The Weeks Brothers Make LSU History As Defense Shines In Win Over Western Kentucky

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It was not a classic LSU victory on a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium by any means as the Tigers struggled mightily with 22-point underdog Western Kentucky before surviving for a 13-10 win.

But the game will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Weeks family of Watkinsville, Georgia.

The Weeks brothers – linebackers West, Whit and Zach – became the first trio of brothers to share the field at the same time in LSU football history after the they played next to one another for the entirety of the Tigers’ third defensive series of the game.

Two of the three Weeks brothers celebrate after a senior night win. #LSU pic.twitter.com/2fwzVholus — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) November 23, 2025

“It was honestly surreal,” eldest brother West said. “Like, it’s something I can’t even describe the feeling of, and I wish I could see my mom and dad’s face now, just to see how proud they are. But looking over and seeing my two younger bros, man, that’s something that I’ll never forget.”

West, who was one of 27 seniors recognized before the game, played every snap like it was his last in Death Valley, which is what happened. He recorded seven tackles, half a sack and broke up a pass that led to a DJ Pickett interception.

Whit, who has missed the last four games due to a nagging ankle injury, made his return in time to play next to his brothers in Tiger Stadium. Whit played the first three defensive drives and was taken out of the game after the memorable moments with his brothers. He didn’t dress out for the second half to rest his ankle possibly for LSU’s next game at Oklahoma on Saturday. Or he may rehabilitate and get ready for next season at LSU or prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

The drive in which all three brothers played was a quick one. The Hilltoppers got one first down before LSU forced a punt. On 3rd-and-4, youngest brother Zach Weeks bull rushed the offensive line, forcing quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. to throw it away. Zach was credited with the quarterback hurry.

“I thought that was pretty sweet,” interim head coach Frank Wilson said. “When we recruited each one, that was kind of our sales pitch to their father David (Weeks). You know, ‘How about not just one, but two? And how about a third one?’ Like, that’s never been done before. I don’t know if there’s been three brothers on one team. I know of several that had two. But certainly, a special moment for that family.”

West, who transferred to LSU from Virginia after his freshman season in 2021, has played five years of college football, but none of them will come close to spending his last one with two of the most important people in his life.

“It’s honestly the biggest blessing ever,” he said. “Not a lot of people get to experience what it’s like to play college football, and let alone do it with two brothers. It truly is special.”

BRIAN KELLY’S SON HONORED AS LSU SENIOR

Another one of LSU’s 27 seniors honored Saturday was walk-on linebacker Kenzel Kelly, a son of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kenzel’s mother/Kelly’s wife Paqui Kelly and the couple’s other two children – Kenzel’s sister Grace and brother Patrick – were on the field with Kenzel during the pre-game senior ceremony. Brian Kelly did not attend.