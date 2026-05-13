Tiger Rag Radio: LSU Baseball makes the wrong kind of history. Lane Kiffin makes news

On the May 12th edition of Tiger Rag Radio, Host Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Glenn Guilbeau discuss what went wrong with LSU baseball in 2026. Vanity Fair Reporter Chris Smith talks with the guys about his in-depth article on LSU football coach Lane Kiffin. Smith provides details on what led to Kiffin to discuss how racial climate made it to recruit to Ole Miss. We also get a preview of the NCAA Softball Regional in Baton Rouge. The Voice of LSU Softball Patrick Wright breaks down what the Tigers need to do win the Regional and who will be their biggest challenge.
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