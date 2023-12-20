Three of a kind: LSU soccer places three players on 2023 All-Louisiana team

LSU, which reached the 2023 NCAA soccer tournament, placed three players on the All-Louisiana soccer team that was released this week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Mollie Baker, Ava Galligan and Maya Gordon all earned spots on the All-Louisiana first team, the first of their careers. Baker and Galligan were selected to the first team and Gordon was an honorable mention choice.

Galligan, native of Ashburn, Virginia, the forward played in all 20 matches with 17 starts as a freshman. She recorded four goals to tie her for the second highest scorer on the squad this year, while also recording a team-high five assists. Her five assists on the year placed her amongst the top-10 players in the SEC.

She also took 39 shots and had a game-winning goal.

Galligan was named to the All-SEC second team and the All-SEC freshman team, as well as the 2023 Midseason Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 freshman list. She totaled 1,324 minutes on the season.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Baker was the only player to appear and start in all 20 matches. In her senior year, the forward scored three goals and recorded five assists on the year to match the team-high. Her five assists rank her inside the top 10 in the SEC, along with teammate Galligan. She took 61 shots to rank fourth in the SEC and notched a career-high 25 shots on goal.

Baker took a season-high 11 shots in a 2-1 win over Northwestern State, which was the most shots taken in a game by an SEC player all season. She played a career-high 1,551 minutes on the year and earned 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team honors for the first time in her career. She will return to the Tigers for her final year of competition next fall.

Gordon, a native Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she played in all 20 matches and started in all but one. She served as a team-captain and was a crucial part of the Tiger’s backline during her career.

Gordon also tallied an assist and two shots on the year in her career-high 1,584 minutes on the season.