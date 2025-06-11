Tiger Rag Radio | Ben McDonald on LSU vs Arkansas in College Baseball World Series Plus Much More

LSU and Arkansas – the two best teams in the 2025 College World Series collide for the fourth time this season on Saturday in Omaha – and Ben McDonald analyzes the breakdown. The Tigers took two of out of three from the Razorbacks in Alex Box in May and McDonald says the numbers favor Arkansas in Omaha but McDonald says if LSU’s revived offense keeps firing like it did in the Baton Rouge Regional and Super Regional – Watch Out! McDonald joins Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to kick off an action-packed edition of Tiger Rag Radio which also includes a breakdown of the House Settlement, a conversation which Arkansas baseball’s play-by-play guy, Bill Franques, LSU’s Mr. Baseball, on his 18th trip to Omaha and Ethan Frey’s high school baseball coach, Rosepine’s Jeff Smith.
Related Articles
Steven ‘Monster’ Milam named 2024 D1Baseball First Team All American
LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Friday was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by D1baseball.com. The award marked the second time Milam has received First-Team Freshman All-America recognition, as he was also honored last month […]
Opinion: Jim Kleinpeter: LSU’s return to prominence in baseball an indication the Tigers are positioned to become best of all time
LSU captured its seventh NCAA baseball title in exciting fashion and has restored order to the college baseball universe, at least in the opinion of the Tigers’ Jell-O-shot loving fans. That’s the kind of talk […]
First things first: LSU focused on becoming third team in school history with undefeated mark in midweek games
LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said his Tigers have the opportunity to join a small fraternity of teams in school history that have never lost a midweek game in a single season. With the Tigers […]
Be the first to comment