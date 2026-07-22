Tiger Rag Radio: Inside SEC Media Days & The Firing of Ryan Clark

July 22, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Lane Kiffin, LSU Baseball, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Lane Kiffin
LSU and Lane Kiffin are already the talk of Tampa, and the Tigers have not even arrived at SEC Media Days (Tiger Rag photo by Glenn Guilbeau).

Locked On SEC Podcast host Chris Gordy gives his observations from SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, and previews LSU’s turn at the podium Thursday. We talk LSU baseball stars in the pros, and OutKick writer Dan Zaksheske reveals how he knew ESPN was firing former LSU standout Ryan Clark before he did. And why he was the reason Clark was let go in the middle of a show.

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