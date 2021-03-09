Three Tigers named to Coaches All-SEC team led by first team choice Cam Thomas

LSU guard Cam Thomas, bidding to become the fourth freshman in SEC history to lead the league in scoring and the first since the Tigers’ Chris Jackson in 1988-89, was selected All-SEC first team and All-SEC freshman team by league coaches Tuesday.

Thomas is averaging a league-leading 23.1 points heading into the SEC tournament. No. 3 seed LSU (16-8, 11-6) plays the winner of Thursday’s Ole Miss-South Carolina game Friday night at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena.

His 19 games scoring 20 points or more are the most by any Division I freshman this season and he has scored 25 or more points 14 times including seven of the last 10 games.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native also leads the SEC in free throw percentage (87.6), field goals made (169), free throws made (163) and free throw attempts (186). He had a school record 42 consecutive free throw makes earlier this season.

Smart, a junior from Baton Rouge, is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in seven stat categories. He averages 15.8 points and leads the conference in three-point percentage at 43.4 percent and in minutes played at 35.4.

Earlier this year, Smart became the 43rd person in LSU history to top 1,000 career points and is the 13th player in LSU history to record 1,000 points-200 assists-100 steals in their career. He’s on a 10-game streak of double figure scoring games.

Watford, a sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, is ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in six stat categories. He’s second on the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game (7th in the SEC) and 7.4 rebounds (6th in SEC).

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama