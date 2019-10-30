Tiger Rag Magazine/TigerRag.com wins three awards in the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association writing contest

Tiger Rag Magazine/Tigerrag.com editor Ron Higgins won a first-place and two second-places in the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association writing contest, it was announced Sunday in Natchitoches.

The LSWA presented its writing awards as it concluded its annual convention in conjunction with Saturday’s induction of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Higgins won in the breaking news open division category with a story on the LSU baseball team being told that the road trip was cancelled because of the start of COVID-19 pandemic. The judge said of the winning entry, “It was a great way to bring everyone into the suddenness, heartbreak and helpless feeling tied to the coronavirus’ impact on collegiate sports. The prose in the lead was fantastic.”

Also, Higgins placed second in college features (Class I) for his story on the late Mike Miley, possibly LSU’s greatest two-sport athlete ever. He also finished second in college columns (Class I) with his column on LSU receiver JaMarr Chase’s decision to opt out of the 2020 football season.

Tiger Rag Magazine/Tigerrag.com finished fifth in the Class 1 (large circulation publications) with 7 points.

Two other Tiger Rag employees won awards for other publications.

Tiger Rag assistant editor William Weathers won a first and a second-place writing for the Livingston Parish News.

Weathers took first place in prep event (Class I) for his story on Doyle’s Elise Jones delivering MVP performance in time of need. He also won second place in prep feature (Class I) for his story on Walker’s Delaney Anderson facing her Senior Night without her slain father who was killed in line of duty.

Tiger Rag columnist Glenn Guilbeau, writing for the USA TODAY Louisiana network, won a first place and a second-place.

He won Beat Writer of the Year (Class I) for his coverage of LSU and was second as Columnist of the Year.