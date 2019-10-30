Third-ranked Sandy Tigs lose to Florida State in CCSA beach championship finals

LSU’s third-ranked beach volleyball team fought its way back into CCSA beach championship finals Sunday afternoon at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala.

But for the fourth time this season, the 25-7 Tigers narrowly lost 3-2 to Florida State. LSU will end its season in the NCAA championships May 7-9 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

“The last three times we’ve played Florida State, it has come down to two or three points, max,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “It stings to come out on the wrong side again.

“We have to take that loss and let it fuel us as we have two weeks to get ready for nationals and to do everything in our power to avoid that feeling again.”

Courts 1 and 2 finished in two sets, each team taking one of the courts, but Courts 3-5 all went three sets and were drama filled, up for grabs from start to finish.

Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth won on Court 1, 21-14 and 21-18, improving to 32-0 on the season. The LSU duo was named to the CCSA All-Tournament team after a perfect weekend in which they did not drop a set. Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York from Court 5 were also selected to the All-Tournament team.

“The effort that our team showed and how hard they fought, on every single court, is the effort that is demanded in matches like this,” Brcok said. “From now on, every match we play will be that level of intensity.”

Earlier in the day, LSU blanked TCU 5-0 to advance to the finals.