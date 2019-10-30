Three Tigers named freshman All-American

LSU rightfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and pitcher Will Hellmers have been named 2021 Freshmen All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball magazine.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., is hitting .361 (86-for-238) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 40 RBI, 62 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. Crews was voted to the regional all-tournament team.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., is hitting .361 (87-for-241) on the year with 16 doubles, four triples, five homers, 40 RBI, 63 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional, to go along with three RBI and three runs scored.

Hellmers is second on the LSU staff in wins with a 6-2 mark, and he has a 3.23 ERA in 39 innings with 35 strikeouts and a .229 opponent batting average.

The right-hander from Metairie, La., turned in a brilliant relief effort in the championship game of the NCAA Eugene Regional Monday night, firing two shutout innings against Oregon with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.