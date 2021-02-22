Third-ranked LSU women’s golf team opens play Monday in Houston’s ICON Invitational

The LSU women’s golf team, rated No. 3 in the Golfstat ranking, is traveling to Humble, Texas to compete Monday and Tuesday in the 2021 ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament is hosted by No. 12 ranked University of Houston,

The field features 15 teams, including No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Oklahoma State. Rounding out the field are No. 11 Kent State, No. 17 Northwestern, No. 29 Texas Tech, No. 30 Michigan State, No. 34 TCU, No. 36 North Texas, No. 39 Texas A&M, No. 42 Purdue, No. 50 Texas State and No. 62 SMU.

Both days of competition will begin at 8 a.m. CT with a shotgun start. Live scoring updates will be available at GolfStat.com.

LSU picked up its third second-place finish of the season last week at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, against a primarily SEC-laden field. The Tigers are posting a team average of 289.25 per round, only the second season in school history to be shooting under 290. The first team to shoot under 290 for a season was the 2019-20 squad.

LSU’s lineup for the second tournament of the spring portion of the 2020-21 season is sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet, junior Presley Baggett and senior Kendall Griffin. Senior Kiana Oshiro and junior Alden Wallace will compete as individuals.

Lindblad and Stone continue to set the pace for the Tigers this season. Lindblad, ranked No. 3 by WAGR, is shooting a 70.75 average and has posted four top 10 finishes, including second at The Blessings and tied for third at The Ally. Lindblad opened the first two tournaments of the season with a 5-under 67 to stay in contention at the top of the leaderboard.

Stone is currently ranked No. 123 by WAGR and is shooting an average of 72.00. She was the top Tiger finisher last week in second place at the Moon Invitational. It was her second top 5 finish of the season, including at fifth place performance at the season opening Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Tejedo Mulet, ranked No. 87 by WAGR, is third on the squad at 73.67 in the first 12 rounds of her collegiate career. She earned the first top 10 finish of her collegiate career at The Ally, placing tied for seventh.

Griffin started the spring strong last week with a sixth-place finish at the Moon Invitational and tied a career low with a 6-under 210. She is fourth on the squad with a 74.33 average. Baggett will be making her second appearance of the season after averaging 75.00 over three rounds last week in Melbourne.

Oshiro and Wallace will be making their first appearances of the season at the ICON Invitational.