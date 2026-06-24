Tiger Rag Radio: CWS wrap-up and Todd McClure heads to the LA Sports HoF

We hear from former LSU star Todd McClure ahead of his induction to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Parkway High coach Coy Brotherton gives the inside scoop on LSU commit Gary Burney Jr. D1Baseball’s Mark Ethridge breaks down Oklahoma’s astonishing postseason run. Are the Sooners the gold standard in the SEC?
Related Articles
TIGER RAG Radio Podcast: Matt McMahon, Will Wade, Or Someone Else? | LSU Baseball’s Struggles & Much More
March 10, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball, Podcast, Radio, Tiger Rag, Women's Basketball 0
Tiger Rag Radio spoke with Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball in hour one to discuss the LSU baseball team’s recent struggles on Tuesday night. The crew also talked with former LSU men’s basketball star Rudy Macklin […]
LSU’s Gritty Win Over Gamecocks But That Offense Still Won’t Travel, Plus Herb Tyler, Jay Johnson
LSU fought hard to secure a thrilling 20-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night, setting the stage for the most crucial 3-game stretch of Brian Kelly’s tenure. Joining Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn […]
Tiger Rag Radio Podcast: Charlie Crème on NCAA Tournament | Revenue Share Discussion and Cory Diaz Predictions
March 17, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Extra, Featured, LSU Basketball, LSU Football News, Men's Basketball, Podcast, Radio, Women's Basketball 0
In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème about the NCAA women’s basketball tournament field of 64 and takes a closer look at LSU’s draw. The crew also visits with Brett […]
Be the first to comment