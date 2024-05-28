The SEC will send a record-breaking 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament

The SEC continued its dominance of college baseball this season and will send a record 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The ACC has the second most schools going to the NCAA Tournament with eight. SEC teams earned the top three seeds and four of the top five. SEC champion Tennessee was the No. 1 overall seed followed by No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 5 seed Arkansas and No. 7 seed Georgia.

Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Georgia are all regional hosts and will host super regionals if they make it out of their regional. LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Alabama are all No. 2 seeds in their respective regionals and would have a chance at hosting a super regional if they make it out of their regional and there’s an upset. Florida made the tournament as the SEC’s only three seed.

Because of the way the seeding lines up, the SEC could claim all eight spots in Omaha if each team wins its regional and super regional.