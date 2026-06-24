Tiger Rag Radio: CWS wrap-up and Todd McClure heads to the LA Sports HoF

June 23, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News, Podcast, Radio 0
Todd McClure
Former LSU and Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Natchitoches. (Atlanta Falcons photo).

We hear from former LSU star Todd McClure ahead of his induction to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Parkway High coach Coy Brotherton gives the inside scoop on LSU commit Gary Burney Jr. D1Baseball’s Mark Ethridge breaks down Oklahoma’s astonishing postseason run. Are the Sooners the gold standard in the SEC?

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