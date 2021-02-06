Tiger Rag exclusive: Your LSU Super Bowl media guide

It’s all LSU in Sunday’s 55th Super Bowl with six Tigers – three for the Kansas City Chiefs and three for the Tampa Bay Bucs – set to square off in Tampa.

While the Tigers have had six players in a single Super Bowl before – six New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39 – this is the first time LSU will have a combined six players on the active rosters of both teams.

Of course, at least three Tigers will join the current list of 50 Super Bowl rings won by 40 players.

To get you ready for the big game, welcome to the first Tiger Rag LSU Super Bowl online media guide.

Not only does this give you facts and figures on the players in this Super Bowl, but it also provides some historical LSU Super Bowl facts you may not know, as well as an LSU Super Bowl record book and a history of each game involving LSU players.

So, read on and here we go first with this year’s participants:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No. 25 CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB, 5-7, 207, 1st season in the NFL, drafted 1st round No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs in 2020

2020 NFL regular season and career: 13 starts in 13 games, played 542 snaps): 801 yards (19th in NFL) and 4 TDs on 181 rushes, 36 catches (54 targets) for 297 yards and 1 TD.

2020 and career NFL postseason: 1 start in 1 game, 7 yards and 1 TD on 6 carries, 1 catch (2 targets) for 1 yard.

LSU career: In just one season as a starter, finished career with 2,123 rushing yards (15th in LSU history) and added another 595 receiving yards. Finished the 2019 season with 1,414 rushing yards (third best in school history) and 16 TDs. Caught 55 passes (school-single season for a RB) for 453 yards and a TD. First team All-SEC, led the SEC in rushing TDs (16) and finished No. 2 in the league in rushing yards. Rushed for 100 or more yards seven times, six coming in SEC games. LSU was 7-0 in those games.

No. 32 TYRANN MATHIEU, S, 5-9, 190, 8th NFL season, drafted 3rd round No. 69 overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2013

2020 NFL regular season: 15 starts in 15 games, played 979 snaps): 62 tackles (48 solo), 3 TFL, 9 PBU, 6 interceptions (3rd in NFL) for 70 yards and 1 TD, 1 fumble recovery.

Career NFL regular season: 104 starts in 113 games, played 7,318 snaps (including 511 special teams), 534 tackles (464 solo), 39 TFL, 70 PBU, 23 interceptions for 279 yards and 2 TDs, 3 fumble recoveries.

2020 NFL postseason: 2 starts in 2 games, 13 tackles (11 solo), 1 TFL 1 PBU, 1 interception for 17 yards.

Career NFL postseason: 6 starts in 7 games, 40 tackles (33 solo), 2 TFL 4 PBU, 1 for 17 yards.

LSU career: Had 14 starts in just two years (2010-11), recorded 133 tackles (93 solo) with 16 tackles for loss of 90 yards, including six sacks for losses of 48 yards. Created a total of 14 turnovers (eight fumble recoveries, four interceptions, two forced fumbles recovered by a teammate) and scored four touchdowns (two punt returns, two returns of fumbles). Owns the school record of 11 forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he earned 2011 National Defensive Player of the Year honors, was a unanimous first-team All-American and recipient of the Bednarik. Finished fifth in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting.

No. 31 DARREL WILLIAMS, RB, 5-11, 224, 3rd NFL season, undrafted free agent in 2018 signed by Kansas City Chiefs

2020 NFL regular season: 0 starts in 16 games, played 307 snaps including 27 on special teams): 169 yards and 1 TD on 39 carries, 18 catches (26 targets) for 116 yards, 1 fumble recovery.

Career NFL regular season: 0 starts in 34 games, 769 (including 183 special teams) snaps, 354 yards rushing and 4 TDs in 93 attempts, 36 catches (48 targets) for 310 yards and 2 TDs.

2020 NFL postseason: 1 start in 2 games, 130 yards and 1 TD in 26 carries, 5 catches (5 targets) for 25 yards.

Career postseason: 1 start in 4 games, 139 yards and 2 TDs in 29 carries, 5 catches (5 targets) for 25 yards.

LSU career: From 2014 to 2017 playing behind Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice, he ran for 1,651 yards and 19 TDs and added 38 receptions for 462 yards. Finished his career ranked No. 21 in school history in rushing yards. Became the first player in LSU history to have 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game when he did it against Ole Miss in 2017 (103 rushing, 105 receiving).

TAMPA BAY BUCS

No. 45 DEVIN WHITE, LB, 6-0, 237, 2nd NFL season, drafted 1st round No. 5 overall by Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019

2020 NFL regular season: 15 starts in 15 games, played 1,062 snaps (including 71 on special teams), 6th leading tackler in NFL with 140 (97 solo), 15 TFL, 9 sacks, 16 QB hits, 1 interception, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

Career NFL regular season: 28 starts in 28 games, 1,960 snaps (including 145 special teams), 231 tackles (155 solo), 19 TFL, 11½ sacks, 21 QB hits, 1 interception, 7 PBU, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries

2020 and career NFL postseason: 2 starts in 2 games, 26 tackles (19 solo), 1 TFL, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 1 interception, 1 PBU, 0 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

LSU career: LSU’s first winner of the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker in 2018. Earned consensus All-America status after earning first team All-America honors from Walter Camp, Associated Press, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association. Played in 38 career games (25 starts) with 286 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks. Responsible for nine turnovers – four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and an interception. First LSU linebacker selected in the first round since 1989 when Eric Hill was picked No. 10 overall.

No. 28 LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB, 6-0, 228, 4th NFL season, drafted 1st round No. 4 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017

2020 NFL regular season: 3 starts in 13 games, played 383 snaps, 367 yards and 6 TDs on 97 rushes, 36 catches (47 targets) for 233 yards, 1 fumble recovery.

Career NFL regular season: 39 starts in 49 games, 2,129 snaps, 2,998 yards and 23 TDs on 763 carries, 170 catches (221 targets) for 1,242 yards and 2 TDs.

2020 NFL postseason: 3 starts in 3 games, 211 yards and 2 TDs on 48 carries, 14 catches (17 targets) for 102 yards and 1 TD.

Career NFL postseason: 6 starts in 6 games, 453 yards and 6 TDs on 118 carries, 21 catches (29 targets) for 146 yards and 1 TD.

LSU career: 2015 first-team all-America (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp). In only 32 games he finished No. 4 in LSU history in rushing yards with 3,830 and No. 2 in school history in all-purpose yards per game (155.7), No. 3 in overall touchdowns (42), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns (40) and all-purpose yards (4,981), No. 7 in scoring (252) and No. 8 in touchdowns responsible for (42). Holds LSU career records for yards per carry (6.2), rushing yards per game (119.7), 200-yard rushing games (5), and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (9). Overall, set or tied a total of 23 school records during his career (8 season, 5 game, 7 bowl, 3 career). Cracked the 100-yard mark 19 times and went over 200-yards a school-record five times. Became fastest player in LSU history to reach 2,000 and 3,000 yards.

No. 51 KEVIN MINTER, LB, 6-0, 246, 8th NFL season, drafted 2nd round No. 45 overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2013

2020 NFL regular season: 1 start in 16 games, played 403 snaps (including 311 on special teams), 15 tackles (10 solo), 1 PBU.

Career NFL regular season: 47 starts in 107 games, played 3,885 snaps (including 1,051 special teams), 314 tackles (229 solo), 25 TFL, 7 PBU, 0 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

2020 NFL postseason: 1 starts in 2 games, 6 tackles (3 solo), 0 TFL 1 PBU, 0 interceptions.

Career NFL postseason: 3 starts in 5 games, 20 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFL 1 PBU, 0 interceptions

LSU career: Played in 38 games with 24 starts. Capped his career from 2009-2012 (was redshirted his first season) with 206 total tackles, 18½ tackles for loss and 5 sacks. As a fourth-year junior in 2012, he earned first team All-America honors after recording 130 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as a junior. His 20 tackles (17 solo) vs. Florida rank No. 2 in LSU single-game history.

LSU SUPER BOWL BY THE NUMBERS (Prior to Super Bowl 55)

1 LSU quarterback – David Woodley (Dolphins SB 17) – who started in a Super Bowl

1 LSU punter – Donnie Jones (Eagles SB 52) – ever to win a Super Bowl ring

2 LSU players – Tory James (Broncos) and Kevin Faulk (Patriots) each won back-to-back Super Bowls

2 LSU players – Booger McFarland (Bucs SB 39, Colts SB 42) and Randall Gay (Patriots SB 39, Saints SB 44) – have won Super Bowls with two different teams

2 Touchdowns scored all-time by LSU players in Super Bowls, Green Bay RB Jimmy Taylor on 14-yard run in Super Bowl 1 and New England WR Brandon LaFell on an 11-yard reception of a Tom Brady pass in Super Bowl 49

3 Super Bowl rings won by Kevin Faulk (Patriots SB 36, 38, 39), the most of any LSU player

3 LSU players who’ve won Super Bowl rings playing for the Saints (Gay, Marlon Favorite and Devery Henderson in SB 44)

6 LSU players in Super Bowl 39 – all playing and winning for the Patriots – the most Tigers’ ever in a Super Bowl for one or both teams

9 LSU players have won multiple Super Bowl rings

11 Super Bowls in which LSU has had active players on both of the participating team rosters

12 LSU players have won 15 Super Bowl rings on six different Patriots Super Bowl champs (SB 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53)

13 Super Bowl rings won by LSU defensive backs, the most of any position

14 LSU players have won national championship and Super Bowl rings including Johnny Robinson (LSU 1958, Chiefs SB 4), Devery Henderson (LSU 2003, Saints SB 44), Joseph Addai (LSU 2003, Colts SB 41), Corey Webster (LSU 2003, Giants SB 42, 46), Michael Clayton (LSU 2003, Giants SB 46), Matt Flynn (LSU 2003, Packers SB 45), Randall Gay (LSU 2003, Patriots SB 39), Saints SB 44), Justin Vincent (LSU 2003, Steelers SB 43), Donnie Jones (LSU 2003, Eagles SB 52), Marquise Hill (LSU 2003, Patriots SB 39), Brandon LaFell (LSU 2007, Patriots SB 49), Stevan Ridley (LSU 2007, Patriots SB 49), Quinn Johnson (LSU 2007, Packers SB 45), Marlon Favorite (LSU 2007, Saints SB 44)

19 Consecutive years of having at least one LSU player in the Super Bowl and at least one Tiger on the winning team in 17 of those years

50 Super Bowl rings won by 40 LSU players

LSU SUPER BOWL RECORD BOOK

Most appearances: 4 by Roy “Moonie” Winston, LB, Minnesota Vikings SB 4, 8, 9, 11

Most Super Bowls won: 3 by Kevin Faulk, RB, New England Patriots SB 36, 38, 39

Most yards rushing, game: 77 yards by Joseph Addai, Indianapolis Colts SB 41

Most yards rushing, career: 95 yards by Kevin Faulk, New England Patriots SB 36, 38, 39

Most rushing attempts, game and career: 19 by Joseph Addai, Indianapolis Colts SB 41

Most rushing TDs, game and career: 1 by Jimmy Taylor, Green Bay Packers SB 1

Most yards, passing, game and career: 97 yards by David Woodley, Miami Dolphins SB 17

Most passes attempted, game and career: 14 by David Woodley, Miami Dolphins SB 17

Most passes completed, game and career: 4 by David Woodley, Miami Dolphins SB 17

Most TD passes, game and career: 1 by David Woodley, Miami Dolphins SB 17

Most passes caught, game and career: 10 by Joseph Addai, Indianapolis Colts SB 41

Most receiving yards, game and career: 66 by Joseph Addai, Indianapolis Colts SB 41

Most TD catches, game and career: 1 by Brandon LaFell, New England Patriots, SB 49

Most tackles, game: 9 by Dennis Gaubatz, Baltimore Colts SB 3, Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons SB 51, Jalen Mills, Philadelphia Eagles SB 52

Most tackles, career: 15 by Roy “Moonie” Winston, LB, Minnesota Vikings SB 4, 8, 9, 11

Most tackles for loss, game and career: 1 by Anthony “Booger” McFarland, Indianapolis Colts SB 41, Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons SB 51

Most interceptions in game and career: 1 by Johnny Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs SB 4, AJ Duhe, Miami Dolphins SB 17

Most kickoff returns, game and career: 5 by Trindon Holliday, Denver Broncos SB 48

Most kickoff return yardage, game and career: 105 by Trindon Holliday, Denver Broncos SB 48

LSU’S SUPER BOWL GAME BY GAME HISTORY

(Starters in CAPS, winners in BOLD)

Super Bowl 1 Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Green Bay: FB JIMMY TAYLOR

Kansas City: S JOHNNY ROBINSON

Stats: Taylor 56 yards and 1 TD on 17 carries, 1 catch for minus 1 yard. Robinson no stats

Super Bowl 2 Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Oakland: TE BILLY CANNON

Stats: Cannon 2 catches for 25 yards

Super Bowl 3 New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Baltimore: LB DENNIS GAUBATZ, DT FRED MILLER

Stats: Gaubatz 9 tackles, Miller 3 tackles

Super Bowl 4 Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Kansas City: S JOHNNY ROBINSON, OL Remi Prudhomme Minnesota: LB ROY “MOONIE” WINSTON

Stats: Robinson 1 interception for 9 yards, 1 fumble recovery for 2 yards. Winston 4 tackles

Super Bowl 5 Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Baltimore: DT FRED MILLER

Stats: Miller 5 tackles

Super Bowl 6 Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Dallas: TE Billy Truax

Stats: Truax no stats

Super Bowl 8 Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Minnesota: LB ROY “MOONIE” WINSTON, C Godfrey Zaunbrecher

Stats: Winston 4 tackles, Zaunbrecher no stats

Super Bowl 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Minnesota: LB ROY “MOONIE” WINSTON

Stats: Winston 6 tackles

Super Bowl 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Dallas: LB Warren Capone

Stats: No stats

Super Bowl 11 Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Minnesota: LB Roy “Moonie” Winston

Stats: Winston 1 tackle

Super Bowl 16 San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Cincinnati: RB CHARLES ALEXANDER, LB BO HARRIS

Stats: Alexander 17 yards on 5 carries, 2 catches for 3 yards, Harris no stats

Super Bowl 17 Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Miami: QB DAVID WOODLEY, LB A.J. DUHE

Stats: Woodley 4 for 14, 97 yards passing and 1 TD, 16 yards on 4 rushes, 1 fumble, Duhe 3 tackles, 1 interception for no yards

Super Bowl 21 New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

New York: DE LEONARD MARSHALL

Denver: RB/KR Gene Lang

Stats: Marshall 2 tackles, Lang 2 kickoff returns for 36 yards

Super Bowl 22 Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos

Denver: FB GENE LANG, TE Mitch Andrews, LB Michael Brooks, LB Tim Joiner

Stats: Lang 38 yards rushing on 5 carries, 1 catch for 7 yards, Andrews, Brooks and Joiner no stats

Super Bowl 24 San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Denver: LB MICHAEL BROOKS

Stats; Brooks no stats

Super Bowl 25 New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

NEW YORK: DE LEONARD MARSHALL, SS GREG JACKSON

Stats: Marshall 1 tackle, Jackson no stats

Super Bowl 26 Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Buffalo: RB Eddie Fuller

Stats: Fuller no stats

Super Bowl 27 Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Buffalo: RB Eddie Fuller

Stats: Fuller no stats

Super Bowl 28 Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Buffalo: RB Eddie Fuller

Stats: Fuller no stats

Super Bowl 32 Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Denver: CB Tory James

Stats: James no stats

Super Bowl 33 Denver Broncos 33, Atlanta Falcons 19

Denver: CB Tory James

Atlanta: WR Todd Kinchen

Stats: James no stats, Kinchen no stats

Super Bowl 34 St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Tennessee: S DENARD WALKER

Stats: Walker 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery for 0 yards

Super Bowl 36 New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

New England: RB Kevin Faulk

Stats: Faulk 15 yards on 2 rushes, 1 catch for minus 1 yard, sacked once for 4-yard loss

Super Bowl 37 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Tampa Bay: DT Anthony “Booger” McFarland

Stats: McFarland no stats

Super Bowl 38 New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 32

New England: RB Kevin Faulk, DE Jarvis Green, QB Rohan Davey, TE Brian Kinchen

Stats: Faulk 42 yards on 6 carries, 4 catches for 19 yards, ran for a 2-point conversion, Green 1 pass deflection, Davey and Kinchen no stats

Super Bowl 39 New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

New England: RB Kevin Faulk, DE JARVIS GREEN, QB Rohan Davey, LB Eric Alexander, CB RANDALL GAY, DT Marquise Hill

Stats: Faulk 38 yards on 8 carries, 2 catches for 27 yards, Green 5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, Gay 2 tackles, Davey and Alexander no stats

Super Bowl 40 Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Pittsburgh: C Alan Faneca

Stats: Faneca no stats

Super Bowl 41 Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Indianapolis: RB JOSEPH ADDAI, DT ANTHONY “BOOGER” MCFARLAND

Stats: Addai 77 yards rushing on 19 carries, 10 catches for 66 yards, McFarland 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Super Bowl 42 New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

New York: CB COREY WEBSTER

Stats: Webster 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Super Bowl 43 Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Pittsburgh: FS RYAN CLARK, RB Justin Vincent

Arizona: WR Early Doucet, LB Ali Highsmith

Stats: Clark 5 tackles, Vincent, Doucet and Highsmith no stats.

Super Bowl 44 New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

New Orleans: WR DEVERY HENDERSON, CB Randall Gay, DT Marlon Favorite

Stats: Henderson minus 7 yards rushing on 1 carry, 7 catches for 63 yards, Gay 3 tackles, Favorite no stats

Super Bowl 45 Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Green Bay: DE HOWARD GREEN, QB Matt Flynn, FB Quinn Johnson

Stats: Green 1 QB hit, Flynn and Johnson no stats

Super Bowl 46 New York GIants 21, New England Patriots 17

New York: CB COREY WEBSTER, WR Michael Clayton

Stats: Webster 1 tackle, 1 PBU, Clayton no stats

Super Bowl 47 Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

San Francisco: S Curtis Taylor, LB Ricky Jean Francois

Stats: Taylor none, Jean-Francois 2 tackles

Super Bowl 48 Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Seattle: RB Spencer Ware, Tharold Simon CB

Denver: KOR TRINDON HOLLIDAY

Stats: Ware, Simon no stats, Holliday 5 returns for 105 yards

Super Bowl 49 New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

New England: WR BRANDON LaFELL, RB Stevan Ridley

Stats: LaFell 4 catches for 29 yards, 1 TD, Ridley no stats

Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Carolina: OG TRAI TURNER

Stats: Turner no stats

Super Bowl 51 New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

New England: LB Barkevious Mingo

Atlanta: LB DEION JONES, DE Tyson Jackson

Stats: Mingo 2 tackles, Jones 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, Jackson 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

Super Bowl 52 Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Philadelphia: CB JALEN MILLS, P DONNIE JONES

New England: DT Ricky Jean-Francois

Stats: Mills 9 tackles, Jones 1 punt for 41 yards, Jean-Francois no stats

Super Bowl 53 New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Patriots: RB Jeremy Hill, QB Danny Etling, DT Frank Herron

Rams: OT ANDREW WHITWORTH, DE MICHAEL BROCKERS

Stats: Hill, Etling, Herron, Whitworth no stats, Brockers 7 tackles

Super Bowl 54 Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Kansas City: S TYRANN MATHIEU, RB Spencer Ware, CB Morris Claiborne, RB Darrel Williams

San Francisco: LB Kwon Alexander

Stats: Mathieu 6 tackles, Ware, Claiborne and Williams no stats, Alexander 1