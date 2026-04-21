Three Tigers Featured On All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team

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LSU women’s basketball was featured heavily on the 2026 All-Louisiana women’s basketball team, which included guards Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley receiving special awards.

Johnson was dubbed Louisiana’s player of the year, while Fulwiley was recognized as the state’s newcomer of the year. Johnson earned first-team honors with fellow guard Mikaylah Williams. Fulwiley was named to the All-Louisiana second team.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., recently completed an incredible four-year career with LSU, which has become rare in the transfer portal era. She played and started in all 35 games the Tigers played and was LSU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Johnson scored in double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20-plus points.

Johnson finished her career as one of 14 active players in the 2025-26 season to have 2,000-plus points while in college. For her efforts, she earned a spot on the Third Team for All-America lists published by the Associated Press and USBWA and was a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard. Johnson was also selected to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, La., was one of the three mainstays in LSU’s lineup by making a start in all 35 appearances. She led LSU in three-point field goals made (50), defensive rebounds (159), assists (127) and minutes (999) as it reached the Sweet 16 round for the fourth-straight season. Williams averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Williams was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season and earned an All-America honorable mention from the Associated Press. She was also named a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award (nation’s top small forward). Williams surpassed 1,500 career points against Tennessee in the regular-season finale and 500 career rebounds against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Fulwiley, a Columbia, S.C. native, was one of the most electric players throughout the country during her junior season, coming off the bench in 34 games with her one start coming against Vanderbilt on January 4. Her averages increased across the board in her first season at LSU with 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. The 5-10 guard was LSU’s leading scorer with 511 points and paced the Tigers in made field goals with 190. She was named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year for the second straight season.

Fulwiley finished the season with 99 steals, which ranks third all-time at LSU for steals in a season. Overall, she ranked third in the conference and 18th nationally, tallying 3-plus steals in 17 contests. Fulwiley surpassed 1,000 career points with 18 points against Alcorn State on November 20 and secured a career high of 28 points against Duke in the Sweet 16 round.

LSU’s 2025-26 squad saw offensive success that was unparalleled in many aspects including the SEC’s best offense historically by scoring average and the first women’s basketball team to have 16 games with 100-plus points. The Tigers scored 3,325 points over 35 games averaging 95 points per contest. It marked the best offense in program history surpassing the previous finishes of 3,257 (1977-78) and 86.3 (1983-84).

LSU’s NCAA Division I record of 16 100-point games featured an eight-game streak of such results at the beginning of the season that broke the record (6) previously held by the 1982 Louisiana Tech squad led by Coach Kim Mulkey when she played.

2026 All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team:

FIRST TEAM

Flau’jae Johnson (LSU)

Vernell Atamah (Northwestern State)

Mikaylah Williams (LSU)

Paris Bradley (Louisiana Tech)

Alissa O’Dell (Loyola)

SECOND TEAM

MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU)

Dakota Howard (McNeese)

Selma Markisic (LSUS)

Deniya Thornton (Loyola)

Jalencia Pierre (McNeese)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Flau’jae Johnson (LSU)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Dakota Howard (McNeese)



COACH OF THE YEAR: Ayla Guzzardo (McNeese)