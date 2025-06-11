Tiger Rag Radio | Ben McDonald on LSU vs Arkansas in College Baseball World Series Plus Much More

LSU and Arkansas – the two best teams in the 2025 College World Series collide for the fourth time this season on Saturday in Omaha – and Ben McDonald analyzes the breakdown. The Tigers took two of out of three from the Razorbacks in Alex Box in May and McDonald says the numbers favor Arkansas in Omaha but McDonald says if LSU’s revived offense keeps firing like it did in the Baton Rouge Regional and Super Regional – Watch Out! McDonald joins Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to kick off an action-packed edition of Tiger Rag Radio which also includes a breakdown of the House Settlement, a conversation which Arkansas baseball’s play-by-play guy, Bill Franques, LSU’s Mr. Baseball, on his 18th trip to Omaha and Ethan Frey’s high school baseball coach, Rosepine’s Jeff Smith.