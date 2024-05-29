The SEC will consider a change that LSU coach Brian Kelly has already implemented

The SEC is considering adopting a change that LSU head coach Brain Kelly has already implemented.

During the 2023 season, Kelly would put out an injury report similar to the ones put out in the NFL. He would update the statuses of injured players on Monday and Thursday and give them the designation of probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Kelly has said that he thinks the process of giving injured players designations should be standardized and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey seems to agree. At the SEC’s annual spring meetings, Sankey said that there will be a discussion about implementing an injury report system similar to the one Kelly has used.

“We are going to have a discussion about student-athlete availability reporting,” Sankey said before the annual SEC spring meetings. “Members of our staff have been working on this project, really since last summer. I referenced some considerations that we would have. That doesn’t mean there’s going to be a decision. In fact, you should not expect a decision. But you should expect a discussion.”