Third team All-America recognition rolls in for LSU’s Marceaux, Crews

LSU junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews have each earned 2021 All-America recognition.

Marceaux was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Crews received third-team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A second-team All-SEC selection, he was second in the league in innings pitched and sixth in both ERA and strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings.

Crews, a native of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.