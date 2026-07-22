Tiger Rag Radio: Inside SEC Media Days & The Firing of Ryan Clark

Locked On SEC Podcast host Chris Gordy gives his observations from SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, and previews LSU’s turn at the podium Thursday. We talk LSU baseball stars in the pros, and OutKick writer Dan Zaksheske reveals how he knew ESPN was firing former LSU standout Ryan Clark before he did. And why he was the reason Clark was let go in the middle of a show.
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