Tiger Rag Radio: LSU baseball playing better, but can it continue? 

On the May 5th edition of Tiger Rag Radio, Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau discuss LSU Baseball’s recent winning ways and can it get continue in Athens. They also discuss men’s basketball coach Will Wade’s comments that his program has seven or eight guys that are signed, but have yet to officially sign. Glen West of 247sports helps us break down the men’s basketball transfer portal and gives us a couple of names to watch for., LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie to talk about the some of the successes and struggles with this year’s pitching staff. One of the nation’s best high school athletes has committed to LSU. Matt Belinson from the Ruston Leader joins us to talk about Ahmad Hudson committing to LSU. We also get Koki Riley’s take on the LSU baseball team and tells us how next year’s recruiting class is shaping up.