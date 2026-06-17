Tiger Rag Radio: Jay Johnson Breaks Down New Additions with More on the Way

June 16, 2026 Todd Horne Baseball Recruiting, Featured, LSU Baseball, Podcast, Radio, Recruiting 0
LSU coach in a purple polo shirt and cap with the LSU logo, wearing sunglasses, pointing to the right during practice.
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has snagged 5 so far in the transfer portal which remains open through July 1. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

Jay Johnson discusses the latest transfer portal additions and gives a sneak peak at what he has brewing in Baton Rouge. We talk what went wrong for LSU baseball this season with former Tiger and analyst Ronnie Rantz and get the inside scoop on Tulane Transfer Jason Wachs from Nola.com’s Guerry Smith.

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