know at least in the case of

23:31

23 minutes, 31 seconds

Georgia, they didn’t have Texas Tech on the schedule anyhow. So maybe that feels a little bit empty, but you you know I can’t think of a lot of examples of a

23:39

23 minutes, 39 seconds

school coming out and saying that they were going to do that and send those sort of internal memos to their coaches and staff before in NCAA history. What’s really going to be fascinating though is

23:47

23 minutes, 47 seconds

the the Big 12 to actually take some kind of action against Texas Tech. I mean, that’s, you know, a school a one-off here or there isn’t going to

23:56

23 minutes, 56 seconds

really make much of a difference. What would make a difference is if an entire league um or even outside of the Big 12, like an entire league decided not to

24:04

24 minutes, 4 seconds

schedule Texas Tech or if the Big 12 actually took some kind of action against Texas Tech, assuming that they intend to play Brennan Sorsby.

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24 minutes, 12 seconds

So, Wilson, this is tight. the just to update people who may not know all the details, Sorsby was a transfer

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24 minutes, 20 seconds

quarterback from Cincinnati. Uh he was actually LSU’s first uh first choice in the portal. Uh they offered him a three

24:28

24 minutes, 28 seconds

point reported $3.5 million uh to come to LSU dual threat uh but

24:36

24 minutes, 36 seconds

ended up losing him to Texas Tech uh for a reported $5 million. And now he’s got

24:44

24 minutes, 44 seconds

what $90,000 worth of gambling uh expenses and bet on his own team when he

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24 minutes, 50 seconds

was at Indiana. Um and should have been evicted from the NCAA for life. You mean Cincinnati?

24:59

24 minutes, 59 seconds

No, Indiana.

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25 minutes, 1 second

He He was in Indiana before Cincinnati. That’s right. I’m sorry.

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25 minutes, 4 seconds

Right. So the gambling debts that I saw were from Indiana.

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25 minutes, 8 seconds

Right. Wow. That’s amazing. So, but um he could have also had some from Cincinnati. But I guess the point is

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25 minutes, 15 seconds

Wilson, my question is did uh LSU Lane Keven dodge a bullet there?

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25 minutes, 21 seconds

Uh it seems that they did. You know, I was talking to somebody in athletics department last night and they expressed that kind of sentiment that you know, hey, things might have worked out okay

25:29

25 minutes, 29 seconds

for LSU here that they were not wrapped up in the middle of this. I I don’t know that Brennan Sorsby was obviously he was the first quarterback who came in on a

25:37

25 minutes, 37 seconds

visit to LSU and so certainly he was near the top of their list but you know they he wasn’t like the um there was other quarterbacks who obviously LSU was

25:46

25 minutes, 46 seconds

targeting and they end up with Sam Lev and therely seems like LSU kind of dodged a bullet in a way. There was always a sense in the industry that

25:54

25 minutes, 54 seconds

Bernon Sorsby was most likely headed to Texas Tech anyhow. So, I don’t know that LSU was like um really like, you know,

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26 minutes, 3 seconds

out in front enabled in terms of being able to get him. Um but there’s some thankfulness among at least some people in the athletic department that they didn’t uh end up signing him and having

26:12

26 minutes, 12 seconds

to deal with this situation because as you’re saying, he placed admitted that he placed 40 bets on Indiana football while he was a true freshman there in

26:20

26 minutes, 20 seconds

2022. and he has continued to bet while not on his own team, he’s continued to bet um all the way up and through his

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26 minutes, 28 seconds

Cincinnati career and even uh at the first few months that he was at Texas Tech. And um some of that is not necessarily against NCAA rules, but a

26:36

26 minutes, 36 seconds

lot of it is and even some of it is against um laws like I mean there are laws in place that say uh that you you

26:43

26 minutes, 43 seconds

know can’t bet in Texas and he was doing that and so you know he’s uh facing a lot of issues here but apparently is still going to be able to play college football somehow after all of that.

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26 minutes, 54 seconds

Well, it just really points to the the fact that the NCAA is powerless now with all all these states. you just find the right judge, you can get whatever you want done.

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27 minutes, 4 seconds

It does feel that way. I mean, we, you know, Trinidad Shamblas uh case just a couple months ago, finding a friendly judge and be able to play again seems to

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27 minutes, 12 seconds

be the recipe for success. And but that was a little bit of a different scenario. I mean, you know, there was some gray area in terms of, you know, getting a medical red shirt and that

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27 minutes, 20 seconds

kind of thing. This one is the rule that a lot of people in college sports and I mean across just American sports in general, this is sort of the one rule

27:28

27 minutes, 28 seconds

that seemed like it would be pretty universally agreed upon and also the one rule that could be very easily enforced.

27:34

27 minutes, 34 seconds

And now you wonder what can be enforced if you can’t enforce this. So, the NCAA is going to now attempt to file an

27:42

27 minutes, 42 seconds

appeal on this, obviously, and I um I know you you don’t you’re not a legal person, and there’s going to be a lot of

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27 minutes, 49 seconds

things that are going to go on, but if if you had to say right now, do you think Sorsby plays this year or not?

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27 minutes, 58 seconds

Uh based on what we have available to us at this current moment, yes, it would appear that he is going to play. Um we’ll see if that changes. Uh, it’s hard

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28 minutes, 6 seconds

to I mean, you know, if the season were tomorrow, he would be playing, but we’ll see if that changes.

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28 minutes, 11 seconds

So, I guess the question is there is there any path? I mean, can can the NCAA somehow get this expedited? Because the things that I’ve been seeing were that,

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28 minutes, 18 seconds

yeah, we might can get the appeal, but it might not be till November when it doesn’t matter anymore. Do they have any ability to somehow get this thing fasttracked?

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28 minutes, 28 seconds

So the appeal that they filed is called an they requested an accelerated appeal for that very reason because the court

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28 minutes, 35 seconds

date that the trial date uh in this case was set for February 8th of 2027 which is two weeks after the national

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28 minutes, 42 seconds

championship game and at that point is uh irrelevant. So they have to try to accelerate this to get it done before

28:49

28 minutes, 49 seconds

the season. I the NCAA that’s their only path here. I mean, um, that that’s where, you know, the Big 12 and Texas

28:56

28 minutes, 56 seconds

Tech and, uh, really comes into play is if that appeal process doesn’t, uh, happen on a timeline that actually lines

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29 minutes, 4 seconds

up with the season, then the only way that he does not play is if the Big 12 or Texas Tech specifically, which is unlikely that Texas Tech would, um, because they’ve supported him throughout

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29 minutes, 12 seconds

this, but if the Big 12 takes some kind of action against the Red Raiders.

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29 minutes, 16 seconds

All right, so you got a uh, new uh, new avocation at on three. talk about some of the other things that have been on your radar since since you’ve gone there.

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29 minutes, 24 seconds

Well, um let’s see. Some of the things that have been on my radar, um got to talk with Lincoln Riley at USC uh back

29:31

29 minutes, 31 seconds

in April and you know, he is spewing a a lot of confidence in what USC can accomplish this year, saying that their

29:39

29 minutes, 39 seconds

championship window has opened, that it somehow was not open before, but that it is now. and that uh with Jada Mava back

29:46

29 minutes, 46 seconds

at quarterback and uh some upgrades on the either side of the line of scrimmage in particular, you know, that’s always where Lincoln Riley teams have been a

29:54

29 minutes, 54 seconds

little bit lacking, especially on the defensive line, but um they seem to have built a solid defensive front over there and now it’s going to be really interesting with Gary Patterson running

30:03

30 minutes, 3 seconds

things on the defense, coming back out of retirement. Uh are they able to have the kind of unit that can complement what they usually do on offense? Um can

30:10

30 minutes, 10 seconds

they really be a contender in the Big 10? because if not this was year five for R Lincoln Riley and there is uh kind of a ticking clock there for him.

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30 minutes, 23 seconds

They do not win. So that was the another one that’s on the radar and um haven’t you chat about anything else though?

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30 minutes, 28 seconds

No that’s So you always had a great relationship with Brian Kelly. Have you talked to him lately?

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30 minutes, 36 seconds

No, I haven’t heard from Brian um anytime soon. I uh you know his uh he

30:42

30 minutes, 42 seconds

hurt his labum remember in the when getting like hit on the sideline against Florida. So hope his labroom’s doing better. He seems like he’s a decent fit for TV.

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30 minutes, 52 seconds

Yeah. And I heard today that he’s taking uh some type of volunteer job at Memphis. Uh I don’t I don’t know if that’s true or not. That was just

31:00

31 minutes

Twitter gossip, but um that’s what I heard.

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31 minutes, 3 seconds

Yeah. Yeah. Twitter gossip is Twitter gossip though. There’s uh hopefully if he takes it, he’ll get paid a little bit for it. Just to kind of use the word here.

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31 minutes, 10 seconds

Yeah. Every little dollar counts, right? Yeah.

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31 minutes, 12 seconds

Well, whatever he makes from CBS would also be offsetting a little bit, I think, of what LSU does because it was like the his contract stated that like

31:21

31 minutes, 21 seconds

it was a job in coaching, administration, or even like media, I think, would offset it in some respect.

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31 minutes, 27 seconds

But I don’t know what he’s getting paid by CVS or if it’s really significant enough to put a dent in what else he’s has to owe him. Real quick, Wilson, will

31:34

31 minutes, 34 seconds

you be where will you be on September 19th?

31:38

31 minutes, 38 seconds

Oh man, I hope I’m in Oxford because we haven’t figured that out yet over at on three because I mean I think everybody and their brother wants to be at that game and I’m sure everyone on our staff

31:47

31 minutes, 47 seconds

wants to be at that game. I hope that I am sitting in B Hemingway Stadium and watching that spectacle.

31:53

31 minutes, 53 seconds

Well, spectacle it will be. Wilson, appreciate you joining us and and good luck in your new endeavor.

32:00

32 minutes

Thanks for having me, y’all. Have a great rest of your night. All right, we’ll take a break here. When we come back, uh going to try to hook up with Ronnie Rants, maybe talk a little bit of

32:07

32 minutes, 7 seconds

uh Louisiana Hall of Fame coming up. Uh that’s during the summer and there’s some pretty big inductees. So, we’ll try to get Ronnie. We’ll come back more of

32:15

32 minutes, 15 seconds

Tiger A radio from the Super Chevy dealer studio after this. The East Bat Rouge Parish Libraryies dedicated millillage continuation is on the June

32:24

32 minutes, 24 seconds

27th ballot. This is not a new tax. It’s a continuation of the library’s existing dedicated funding source at a lower

32:30

32 minutes, 30 seconds

rate, 9.5 mills, which is 14.4% less than the rate approved by voters in

32:36

32 minutes, 36 seconds

1995, 2005, and 2015. Without it, future library services could be reduced, including hours, collections, and programs. Early voting begins June 12th.

32:46

32 minutes, 46 seconds

Learn more at ebrpl.com/millage.

32:52

32 minutes, 52 seconds

How you doing? This is Tiger Rag. Tiger Rag Radio. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you are tuned in.

32:58

32 minutes, 58 seconds

Talk LSU sports interviews, opinions, and new calls around the Tiger Nation.

33:03

33 minutes, 3 seconds

Batt Road was a life for me, home of LSU Tigers. Now, more Tiger Rag Radio.

33:07

33 minutes, 7 seconds

We love to score and get highlights in the championship and play to win.

33:10

33 minutes, 10 seconds

Tiger Rag Radio and we are back. Tiger Rag Radio.

33:15

33 minutes, 15 seconds

Patrick Bright sitting in for Jeff Polalmo here on this uh Tuesday coming to you from the Super Chevy dealer studio along with Glenn Gilbo and Todd

33:24

33 minutes, 24 seconds

Horn. trying to get trying to get a hold of Ronnie Rants. Uh he’s Ronnie’s either at a rugaroo or a gumbo Gator Texas

33:32

33 minutes, 32 seconds

Collegiate League game right now because he owns he’s kind of the Jerry Jones of the Texas Collegiate League own he’s the big owner and he uh of course Jerry

33:41

33 minutes, 41 seconds

Jones doesn’t own two NFL teams but uh well I just texted him hope hopefully we can get him. He is uh he is very busy

33:48

33 minutes, 48 seconds

with with the Rugaroo and getting ready for the uh Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame which is coming up in just um two weeks.

33:56

33 minutes, 56 seconds

June 27th is this is the ceremony. Of course, uh John Brady uh is going to be honored. Sylvia Files, uh actually

34:05

34 minutes, 5 seconds

Warren Morris is is going to be the getting the sports ambassador award.

34:11

34 minutes, 11 seconds

Eddie Furnus went into that Hall of Fame back in 2012, college hall of fame in 2010. Uh Joe Horn is going to be there,

34:19

34 minutes, 19 seconds

former Saints wide receiver Trey Mccclure, great uh Saints center and um and Atlanta Falcons center. So uh should be uh should be a great weekend.

34:28

34 minutes, 28 seconds

Todd Mccclure. Trey Mccclure was the baseball player.

34:30

34 minutes, 30 seconds

Sorry. Todd Mccclure. Yes. Trey Mccclure played baseball a little bit after Todd. Yeah.

34:36

34 minutes, 36 seconds

And I remember Trey Mccclure was part of a triple play in a regional. Wow.

34:40

34 minutes, 40 seconds

That uh that wasn’t the runner at first was safe by about a step and a half. But uh but you when you said Trey and you

34:48

34 minutes, 48 seconds

said started talking F, wait a minute, he he played baseball at LSU. So but there were so many of the Mccclure boys that they can be a little hard to uh to

34:55

34 minutes, 55 seconds

keep up with. Um hey, you’re talking about Warren, so he’s going to be be a part of of the Hall of Fame. I he’s I assume he is in that Hall of Fame.

35:03

35 minutes, 3 seconds

No, he’s not. He’s not in the uh Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He is not. He’s he’s being honored honored as a sports ambassador because he’s kind of

35:12

35 minutes, 12 seconds

he’s been kind of a spokesman for college baseball for years. In addition to the home run, he’s done a lot of uh benefits and speaking engagements u for

35:21

35 minutes, 21 seconds

that. Um but uh you know he was hurt that whole one season uh in in his in his junior season, so he probably

35:30

35 minutes, 30 seconds

doesn’t have the overall stats uh to to get in into the Hall of Fame. Now Todd Walker, who is going to be our guest at the top of hour number two, I assume he is in that.

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35 minutes, 39 seconds

Yes, he is. He went in not that long ago. I remember I was there for that.

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35 minutes, 43 seconds

And it’s interesting. Todd was u a u sophomore. Let’s see. Yeah, he was a freshman in in uh let’s see, Todd was a

35:53

35 minutes, 53 seconds

freshman in ’92. He was on the 93 national championship team, the MVP, and he was again on the the uh the 94 team

36:01

36 minutes, 1 second

that that went to uh Omaha as well. Uh I’m trying to think now. Was his last year 9? No, I think his last year was 94

36:10

36 minutes, 10 seconds

cuz he only went he only played three, I think.

36:12

36 minutes, 12 seconds

His last year he was not on that 95 team. He his last year was 94. And Warren was a red shirt freshman in in 94

36:21

36 minutes, 21 seconds

uh for the Tigers. So he kind of learned under Todd. You know, one thing, um, we we all kind of associate Todd with being from the Boer City area. Do you know where he was born?

36:31

36 minutes, 31 seconds

I do not.

36:32

36 minutes, 32 seconds

And I I just learned this because I was looking up somewhere. He was born in Bakersfield, California. Is that right? Wow.

36:37

36 minutes, 37 seconds

I had no idea. I just because we we assume again he played high school ball up there. And you when you think Todd Walker, you think, “Hey, Boer City, Airline High.” He went to Airline High.

36:45

36 minutes, 45 seconds

No, he was born in Bakersville, California. I was looking up some baseball reference stuff and that had his birthplace. I I kind of did a double take on that. So, don’t know how he got

36:54

36 minutes, 54 seconds

from there to Shreveport. We’re glad he did. So, it’s amazing how many people from uh LSU athletics overall, particularly baseball, have gone into broadcasting.

37:03

37 minutes, 3 seconds

You know, Todd Walker does a great job.

37:05

37 minutes, 5 seconds

SEC Network, ESPN, Ronnie Rants formed the Jumbo Sports Network that did the uh the baseball games and the postseason games for years before the SEC Network.

37:15

37 minutes, 15 seconds

Of course, Ben McDonald is on the SEC Network. He’s ESPN, Omaha, and he’s the Baltimore Orioles uh analyst. So, you got those guys all over the place.

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37 minutes, 25 seconds

All right, we’ll take a break here.

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37 minutes, 27 seconds

We’ll come back. We got one more segment before the top hour. See if we can get Ronnie on the horn. If not, we’ll wrap up hour number one. Hour number two, we got Todd Walker and Bunny Cannon, the

37:35

37 minutes, 35 seconds

daughter of Billy Cannon, to talk about upcoming documentary about about Billy.

37:39

37 minutes, 39 seconds

So stay with us. More to come on Tiger Radio. Let’s go. Back to Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

37:51

37 minutes, 51 seconds

Approaching the end of hour number one, we’re going to talk with Todd Walker at the top of hour number two. Of course, former Tiger great, but also as we

38:00

38 minutes

mentioned, a superb commentator. He was at the Miss uh Miss Auburn regional, super regional over the weekend. We’ll

38:07

38 minutes, 7 seconds

get his thoughts on that and then we’ll look ahead to Omaha. One thing I want to let’s double back at what Eddie Furnus mentioned um when he said he talked about Old Miss. He said he was kind of

38:16

38 minutes, 16 seconds

glad that the Rebels were on the other side because you got all those four SEC teams on one side of the bracket. Let’s talk about that a little bit. I thought that was kind of a an interesting thing

38:24

38 minutes, 24 seconds

that um and I can’t say I don’t disagree because you know what the SEC is like. You got four on one side of the bracket.

38:32

38 minutes, 32 seconds

You’re over on this side with West Virginia, Troy, and North Carolina. I think the Old Miss North Carolina game, that first game is going to be the

38:39

38 minutes, 39 seconds

pivotal one in that uh on that side of the bracket. But thought that was interesting when he said that kind of kind of happy we’re not in the middle of that SEC blood bath on the other side of the bracket.

38:49

38 minutes, 49 seconds

I mean, North Carolina’s a good team, but but I I think you get a lot of mental fatigue from playing those SEC

38:56

38 minutes, 56 seconds

teams again. It almost feels like a a break in a way to play a different team, even even though that team is really good and they don’t know you as well. I

39:04

39 minutes, 4 seconds

think it’s more fun when you play a new team. I mean, cuz look, Old Miss played them all regular season, then they go to the SEC tournament, and then bam, they

39:12

39 minutes, 12 seconds

got Auburn in the and they got to go to Auburn in the uh in the super regional.

39:17

39 minutes, 17 seconds

So, yeah, I I think I think they’re happy about that. And uh yeah, that’ll be cool to to hear what Todd thinks about u Will Furnus. Real quick, Todd

39:26

39 minutes, 26 seconds

Todd actually was a freshman in ’92. He played 92 through 94 at LSU. uh 93 94

39:33

39 minutes, 33 seconds

back-to-back World Series. They went 0 and2 in ’94. That was the only time Skip um ever did that, but Warren Morris was

39:40

39 minutes, 40 seconds

uh was red shirting in uh in 94. Um but uh or a freshman in ’94, sorry. Um and

39:49

39 minutes, 49 seconds

uh Todd has has really been a great announcer really from from the get-go.

39:54

39 minutes, 54 seconds

you know, he coached briefly in in Shriport and got out of that because of the politics of of high school coaching,

40:02

40 minutes, 2 seconds

which happens, but he’s really blossomed as an announcer.

40:05

40 minutes, 5 seconds

Yeah. And uh Yeah. And some of these guys, you know, like Ben especially, and they’re both so good at it. I don’t I don’t think that was ever on their radar

40:14

40 minutes, 14 seconds

when they were players, especially because Ben had a pretty pretty long and and Todd, too. Todd bounced around a little bit, but they both had, you know, a decade worth of pro ball. So, I don’t

40:23

40 minutes, 23 seconds

know if that necessarily was something they had thought about going in. I’ve never really asked um either of them. Maybe.

40:28

40 minutes, 28 seconds

No, I don’t think so. I I think they just kind of got into it. And now they were both particularly Todd was really good at interviews and and you know, Ben

40:37

40 minutes, 37 seconds

was kind of uh uh you know, he was even as a freshman, he was talked to quite a bit. Not so much uh you know, his his

40:45

40 minutes, 45 seconds

his freshman year, but sophomore and junior year, he really got big and he was interviewed a lot. So, I think that was that was part of it that that helped

40:53

40 minutes, 53 seconds

each of them that they were interviewed so much.

40:55

40 minutes, 55 seconds

Yeah. And Ben is especially and and Todd is too, but Ben is so cerebral about the game. Uh, and he he communicates it in a

41:03

41 minutes, 3 seconds

way um on on our level, you know, you I feel like uh when when you watch him, you you’re going to learn a little something.

41:10

41 minutes, 10 seconds

Oh, no question. and and and you know, a lot of the guys who do the major league games like Ben and then some of the national ESPN major league guys, you can

41:20

41 minutes, 20 seconds

tell they really don’t like coming back to Omaha cuz they got to kind of switch everything. But Ben really loves doing the college game and and it doesn’t have

41:28

41 minutes, 28 seconds

to be LSU. He you can tell he really enjoys doing all the LSU games. And my my favorite Ben story is one time he

41:36

41 minutes, 36 seconds

went back with the SEC Network. The first time he ever went back to College Station where they beat the number one Aggies, he had to do their games and

41:43

41 minutes, 43 seconds

they had guys in the stands that still remembered him winning that game like it was like 15 16 years before or 20 years before.

41:50

41 minutes, 50 seconds

They were they remember Ben. I wonder if they remember Pat Garity.

41:54

41 minutes, 54 seconds

Probably. So probably so at least the left-handed dude who came off the bench and hit the one off the fence to to give us that win. So Mike Biano was on that team too.

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42 minutes, 2 seconds

Yeah. some of the the reading up on on that was some of Skip Bman’s best work. No question.

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42 minutes, 9 seconds

You know, the the the thing when he told them said, “Okay, guys, after we win the first game, you’re going to look them right in the eye when we switch

42:16

42 minutes, 16 seconds

dugouts.” And something that small, you’re like, “Yeah, that that that was a big deal. That was a big deal.” Yeah. And I think back then, couple of

42:25

42 minutes, 25 seconds

times those regionals really kind of fatigued LSU. I think that was a lot to overcome and then try to win in Omaha,

42:31

42 minutes, 31 seconds

too. It was and that I mean that those uh the days of the six team regional that was some long days of hot baseball

42:40

42 minutes, 40 seconds

at Alec Box day and then you throw in your afternoon showers and you finish on Monday or Tuesday. You were a part a lot of those and we spent a lot of time at

42:48

42 minutes, 48 seconds

that ballpark. Uh and a lot of pitchers a lot of pitchers had to be used in a short period of time and teams who were the fifth and six seeds tended to run out of pitchers

42:57

42 minutes, 57 seconds

pretty quickly. We’re near the top uh we’re near the end of hour number one, top of hour number two. We’ll take a break for the news and for an ID. We’ll

43:04

43 minutes, 4 seconds

come back. Todd Walker joins us to talk about supers and Omaha. Stay with us.

43:09

43 minutes, 9 seconds

Hour number one down here on Tiger Rag Radio. Y’all ready? Y’all ready? Let’s go. Come on. Tiger Rag Radio is on the air.

43:17

43 minutes, 17 seconds

Let’s crank this thing up.

43:18

43 minutes, 18 seconds

We’re statewide breaking down the latest happenings with LSU athletics. This is up. Hear from the coaches.

43:24

43 minutes, 24 seconds

Our time is now with LSU basketball. the players. We’re having fun and we working, baby. That’s it, man. The recruits.

43:29

43 minutes, 29 seconds

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43:31

43 minutes, 31 seconds

And those who cover the Fighting Tigers of LSU and the SEC. LSU is the best job in college. It’s 2 hours of non-stop LSU talk.

43:40

43 minutes, 40 seconds

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43:42

43 minutes, 42 seconds

Tiger Rag Radio is brought to you by Cumins. Cumins creates power solutions that the world depends on. Louisiana Beef Industry Council, Budro’s

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43 minutes, 51 seconds

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44:01

44 minutes, 1 second

Get ready to talk Tigers with producer Case Kishnik and our hosts Todd Horn, Jeff Polalmo, and Glenn Gilbo.

44:10

44 minutes, 10 seconds

Players are better people than they are players. This is Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

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44 minutes, 19 seconds

Hour number two of Tiger Rag Radio.

44:22

44 minutes, 22 seconds

Patrick Wright sitting in for Jeff Polalmo. Glenn Gilbo and Todd Horn are indeed here. And well, we had it is our

44:29

44 minutes, 29 seconds

privilege tonight. We’ve got we will get to talk to the two best left-handed swings that LSU baseball has ever seen.

44:35

44 minutes, 35 seconds

We had Eddie Furnus in hour number one and another one. Todd Walker is going to join us here in hour number two. Todd, welcome in.

44:44

44 minutes, 44 seconds

Hey guys, what’s happening?

44:46

44 minutes, 46 seconds

Well, let so the theme of our show tonight has been we’ve been talking to our guest. It is the 30-year anniversary of the Warren Morris walk-off home run.

44:54

44 minutes, 54 seconds

Another lefty.

44:54

44 minutes, 54 seconds

Another lefty. Yeah. Uh, now we we kind We knew where Eddie was. We knew where Eddie Furnus was. We’ve got You were playing for Salt Lake. Where were you when Warren hit the home run?

45:05

45 minutes, 5 seconds

Yeah, I was in the clubhouse. was with Salt Lake Buzz in Triple A and uh it was so out that way it was I don’t know what

45:13

45 minutes, 13 seconds

time that uh Warren hit it but it if I remember correctly it was before our game out there so we were probably a few

45:19

45 minutes, 19 seconds

hours behind Omaha time so we were on West Coast time uh and uh so probably

45:26

45 minutes, 26 seconds

5:00ish maybe I don’t know six o’clock I was in the clubhouse right before the game or during the game maybe I don’t I don’t remember exactly so

45:34

45 minutes, 34 seconds

Ty what what were your thoughts when it happened.

45:38

45 minutes, 38 seconds

Well, it was unbelievable. I mean, we all know the story. I mean, for him to to come up in that situation, what’s the stat? It’s the only walk-off by a guy

45:46

45 minutes, 46 seconds

that didn’t hit a home run uh for a championship ever, right?

45:50

45 minutes, 50 seconds

Um, you know, hadn’t hit a home run all year and he’s bunting the whole way through. And then, you know, to come up with that shot, I mean, just just I

45:58

45 minutes, 58 seconds

mean, it’s it’s story book. We all know that.

46:01

46 minutes, 1 second

Warren, he was a I’m sorry, Todd. Warren was a red shirt freshman in 93 when you

46:08

46 minutes, 8 seconds

were the MVP of the World Series and and won the National Championship. Um what what do you remember about Warren that that first season as as he started to get into LSU?

46:17

46 minutes, 17 seconds

Well, we called him Mercury Morris because he could run, you know, and just u you know, little guy that could hit it around the ballpark. He wasn’t going to surprise you with 20 home runs. He just

46:26

46 minutes, 26 seconds

he could hit, play some defense, you know, had a decent arm and uh just the nicest kid you’ll ever meet, you know.

46:31

46 minutes, 31 seconds

So, uh, you know, kind of quiet his freshman year, but, uh, um, couldn’t happen to a better guy.

46:38

46 minutes, 38 seconds

You know, Will, while I was kind of researching where I thought yours, I didn’t think you’d been called up to the Twins yet, so you were in Salt Lake. You put up some numbers there. What was it

46:46

46 minutes, 46 seconds

like hitting in Salt Lake? I bet that was fun.

46:49

46 minutes, 49 seconds

Yeah, I ball carried. Uh which ended up what’s funny is like when I thought I had a pretty good year uh the the the big league teams you know blamed it or

46:58

46 minutes, 58 seconds

you know uh said that it was because I was in light air you know and the and it played out that way. I think I hit 28 home runs that year and the most I ever

47:06

47 minutes, 6 seconds

hit in the big leagues was 17. So it did carry out west and uh you know that was part of it but what I thought was a great year ended up uh you know hurting

47:14

47 minutes, 14 seconds

me. So, uh, you know, I probably would have been better off hitting in a tough ballpark like, you know, New Orleans was always tough at sea level and that type of stuff. So,

47:22

47 minutes, 22 seconds

all right. Well, let’s talk let’s talk super regional and uh and World Series coming up. You were at Auburn over the weekend and boy, Miss, they don’t score

47:31

47 minutes, 31 seconds

a lot of runs, but they get the right hit at the right time and their pitching has uh has really come around. Uh, thoughts of what you saw Miss and Auburn

47:40

47 minutes, 40 seconds

over the weekend? Yeah, I thought Auburn would be able to Well, I certainly thought they’d win a game, but I thought Auburn might take that one. Miss is just

47:48

47 minutes, 48 seconds

playing well at the right time. You know, it’s kind of ironic. Uh it’s starting to mirror 2022. Now, they were the last four in in 22, and this year

47:57

47 minutes, 57 seconds

they thought they might host, but they were the ninth best team in the SEC in 22. They’re the ninth best team this

48:05

48 minutes, 5 seconds

year. They lost the first game they played in the tournament la that year, first game in the tournament this year to Missouri. They swept through the reads on the super and that’s what

48:13

48 minutes, 13 seconds

they’ve done again this year. They got a Tim Elco lookalike and Judar this year.

48:17

48 minutes, 17 seconds

Both 65 250 big bashers. So there’s a lot of similar similarities with Mike Bienko’s club this year when they won the national championship in 2022.

48:29

48 minutes, 29 seconds

Yeah, there I mean they’re doing a lot of you know it’s what Skip has always told us. Good pitching, good defense, timely hitting. They don’t have to get all the hits, you just got to get the

48:37

48 minutes, 37 seconds

right hits and that’s really what they’re doing right now.

48:41

48 minutes, 41 seconds

Yeah, they’ve got a lot of power. They can swing and miss. I think they’re number one offensively in strikeouts in the SEC. 670

48:48

48 minutes, 48 seconds

something like that. But they also on the mound lead the nation in strikeouts per nine, like 13 something or 11,

48:55

48 minutes, 55 seconds

whatever it is. So they any game Old Miss is going to play in, there’s going to be a lot of strikeouts both ways. But they’ve got three guys on that roster

49:03

49 minutes, 3 seconds

that that you know account for 50% of their run percentage and the rest of guys are just role players and get involved. So, um, but overall, I mean,

49:11

49 minutes, 11 seconds

Miss is playing well at this time of year. You know, they beat Auburn at their in their own backyard. So, um, you know, they’re going to be a team to look

49:19

49 minutes, 19 seconds

out for. We got a tough match up with North Carolina on, uh, Friday, though.

49:24

49 minutes, 24 seconds

Talking to Todd Walker here on Tiger Rag Radio. Todd, you Mike Biano was an assistant coach at at LSU when you were

49:31

49 minutes, 31 seconds

there. What what is it about Mike you think that’s been he’s been able to keep these teams into it and finish so strong so late both in 2022 and now?

49:43

49 minutes, 43 seconds

Yeah. I mean, you know, the the crazy thing is how hard it is to get to Omaha and he’s even made the comment, you know, Skip Bman made it look so easy.

49:49

49 minutes, 49 seconds

You know, Skip won, you know, five national championships in a 10-year period. Um Mike Binko’s only been to Omaha three times now, including this

49:57

49 minutes, 57 seconds

year in his 26 years as a head coach at Old Miss. They can’t they went in 2014.

50:02

50 minutes, 2 seconds

Uh they won it in 2022 and now they’re back again this year. So, uh I don’t know that any uh manager would tell you or coach would tell you that they did

50:10

50 minutes, 10 seconds

anything magical here at the end of the year. Teams just some get hot, you know, and some some don’t. And that’s just the kind of the way it works. And you know,

50:18

50 minutes, 18 seconds

you’re seeing that with this Troy team, too. I mean, the offense for Troy has been ridiculously good. When during the course of the year, they averaged a

50:25

50 minutes, 25 seconds

little less than seven runs a game. and now they’re averaging over 10 runs a game or or right up under 10 runs a game. Uh and that’s not against mid-

50:33

50 minutes, 33 seconds

major competition either. That’s Florida twice in the regional. That’s Miami. Um so you know these teams that get hot at the right time. That’s that’s why you see him in Omaha.

50:42

50 minutes, 42 seconds

Todd, speaking of being hot, Georgia’s been one of the best teams in baseball all year, all season. and and they

50:49

50 minutes, 49 seconds

certainly did a wonderful job during the regional and super regional in Athens, but it’s a different ballgame now that they’re moving to Charles Schwab.

50:58

50 minutes, 58 seconds

Do you think they can fight their way out of bracket two with all those SEC teams and get to the championship game?

51:05

51 minutes, 5 seconds

Yeah, and see this is the toughest part about our job now is we’re asked to predict this stuff. There’s just no predicting it, you know. But Georgia obviously looks like a powerhouse.

51:13

51 minutes, 13 seconds

There’s only been what, three teams, I think, that have swept through the regular season, won it all. Uh, won the tournament and won the national

51:21

51 minutes, 21 seconds

championship. That was 24 Tennessee. LSU did it, I think, in ’09. Uh, and, uh, and LSU did it earlier, I think,

51:30

51 minutes, 30 seconds

somebody. But, uh, but it’s very hard to do. Georgia has now won the regular season and the tournament. Now, all that’s left is to win the national

51:37

51 minutes, 37 seconds

championship. They led the nation in home runs last year and didn’t get out of the regional. So, it’s going to have to be more than offense. They are going

51:44

51 minutes, 44 seconds

to break LSU’s record of 188 home runs uh set in 1997. They’ve got 174 right now. Wow.

51:51

51 minutes, 51 seconds

Uh uh and so well, I say they are. I mean, they’ve got a win in Omaha up, you know, but uh but that’s a that’s a 30

51:59

51 minutes, 59 seconds

some odd record, you know, year old record. So, uh pretty impressive what that offense has done. Daniel Jackson probably gonna win the SEC triple crown.

52:06

52 minutes, 6 seconds

That’s only been done two other times in the history of this of baseball. So, in the conference, so, uh, Trey Phelps, it’s just ridiculous. But the difference

52:15

52 minutes, 15 seconds

with Georgia this year is their pitching has been so good, you know, with the starters. Um, but they rely pretty heavily on a couple guys out of their bullpen. Matt Scott, the transfer from

52:24

52 minutes, 24 seconds

Stanford, and Justin Bird. Both went back-to-back relief appearances in the super against Mississippi State. So, you know, they this time of year, every team

52:32

52 minutes, 32 seconds

relies on about maybe five or six pitchers. So, that’s about all that Georgia has, but they’re pretty good. Do do you think that they’re going to be

52:40

52 minutes, 40 seconds

able to to continue the home run hitting in Charles Schwab?

52:44

52 minutes, 44 seconds

Yeah, it it flies. I mean, we saw you remember when LSU played the uh the national championship was that uh 23 against uh who did they play that year?

52:53

52 minutes, 53 seconds

I mean, remember they scored Florida?

52:55

52 minutes, 55 seconds

Yeah. Remember? So, one game was 25-2 and then the next game was 19-3 or whatever. So, it flies especially during the day. It’s not like it used to be 10

53:03

53 minutes, 3 seconds

years ago. Um so, the answer is yes. I think if you give Georgia four four games there, I mean, they should be able

53:11

53 minutes, 11 seconds

they got to get uh 14 home runs uh with that with that group. I mean, it’s just one through nine. I mean, it just

53:18

53 minutes, 18 seconds

they’re just powerful. So, yeah, I don’t I think I think that uh they’ll be able to do it. Did Did West Virginia have a pretty much of

53:25

53 minutes, 25 seconds

a cakewalk against Cal Pali? Are they legitimate?

53:30

53 minutes, 30 seconds

No, they’re So, Texas and West Virginia are the two most balanced teams in this tournament. I think West Virginia does everything well and so does Texas.

53:37

53 minutes, 37 seconds

There’s only three teams in this College World Series out of the eight that run.

53:41

53 minutes, 41 seconds

West Virginia’s one of them. Oklahoma’s one and Texas. So, they all have all got over a 100 stolen bases sealing about

53:48

53 minutes, 48 seconds

85%. Um, and so that’s a threat that the other five teams don’t have. The other interesting stat is in this century

53:56

53 minutes, 56 seconds

there hasn’t been a staff erra higher than four and a half that has won the national championship except for Fresno State in 2008. uh they were like a 4.6.

54:05

54 minutes, 5 seconds

It’s pretty pretty pretty a random stat because you don’t use all your pitchers.

54:09

54 minutes, 9 seconds

But if you go look at staff eras that eliminates Oklahoma and uh Troy right away, right? Because their their RAS are

54:17

54 minutes, 17 seconds

in the fives. Uh but then you start looking at even like uh Texas I think has a 3 or sorry, Georgia has a 3.9. Um

54:25

54 minutes, 25 seconds

that’s high. If Georgia wins the national championship, it would be the highest ERA this century to do it. Um but with that offense, maybe that’s

54:32

54 minutes, 32 seconds

possible. But no, I think West Virginia, they steal a lot of bases. They they hit well. They’re not overly powerful. Uh uh

54:39

54 minutes, 39 seconds

I think they’ve only hit like 55, 60 home runs, something like that. But they can get by a thousand cuts, you know.

54:44

54 minutes, 44 seconds

They can knock you a bunch of singles still. And and pitching staff’s good.

54:49

54 minutes, 49 seconds

That Yale kid is like out of two. They got another kid that uh is utter three sub three RA on the starting rotation.

54:56

54 minutes, 56 seconds

So I think Texas and West Virginia are the most balanced. You know, we talking about Oklahoma.

55:02

55 minutes, 2 seconds

the 11th best team in the SEC knocks off about the best the ACC had to offer. I mean that uh the the anti-se folks don’t

55:11

55 minutes, 11 seconds

like that a lot. I mean that that’s pretty solid what they were able to do.

55:15

55 minutes, 15 seconds

Yeah, pretty incredible. They but you know they had some dramatics, right? Uh uh Taki hit that that walk-off home run that that that sunk Georgia Tech and you

55:23

55 minutes, 23 seconds

know uh Oklahoma’s another another running team, you know, kind of knocking around. They’re not overly uh talented

55:30

55 minutes, 30 seconds

offensively. Uh but the uh the Dayton Taki kid has had a big regionals and supras and so has uh uh Dayton uh Le

55:39

55 minutes, 39 seconds

Chance. Uh those two guys have been powerful. There’s a few guys in that lineup. You got to dance around. But I think if you do that, you’ll be fine.

55:46

55 minutes, 46 seconds

Again, Oklahoma doesn’t pitch it great.

55:48

55 minutes, 48 seconds

They have Cam Cameron Johnson, you know, that was at LSU. Um but he got in the super and went walk, hit by pitch, home

55:56

55 minutes, 56 seconds

run. uh wild pitch and he got taken out after three hitters. So really all they’ve got is uh they’ve got uh the

56:03

56 minutes, 3 seconds

Rager kid is really good and they made Xander Mccurious a starter when his brother LJ Mccurious had been starting all year and they flipped roles. Now

56:11

56 minutes, 11 seconds

they’re using LJ out of the bullpen. Um but uh uh I don’t know that they got enough pitching to to get very far, but

56:18

56 minutes, 18 seconds

you know they’ve gotten this far so who knows.

56:21

56 minutes, 21 seconds

Todd, I’m sorry. Um, so you’re not going to predict the national champion. I get that and I don’t blame you. But who’s going to win the jello shot contest?

56:32

56 minutes, 32 seconds

Boy, there there’s nobody more sad than that place, Rockos, right now. You know that LSU is not there. Um, you know, shoot, I don’t know. That’s going to be

56:40

56 minutes, 40 seconds

that’s probably going to be a ghost town over that way now. But, uh, I think I saw something where Omaha’s economy takes a huge hit by LSU not being in it

56:49

56 minutes, 49 seconds

just for these two weeks, you know. So, uh, so we got not only fans in Baton Rouge, but we got fans in Omaha every year trying to get us there, but, uh, didn’t work out.

56:58

56 minutes, 58 seconds

Last thought, Todd, before we let you go, the, uh, you know, we talked about, so you got a one bracket with all SEC teams and then you got one side where you got Old Miss, they get to play some

57:06

57 minutes, 6 seconds

different teams. You know, when you played in the World Series, you got to face some other teams. How much did that kind of add to the experience a little bit as opposed to playing these same

57:14

57 minutes, 14 seconds

teams out of the SEC like you were battling with all season long? Wasn’t it kind of fun to play the the Long Beaches and the Witchah and teams like that?

57:23

57 minutes, 23 seconds

Yeah, 100%. I mean, that’s a great question and you know, but the SEC is so much more dominant now than it was when I played. So, that’s the reason. And not

57:30

57 minutes, 30 seconds

only that, you know, we had seven teams in the supers. You know, we could have had but you know, they don’t want nine eight, you know, they want all eight slots to be taken by SEC schools. So,

57:39

57 minutes, 39 seconds

they pitted Mississippi State against Georgia and they pit miss against Auburn in the supers, you know. So, we got five in. But you’re exactly right. I mean,

57:48

57 minutes, 48 seconds

and even if you’re trying to balance it out that way, you would have put two in one side and three in the other, but instead they got all four on one. So,

57:55

57 minutes, 55 seconds

we’re guaranteed a SEC team in the final for what is that 10 years in a row, something like that. Um, so it’s just been a dominant conference and we all

58:03

58 minutes, 3 seconds

know that. But ultimately, I don’t care who I play. If we win the national championship, you know, we can play the same guys. It doesn’t matter to me. So, I think they would tell you the same

58:11

58 minutes, 11 seconds

thing. They’re just trying to get out there and get after it. Dear, I thought you’re going to be up in in in Omaha.

58:17

58 minutes, 17 seconds

Yeah, I’m leaving tomorrow and then we’ve got a presser show on Thursday.

58:20

58 minutes, 20 seconds

All the teams are uh you know, practicing and doing all that. So, uh you know, I’ll be taking taking some notes there. And then Friday, I’m going to be on a I think we’re doing the show

58:29

58 minutes, 29 seconds

ESPN’s doing a pregame show now. I think they started that last year. So, we’ll go an hour before the day and I’ll be on that with Mike Rooney and uh and uh

58:38

58 minutes, 38 seconds

Alyssa Lang. So, us three will be doing that studio show. So, it ought to be a lot of fun. I used to have just the night show on SEC Network and now we’ve kind of switched to that.

58:46

58 minutes, 46 seconds

Yeah. We were just real quick too before we let you go. We were kind of talking amongst ourselves and we were talking about you and Ben who are are really our our stars who are in the broadcast

58:54

58 minutes, 54 seconds

field. Did you ever have envisions of getting into this after your playing days are over?

59:00

59 minutes

No. No. And that’s what’s crazy is like you never would think that this would be your job after I’ve been doing it 10 years now. Um, and and really more than

59:08

59 minutes, 8 seconds

playing where I didn’t I didn’t I don’t know that I learned a ton playing because you let a lot of stuff go in one way ear and out the other, but I coached

59:15

59 minutes, 15 seconds

high school baseball for three years and once you have to have to have something said to you and then you’ve got to tell it to somebody else, you learn so much.

59:24

59 minutes, 24 seconds

And I learned more in those three years of high school coach than I ever did playing. And uh I think that’s what kind of set me up for like really being able

59:31

59 minutes, 31 seconds

to kind of eye what’s going on on the field, you know, because other than that experience, I don’t know that I would have had had the knowledge or

59:38

59 minutes, 38 seconds

information. Uh Skip Bartman was great, but you know, I’m 18 years old, man. I wasn’t listening to much. I didn’t listen to my parents, so I wasn’t going to listen to my coaches either.

59:47

59 minutes, 47 seconds

So, uh so, uh but that experience helped me the most, I think, just coaching.

59:51

59 minutes, 51 seconds

All right, Todd. Safe travels up to Omaha. We look forward to your coverage up there this weekend and thanks for the time tonight. We appreciate it. Okay guys, take care. Thank you.

1:00:00

1 hour

All right, another Tiger Great with us, Todd Walker. We’ll take a break on here on Tiger Rag Radio. Come back and uh

1:00:08

1 hour, 8 seconds

talk about some of the things we’ve heard tonight and a little bit later, Bunny Cannon will join us, Billy Cannon’s daughter to talk about the new documentary coming out about her dad

1:00:16

1 hour, 16 seconds

during Miss Football Week. Funny how they time things like that. We’ll be back after this on Tiger Egg Radio.

1:00:22

1 hour, 22 seconds

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1 hour, 30 seconds

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1 hour, 38 seconds

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1 hour, 49 seconds

See your Super Chevy dealers today.

1:00:53

1 hour, 53 seconds

And we’re back with Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

1:01:01

1 hour, 1 minute, 1 second

Back on Tiger Rag Radio. We’ll have as we mentioned Bunny Cannon will come up uh after the next break after the bottom of the hour. A little bit of breaking

1:01:09

1 hour, 1 minute, 9 seconds

news. Um dealing with head basketball coach Will Wade. NC State is not uh not letting that thing go away, are they?

1:01:17

1 hour, 1 minute, 17 seconds

No, they’re not. Um, apparently, uh, NC State has opened an investigation into LSU’s,

1:01:26

1 hour, 1 minute, 26 seconds

uh, unfair alleged unfair trade practices, um, saying that even though they agreed

1:01:34

1 hour, 1 minute, 34 seconds

to a $4 million buyout for Wade to come to LSU, uh, they did not release, uh,

1:01:42

1 hour, 1 minute, 42 seconds

LSU from any obligations and there was no mutual release is what they’re saying now. So

1:01:50

1 hour, 1 minute, 50 seconds

it it says um what North Carolina State is saying is that LSU violated the Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices

1:01:58

1 hour, 1 minute, 58 seconds

Act, a North Carolina law that allows for damages and the recovery of uh attorneys fees. And it also says NCA

1:02:06

1 hour, 2 minutes, 6 seconds

state said it has reason to believe LSU may have worked to help Wade avoid a larger buyout fee. Yeah, you know,

1:02:14

1 hour, 2 minutes, 14 seconds

that’s pretty common for when when schools are hiring a coach. So, I I don’t know how much uh they can get from

1:02:21

1 hour, 2 minutes, 21 seconds

this. Uh it it it doesn’t sound like a major thing because I mean, they did get in in fact, if you remember, you know,

1:02:30

1 hour, 2 minutes, 30 seconds

Wade left North Carolina State after a certain deadline that that allowed for his uh buyout to decrease from 5 million

1:02:37

1 hour, 2 minutes, 37 seconds

to 3 million, but LSU still paid him 4 million. No, no, but the the the thing is that is that the timing and circumstances of coach Wade’s departure

1:02:46

1 hour, 2 minutes, 46 seconds

from Raleigh, this is a quote, and his resignation along with the LSU term sheet and the eventual buyout payment of

1:02:53

1 hour, 2 minutes, 53 seconds

$4 million to NC State raised questions about LSU’s potential liability. So,

1:03:00

1 hour, 3 minutes

even NC State is questioning the attorney general, did we agree to this or did we not? And they’re saying we did

1:03:08

1 hour, 3 minutes, 8 seconds

not agree to it. even though we took the $4 million.

1:03:12

1 hour, 3 minutes, 12 seconds

Okay. And and part of it is also because it it seems kind of fishy and I’ve always thought it seemed kind of fishy

1:03:18

1 hour, 3 minutes, 18 seconds

that that LSU people like uh um Lee Mallet and other people like, you know, the head of the board of supervisors. It

1:03:26

1 hour, 3 minutes, 26 seconds

seemed like they knew all along that he was not going to be there for more than a season. So, if NC State could prove that, I mean, that might help their case, too.

1:03:34

1 hour, 3 minutes, 34 seconds

Well, you better be careful. You may get called as a witness. So, Well, that’s so I we’ll see what what

1:03:42

1 hour, 3 minutes, 42 seconds

the endg game what they’re looking to accomplish. Are they just looking for money or I think I think they’re looking for just money is what it looks like on on on

1:03:50

1 hour, 3 minutes, 50 seconds

first glance. I mean, I don’t think I don’t think they want Wade to come back and coach their team. I don’t think that’s going to happen.

1:03:56

1 hour, 3 minutes, 56 seconds

Maybe they want a bunch of foreign players on their roster.

1:03:59

1 hour, 3 minutes, 59 seconds

Yeah, he doesn’t have a bunch. He’s got some and he may not keep them all, but um he’s still got some work to do on the roster.

1:04:08

1 hour, 4 minutes, 8 seconds

Super Chevy Dealer Studio. We’ll take a break here in just a moment. So, we’ll come back and uh talk with Bunny Cannon about her father’s new documentary

1:04:16

1 hour, 4 minutes, 16 seconds

that’s coming out the week of the Old Miss game via LPB. We get some insight on some of the new things that we’re going to see come out of that and and uh

1:04:24

1 hour, 4 minutes, 24 seconds

and and what all went into putting that together. So, stay with us. That’ll be after our bottom of the hour break. Come back. We’ll have her for a couple segments here. Tiger radio.

1:04:34

1 hour, 4 minutes, 34 seconds

I’m Richard Fontno, president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation. My brother and I grow rice, soybeans, and raised crawfish on our farm in Evangeline Parish. For a fourth

1:04:42

1 hour, 4 minutes, 42 seconds

generation farmer like myself, Louisiana Farm Bureau is as much a part of my life as checking traps or harvesting rice.

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1 hour, 4 minutes, 48 seconds

Our organization is more than 145,000 members strong, and we’ve been around for more than 100 years. The Louisiana Farm Bureau spans generations and we want you to join our family.

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1 hour, 4 minutes, 58 seconds

Visit lafarmbureau.org. or the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, the voice of Louisiana agriculture.

1:05:05

1 hour, 5 minutes, 5 seconds

We now return to Tiger Rag Radio live from Super Chevy Dealers Studio.

1:05:13

1 hour, 5 minutes, 13 seconds

And we’re coming down the stretch of Tiger Rag Radio. Patrick Wright filling in for Jeff Polalmo, Todd Horn, Glenn Gilbo across the table from me doing

1:05:21

1 hour, 5 minutes, 21 seconds

their thing. Glenn doing some hard research as we speak. Uh,

1:05:28

1 hour, 5 minutes, 28 seconds

always always always we are uh our pleasure to be joined by Bunny Cannon who is the daughter of the late Billy Cannon. Of course, everybody knows uh

1:05:37

1 hour, 5 minutes, 37 seconds

the legend of Billy. Um, but a new documentary is coming out produced by LPB that’ll be available for consumption

1:05:45

1 hour, 5 minutes, 45 seconds

the week of the Miss football game. So, Bonnie, I’m glad glad you could join us here tonight and tell us about all that.

1:05:52

1 hour, 5 minutes, 52 seconds

Thank you. I really appreciate it. Um, this is something that I’ve wanted to do for a really long time and LPV has

1:05:59

1 hour, 5 minutes, 59 seconds

graciously uh accepted the challenge and um, you know, we all need public television and uh, every time I try to

1:06:07

1 hour, 6 minutes, 7 seconds

do something that my father uh, doesn’t want or didn’t like, it never works out.

1:06:12

1 hour, 6 minutes, 12 seconds

But every time I do something that’s going to help Louisiana or the people of the state, it always works out. And I just felt that it was the perfect the

1:06:20

1 hour, 6 minutes, 20 seconds

perfect place to do it because they tell Louisiana stories and I think it’s important to keep our culture and our people in the forefront um and to let

1:06:28

1 hour, 6 minutes, 28 seconds

everybody know what’s going on. But uh I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a long time because there’s a lot of people who don’t really understand what made my dad tick and

1:06:37

1 hour, 6 minutes, 37 seconds

what he went through um in certain periods of time. Everybody knows the football greatness and and all the stuff

1:06:45

1 hour, 6 minutes, 45 seconds

that went on, you know, in the 1950s and the first Heisman Trophy winner and all of that, but what they don’t understand and what they fail to recognize is what

1:06:53

1 hour, 6 minutes, 53 seconds

happened after the football. uh you know what he did, where he went, um who he was friends with and then you know it

1:07:01

1 hour, 7 minutes, 1 second

always comes up the counterfeiting and and everything in the 80s and and to me what’s most important is who he truly was and what happened um when he became

1:07:11

1 hour, 7 minutes, 11 seconds

a dentist and the um medical director at Angola and uh he was able to turn some lives around and do a lot of really good

1:07:18

1 hour, 7 minutes, 18 seconds

things that needed to be done there and I I’m looking forward to telling the story. Um,

1:07:27

1 hour, 7 minutes, 27 seconds

not so much that that I’m telling it, but I just want his story told and I want people to understand it.

1:07:34

1 hour, 7 minutes, 34 seconds

Bunny, uh, is is this story, the documentary, um, you you mentioned that the the book wasn’t didn’t go in depth

1:07:43

1 hour, 7 minutes, 43 seconds

enough and this is going to go much more in depth. So, I guess I have two questions. Number one, how long is it

1:07:49

1 hour, 7 minutes, 49 seconds

going to be? And number two, is this about your dad’s greatness or is it more about the forgiveness?

1:07:59

1 hour, 7 minutes, 59 seconds

Um, I think it’s going to it’s going to be both. You have to see you have to see the football part and you have to see the greatness in order to see everything

1:08:08

1 hour, 8 minutes, 8 seconds

that that happened that was not wonderful and not great. Um, to see how he came out of it. Um, but you’re going to see the whole thing. I think it’s

1:08:17

1 hour, 8 minutes, 17 seconds

going to be two hours. I’m I’m not quite sure. They’re in the process of putting all the finishing touches on it right now. Um, Linda [ __ ] and Jay Darden um

1:08:26

1 hour, 8 minutes, 26 seconds

are are the producers for it and so they’re putting it all together. I don’t know how long the length is going to be exactly. I’m I’m thinking it’s going to

1:08:33

1 hour, 8 minutes, 33 seconds

be about two hours, but it’ll show you where he came from and what happened as a child and how that impacted his life,

1:08:40

1 hour, 8 minutes, 40 seconds

how he became such a great athlete. Um, it’ll touch on, you know, what people don’t realize is that if you look at, you know, football today is fantastic.

1:08:50

1 hour, 8 minutes, 50 seconds

It’s outrageous with numbers and NIL and money and and and fame and everything, but without Billy Cannon, you may not

1:08:58

1 hour, 8 minutes, 58 seconds

have had all that. I mean, somebody would have done it, I’m sure, but, you know, you look at the NIL, and he had NIL contracts back then before it was

1:09:06

1 hour, 9 minutes, 6 seconds

illegal. Um, you know, he was with the AFL, the NFL. he was the highest paid athlete in the world in 1960 and he

1:09:14

1 hour, 9 minutes, 14 seconds

broke the $100,000 barrier. Um that’s pretty significant. Um and then at the same time he went on to become a dentist

1:09:23

1 hour, 9 minutes, 23 seconds

and orthodontist and then some things took a turn and and I think it shows his humanity but it also shows that you know

1:09:32

1 hour, 9 minutes, 32 seconds

you really have to be true to yourself and you have to know your family keep your family and friends close um because

1:09:40

1 hour, 9 minutes, 40 seconds

it’s always not always going to be great. It’s he’s not, you know, everybody is not going to be fantastic all the time and bad things are going to

1:09:48

1 hour, 9 minutes, 48 seconds

happen and it’s really who you are and what you’re made of that’s going to get you through it. And I think that’s the that’s the lesson and and what I really

1:09:55

1 hour, 9 minutes, 55 seconds

want people to to see is what truly happened to him. And the tr this is going to be the only family sanctioned

1:10:02

1 hour, 10 minutes, 2 seconds

um documentary um on my dad. It’s the only one that the entire family is behind and we’ve all been interviewed

1:10:09

1 hour, 10 minutes, 9 seconds

and um you know I I just think it’s important to tell who he was and what happened and what can happen when you’re

1:10:19

1 hour, 10 minutes, 19 seconds

when you’re a celebrated athlete where people give you everything right?

1:10:23

1 hour, 10 minutes, 23 seconds

You know, there was nothing in life that he wanted that he couldn’t get. Um but he still made a poor choice that had

1:10:31

1 hour, 10 minutes, 31 seconds

some big consequences for a lot of people. So, um, that’s that’s really the story and and I think it’s going to be two hours, but I’m not really sure at this point.

1:10:39

1 hour, 10 minutes, 39 seconds

Well, Bunny, you you mentioned your family was involved in it just as you are, obviously. Um, but your mother, it

1:10:46

1 hour, 10 minutes, 46 seconds

had to be somewhat difficult for her, I would think.

1:10:50

1 hour, 10 minutes, 50 seconds

Yes. Yeah. She But you know what? She’s she is just as um she’s a she’s an

1:10:57

1 hour, 10 minutes, 57 seconds

amazing woman and and my dad would not have become who he was without her. They got married when they were 18 years old.

1:11:05

1 hour, 11 minutes, 5 seconds

And the whole time he was in college, she was at home taking care of everything. Uh when he won the Heisman, he had three three daughters. I mean, so

1:11:14

1 hour, 11 minutes, 14 seconds

they were they were a married family doing everything. And when all that happened in the 80s, there was no question. She she stood by him every

1:11:21

1 hour, 11 minutes, 21 seconds

step of the way. She didn’t always agree with him. And she was madder than a hornet at some point, but um but that’s what you do with people that you love.

1:11:30

1 hour, 11 minutes, 30 seconds

You stand by them. So she’s she’s a a tremendous example for all of us and it’s her story too, you know. This is her story, too.

1:11:38

1 hour, 11 minutes, 38 seconds

Talking to Bunny Cannon here on Tiger Radio. Bunny, thanks for being with us.

1:11:42

1 hour, 11 minutes, 42 seconds

Now, you were you were 13 when when your father uh went to prison for two years.

1:11:49

1 hour, 11 minutes, 49 seconds

H how was how was Billy as a dad to you as a little girl and then when he got back out as as you grew grew up into

1:11:57

1 hour, 11 minutes, 57 seconds

high school and college? just, you know, maybe that people don’t know about him.

1:12:01

1 hour, 12 minutes, 1 second

So, when I was little, you know, I did not have a clue about who he was. I mean, we I knew he we had trophies in

1:12:09

1 hour, 12 minutes, 9 seconds

the in the foyer. Um, and I knew that people were coming over to the house, and I I knew he was kind of a big deal, but I really had no clue. Even when he

1:12:18

1 hour, 12 minutes, 18 seconds

went to prison, I I I didn’t get the full breath and depth of who he was until I started school at LSU in 1987.

1:12:27

1 hour, 12 minutes, 27 seconds

Um he had he got out of prison in in 80 right before I think it was in ‘ 86 87 right

1:12:34

1 hour, 12 minutes, 34 seconds

he was home yeah he was home when I when I graduated from high school and then you know as a as a young kid he

1:12:41

1 hour, 12 minutes, 41 seconds

was a lot of fun um always laughing there was always laughter always music always joking um life of the party um

1:12:51

1 hour, 12 minutes, 51 seconds

and then things kind of got a little serious in the 80s and it you know he wasn’t here for a lot in the beginning.

1:12:59

1 hour, 12 minutes, 59 seconds

Um then when he went to prison, he was obviously absent, but we saw him a lot.

1:13:03

1 hour, 13 minutes, 3 seconds

Um when he came back, you know, I’m I’m uh been by myself for a few years with my mom and I think I know it all as an

1:13:11

1 hour, 13 minutes, 11 seconds

18-year-old, right? As as we all do, and we buted heads a lot, but I look back and I’m just like him. And so I kind of

1:13:20

1 hour, 13 minutes, 20 seconds

I kind of get it now. I’m s I’m it’s really sad that it’s taken me this long to figure it out, but um he was a great

1:13:27

1 hour, 13 minutes, 27 seconds

person and anybody that truly knew him um knew his generous spirit. He gave

1:13:34

1 hour, 13 minutes, 34 seconds

away everything that he had um to people. He did free dentistry all over town in uh you know in Donaldsonville.

1:13:44

1 hour, 13 minutes, 44 seconds

And um I don’t want people to see this or to hear this and think that oh well this is just his daughter. What what else is she going to say? No, there were

1:13:52

1 hour, 13 minutes, 52 seconds

some bad parts. There were some bad things, too. But I think this documentary is they have interviewed so many people. And um there’s no holes

1:14:02

1 hour, 14 minutes, 2 seconds

bar. They can talk about anything they want. And um it’s really going to be interesting and I really hope people watch it with an open mind.

1:14:10

1 hour, 14 minutes, 10 seconds

We’re going to see it. It’s going to be and we’ll talk about the significance.

1:14:13

1 hour, 14 minutes, 13 seconds

This is going to be available the the week of the Miss football game. We’ll take a break here. We’ll come back.

1:14:19

1 hour, 14 minutes, 19 seconds

Bunny’s going to rejoin us after the break. We’ll talk more about the upcoming documentary and some of the production and and how it it came to pass. So stay with us. Tiger Eag Radio.

1:14:28

1 hour, 14 minutes, 28 seconds

We’re back with more after this.

1:14:31

1 hour, 14 minutes, 31 seconds

The East Baton Rouge Parish Libraryies dedicated millillage continuation is on the June 27th ballot. This is not a new tax. It’s a continuation of the

1:14:38

1 hour, 14 minutes, 38 seconds

library’s existing dedicated funding source at a lower rate, 9.5 mills, which is 14.4% 4% less than the rate approved by voters in 1995, 2005, and 2015.

1:14:50

1 hour, 14 minutes, 50 seconds

Without it, future library services could be reduced, including hours, collections, and programs. Early voting begins June 12th. Learn more at ebrpl.com/millage.

1:15:02

1 hour, 15 minutes, 2 seconds

Now, more Tiger Rag Radio live from Superv Dealer Studio.

1:15:10

1 hour, 15 minutes, 10 seconds

And we’re back on Tiger Rag Radio.

1:15:12

1 hour, 15 minutes, 12 seconds

Patrick Wright sitting in for Jeff Polalmo. We’re back with Bunny Cannon who uh talk about the documentary about about her father. Uh real quick, Bunny,

1:15:20

1 hour, 15 minutes, 20 seconds

we’re going to switch gears a little bit. We we’ve had some we had Eddie Furnus on, we had Todd Walker on, the three of us uh were talking about u

1:15:29

1 hour, 15 minutes, 29 seconds

where we were when Warren Morris hit the home run 30 years ago because it’s the anniversary now. You’re a huge what people may not know, you’re you worked in the LSU sports information office.

1:15:38

1 hour, 15 minutes, 38 seconds

You are a huge diehard Tiger fan. where what is your story of where you were when Warren Morris hit the home run?

1:15:45

1 hour, 15 minutes, 45 seconds

I was with my friend Missy Setters uh who married Ross Setters. Remember Missy? Yep.

1:15:51

1 hour, 15 minutes, 51 seconds

And we were all um at a bar somewhere watching the game and I will never forget that as long as I live. That was

1:16:00

1 hour, 16 minutes

unbelievable. And what’s amazing is when we were going through this documentary and we were I was looking at photographs and we were pulling everything out so

1:16:07

1 hour, 16 minutes, 7 seconds

that I could give them to make this this documentary. I pulled out the photograph of Warren Mars and my dad on the field in Tiger Stadium. And I’m gonna blow

1:16:16

1 hour, 16 minutes, 16 seconds

that up and give that to him because he said that was one of the only times that they met. Wow.

1:16:21

1 hour, 16 minutes, 21 seconds

And my dad loved him. He, you know, he he met him once, but but that play, oh my gosh, it was incredible.

1:16:30

1 hour, 16 minutes, 30 seconds

Now, incredible.

1:16:31

1 hour, 16 minutes, 31 seconds

Bunny, I think there’s a little bit more to that story. didn’t, and I think I read this somewhere recently, that you said that your dad told Warren that that

1:16:40

1 hour, 16 minutes, 40 seconds

was actually the biggest play in LSU sports history, exceeding his uh punt return against Miss on Halloween night.

1:16:50

1 hour, 16 minutes, 50 seconds

I think that’s what what my dad told Warren. Wow. Yeah, I think that’s what he told him.

1:16:55

1 hour, 16 minutes, 55 seconds

He didn’t tell me that, but I think that’s what he told him. That’s what Warren I think told me.

1:16:59

1 hour, 16 minutes, 59 seconds

Wow. That is a How long after the home run did your dad meet him at Tiger Stadium? You remember about when that was?

1:17:06

1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds

Oh gosh, that was It was either the 10-year reunion, maybe 10 year reunion of it, right? I think I remember that. Yeah, that was cool.

1:17:14

1 hour, 17 minutes, 14 seconds

Yeah, he came back cuz he was a little older. He looked he didn’t look like a kid, you know, he was a little bit older and of course my dad was a lot older,

1:17:21

1 hour, 17 minutes, 21 seconds

but um No, I just that that is just incredible. Well, well, and you know it that that sounds very like your dad for

1:17:30

1 hour, 17 minutes, 30 seconds

him to say that because he was always uh very humble, I thought, and and and self-deprecating and extremely funny every time I got to talk to him.

1:17:41

1 hour, 17 minutes, 41 seconds

He had a wicked sense of humor. Um always humble and kind. Um he was a rascal. He, you know, he could come up

1:17:48

1 hour, 17 minutes, 48 seconds

with the funniest oneliners and he could zing you before you even knew you were he got you. And it’s like you you you 20 minutes later I would get it, you know,

1:17:57

1 hour, 17 minutes, 57 seconds

and it’s like, whoa. Yeah. Now, this is really smart.

1:18:01

1 hour, 18 minutes, 1 second

Speaking of of wicked and zany, and we know how it’s just talk about the timing of this, you know, so we we know for all

1:18:09

1 hour, 18 minutes, 9 seconds

of the reasons why LSU Miss is going to be such a big deal this year. And we know how your dad is tied to LSU versus

1:18:16

1 hour, 18 minutes, 16 seconds

Old Miss. Is it just some sort of cosmic happening that this documentary is going to come out that week? you know, it’s

1:18:24

1 hour, 18 minutes, 24 seconds

got to be because honestly, um, we wanted it to come out during football season. Um, but there we did not plan I

1:18:31

1 hour, 18 minutes, 31 seconds

don’t I don’t think they planned it to come out during Old Miss. I mean, I think maybe, you know, they looked at the different weeks, but I honestly they

1:18:40

1 hour, 18 minutes, 40 seconds

started this um, we put the my dad’s memorabilia in the city, the Capitol Park Museum thanks to Billy Nungesser.

1:18:46

1 hour, 18 minutes, 46 seconds

He um, let that happen so that people could see it because there’s so much of it. And um we were talking about it that

1:18:53

1 hour, 18 minutes, 53 seconds

night. Uh Jay Darden and Linda from LPB came and they saw it all. And I think that night is when they decided that

1:19:00

1 hour, 19 minutes

they really wanted to um well they saw all the memorabilia, but they through the through the um the way that it was

1:19:08

1 hour, 19 minutes, 8 seconds

done. You could see his life from the very beginning all the way through till his death. And they did such a great job

1:19:15

1 hour, 19 minutes, 15 seconds

of that. I think that exhibition was what led to the documentary. So they’ve been working on it since what was it

1:19:22

1 hour, 19 minutes, 22 seconds

December of 23 or 24? 24 because it was in the museum for a full year. Um and so

1:19:29

1 hour, 19 minutes, 29 seconds

it you know who would have thought we’d have Lane Keifin and you know all this would be going on with Old Miss and uh

1:19:36

1 hour, 19 minutes, 36 seconds

you know but I’m telling you I have tried there are four things I want to do um with my dad’s memory and I’m not

1:19:43

1 hour, 19 minutes, 43 seconds

going to rest until they’re done. One was to get the memorabilia out so people could see it. the documentary. We’re working on a major motion picture which I’ve been working on for eight years.

1:19:52

1 hour, 19 minutes, 52 seconds

Um, and then a national award in his name. And every time I try to get something off the ground, if it’s done the way I want it done, it never works.

1:20:03

1 hour, 20 minutes, 3 seconds

But if it’s done in what I I believe is his time and and it it always comes to fruition. There is no one that could have done this documentary but LPB.

1:20:13

1 hour, 20 minutes, 13 seconds

Bunny, who uh crazy who do you have in mind for uh the actor to play Billy or have you got that far yet?

1:20:22

1 hour, 20 minutes, 22 seconds

Well, we haven’t gotten that far yet, but we do have a production company that’s interested now, which is great because we’re not doing any fundraising

1:20:30

1 hour, 20 minutes, 30 seconds

until we have the production company and everything in place. Um we’ve got some money, but um we are looking at maybe an

1:20:37

1 hour, 20 minutes, 37 seconds

8 to10 million film. um because there is a sweet spot of making films where you make money and we don’t want anybody to give any money unless they get money

1:20:46

1 hour, 20 minutes, 46 seconds

back and so um you know we’re very cautious about that. Um I hear it takes sometimes 10 or 15 years to make a film

1:20:54

1 hour, 20 minutes, 54 seconds

and I’m finding out why. Um you have to have everything line up and they say once the stars line up that it happens

1:21:00

1 hour, 21 minutes

so quick. Um but really who I want is the guy that played Jamie and Outlander.

1:21:07

1 hour, 21 minutes, 7 seconds

I know that’s crazy. It’s farfetched.

1:21:09

1 hour, 21 minutes, 9 seconds

Just got a Scottish Scottish accent, but he just reminds me of him. Um, he does.

1:21:16

1 hour, 21 minutes, 16 seconds

Bunny, getting getting back to the documentary for a minute. I mean, obviously it was a difficult uh

1:21:24

1 hour, 21 minutes, 24 seconds

project uh emotionally for you. What was the most emotionally difficult part of it?

1:21:31

1 hour, 21 minutes, 31 seconds

The hardest part was we I tried so hard to get him to do this when he was alive and he wouldn’t do it. but he didn’t want the attention. Um, and I really

1:21:41

1 hour, 21 minutes, 41 seconds

don’t think he was so humble. I don’t think that um, you know, I read in social media a lot, people don’t they don’t know him and they call him a

1:21:48

1 hour, 21 minutes, 48 seconds

common criminal and they call him all kinds of things and that’s that’s part of my motivation to do this. He was so humble. He didn’t want the attention for

1:21:56

1 hour, 21 minutes, 56 seconds

me or I mean for him if if it were um to help LSU or to help somebody else then that was fine. and he would go do an

1:22:05

1 hour, 22 minutes, 5 seconds

interview or whatever if if it would help somebody, but he it wasn’t about him. And so the hardest part is reliving

1:22:13

1 hour, 22 minutes, 13 seconds

all of this and not being able to share it with him because it would have been so much fun to do all of this with him here.

1:22:20

1 hour, 22 minutes, 20 seconds

Well, Bunny, we are looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big week anyway and I think this is going to just going to add to it for Tiger fans of that

1:22:27

1 hour, 22 minutes, 27 seconds

week. And I know I know you don’t have the exact details, but as it gets closer, I’m sure you’re going to put it out like what night they’re going to show at what time and whatnot. So, we’ll

1:22:35

1 hour, 22 minutes, 35 seconds

certainly certainly look forward to that. I know it’s going to be an anxious couple months coming up for you as we get close to that deadline.

1:22:43

1 hour, 22 minutes, 43 seconds

It is it’s it’s bittersweet. Um, but I really think that there is a story in there and people need to know. And I haven’t even touched on the Angola part

1:22:51

1 hour, 22 minutes, 51 seconds

much, but there is a special person called Roosevelt Hall who my dad worked with a lot. Well, Bunny, thank you for

1:22:58

1 hour, 22 minutes, 58 seconds

joining us and uh well, good luck on on this and we can’t wait to see it.

1:23:03

1 hour, 23 minutes, 3 seconds

Thank you so much and thank you’all for all you do for LSU.

1:23:06

1 hour, 23 minutes, 6 seconds

Take a break, come back, wrap it up on Tiger Radio after this.

1:23:12

1 hour, 23 minutes, 12 seconds

Tiger Rag Radio is back live from Super Chevy Dealer Studio.

1:23:18

1 hour, 23 minutes, 18 seconds

Just a couple minutes left. A reminder as always, you can if you want to go back and listen to parts of the show, if you thought Glenn and Todd were just so

1:23:26

1 hour, 23 minutes, 26 seconds

good tonight, you got to go back and hear them again uh about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the show.

1:23:31

1 hour, 23 minutes, 31 seconds

Anywhere you get your podcast, Apple, Spotify, uh you can find the whole show on demand. So, uh um I think this was

1:23:39

1 hour, 23 minutes, 39 seconds

one of the best shows we had because we weren’t talking. This was one of the best guest shows we’ve ever had. I mean, uh, just just some great guests.

1:23:48

1 hour, 23 minutes, 48 seconds

Starting with, uh, Eddie Furnus.

1:23:50

1 hour, 23 minutes, 50 seconds

Yeah, I’d particularly like to thank Ronnie Rants for and and Ronnie Rants was brief. Uh, but no, Ronnie actually missed it. He was in the middle of a Rugeroo game. And then

1:23:59

1 hour, 23 minutes, 59 seconds

Bunny Cannon was uh was awesome. And um, who else did we have? Todd Walker. Todd Walker and Eddie Furn. Very good.

1:24:06

1 hour, 24 minutes, 6 seconds

We had the two best left-handed baseball swings LSU has and will ever see within an hour of each other on here. That’s pretty y’all did a pretty good job of getting this together tonight.

1:24:16

1 hour, 24 minutes, 16 seconds

And people might be wondering why we didn’t actually have Warren Morris.

1:24:19

1 hour, 24 minutes, 19 seconds

Well, we just had Warren a few weeks ago and and I try not to bother Warren too much around the anniversary because he gets a lot of requests. Yeah. But he was great.

1:24:26

1 hour, 24 minutes, 26 seconds

I’ll tell you. And I went I went from not being aware of this Billy Cannon documentary to now being super like I can’t wait to see it now.

1:24:35

1 hour, 24 minutes, 35 seconds

Yeah. There’s there’s so much there.

1:24:37

1 hour, 24 minutes, 37 seconds

Bunny didn’t get to talk about Angola, but we what he did in Angola was amazing. He turned around. He got there as a dentist. He turned He completely

1:24:45

1 hour, 24 minutes, 45 seconds

turned around their medical program there. Became friends with prisoners.

1:24:49

1 hour, 24 minutes, 49 seconds

Helped the prisoner get out. The Roosevelt person Bunny talked about. And it really was something for him to end his his uh you

1:24:58

1 hour, 24 minutes, 58 seconds

know his last jobs there was really given back and and the thing about that period was he was the only dentist in Angola. I mean, and that was something. But the

1:25:06

1 hour, 25 minutes, 6 seconds

fact that the book is the documentary is based off the book, The Long Long Run, that was an amazing read in and of

1:25:14

1 hour, 25 minutes, 14 seconds

itself, and the fact that that’s going to go deeper and and tell more of the story, that’s I can’t wait to see it.

1:25:20

1 hour, 25 minutes, 20 seconds

Well, something definitely to to look forward to what’s going to be a busy miss football week. Want to thank uh Todd and and Glenn for having me in to

1:25:28

1 hour, 25 minutes, 28 seconds

fill in for Jeff Polmo, for Chase running things in the production room.

1:25:32

1 hour, 25 minutes, 32 seconds

Patrick Wright saying thank you. Good night, Tiger Rag from Tiger Egg Radio.

1:25:38

1 hour, 25 minutes, 38 seconds

Tiger Rag is everywhere. Online at tiger.com.

1:25:42

1 hour, 25 minutes, 42 seconds

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/tiger magazine or follow us on Twitter at tiger_rag