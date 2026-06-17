Tiger Rag Radio: Jay Johnson Breaks Down New Additions with More on the Way

Jay Johnson discusses the latest transfer portal additions and gives a sneak peak at what he has brewing in Baton Rouge. We talk what went wrong for LSU baseball this season with former Tiger and analyst Ronnie Rantz and get the inside scoop on Tulane Transfer Jason Wachs from Nola.com’s Guerry Smith.
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LSU Baseball’s “Goon Squad” Of “Backups” Leads SEC Teams With 30 Pinch-Hits
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor In this age of the short-sighted NCAA Transfer Portal, one would think pinch hitting would be a lost art. Because the best non-starters would be gone, about to get in […]
LSU Baseball Vs. Mississippi State Postponed By Bad Weather Again – New Start TBA
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor It’s a good thing LSU athletic department and game management officials listened to LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Friday night. LSU officials discussed moving Friday night’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. […]
Former LSU Star Pitcher Kade Anderson Trending Toward Minor League Call-Up
By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter LSU baseball fans might not get the opportunity to watch their team in the postseason this summer, but they may be able to relive last year’s championship through […]
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