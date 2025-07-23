The Unbelievable LSU Baseball Roster Coming in 2026

On the one month anniversary of his second national championship in three years at LSU, Jay Johnson takes a victory lap while breaking down his roster for next season. He confirms Derek Curiel will be the centerfielder, that Chris Stanfield is ready to rock left field and boost his MLB draft stock for next year. And Johnson spills the beans that even though he loves his stacked pitching staff, he’s still on the hunt for a secret weapon to add to the 2026 roster. Meanwhile, Mike Detillier gears up for the LSU vs Clemson season-opener, pointing out that right now LSU’s only got one NFL first rounder on the roster. Plus much, much more. Tune in to join Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn Guilbeau on this can’t-miss edition of Tiger Rag Radio live from the Super Chevy Dealers’ Studio in Baton Rouge.