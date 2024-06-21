Three LSU baseball players earn 2024 All-America recognition

Griffin Herring, Tommy White and Luke Holman all received 2024 All-America recognition Friday from Baseball America magazine.

Herring was named Second-Team All-American while White and Holman each earned Third-Team All-America nods.

Herring posted a 6-1 record with a 1.79 ERA last season over 50.1 innings pitched. White led the team with a .330 batting average and was second on the team with 24 homers. Holman was No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts and finished with a 2.75 ERA.