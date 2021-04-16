Tiger Athletic Foundation hires new president/executive director

Matt Borman, who has served as the University of Georgia’s deputy athletic director of development and executive director of the Bulldog Club since February of 2017, confirmed Friday he has accepted a job to become president/CEO executive director of LSU’s Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Chrislyn Maher, a spokesman for TAF, also confirmed the hire saying, “The Tiger Athletic Foundation executive committee issued an offer to CEO candidate Matt Borman that was accepted late yesterday. We are delighted that Matt will be joining the TAF and Tiger family.”

Borman is starting at LSU on June 7 and is taking over at time after LSU football lost $80 million last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will replace Rick Perry, who has retired after holding the job since 2014 and has been with the TAF since its inception in 1987.

“It’s just an opportunity for me that I just couldn’t pass up,” Borman told the Athens Banner-Herald Friday morning. “My family and I have had the best four-plus years of our lives in Athens but this is an opportunity to further my career at an awesome institution and they just gave me an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Before Georgia, he led the Mountaineer Athletic Club at West Virginia. Since arriving Georgia in February of 2017 to oversee athletic fundraising, Borman and his staff have grown the Magill Society for high-end Bulldog donors from 475 members to nearly 1,400 and signed pledges from $36 million to more than $160 million. If the Hartman Fund for football season ticket holders is included, the Bulldog Club has raised for more than $250 million in Borman’s time at Georgia.

“I’m proud of the culture we’ve created in the Bulldog Club and the help we’ve been able to provide Kirby (Smart) and his staff create one of the best football programs in the country,” said Borman, who was paid $270,000 annually at Georgia. “I have no doubt a national championship is coming for Georgia and I’ll feel proud along with our staff that we’ve played a role in that.”