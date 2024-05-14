The SEC has announced LSU basketball’s opponents for the 2024-25 season. See them here

The SEC has announced each school’s conference opponents ahead of next season.

LSU basketball will start conference play on Jan. 4 and wrap up its last game on March 8. The dates and times of each game haven’t been announced, but the location of each game has been.

Each team will play 18 SEC games with nine at home and nine on the road. Teams will play the other 15 SEC teams at least once during the regular season and there will be three teams that it plays twice.

The Tigers will host Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt at home. They’ll head on the road for games against Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma.

LSU’s permanent opponents that it’ll play home and away are Arkansas and Texas A&M. For the 2024-25 season the Tigers will also play Ole Miss twice.

Our 2024-25 SEC Opponents ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/66hYy0cChO — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) May 13, 2024

Last season, LSU finished 9-9 in conference play and was knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the first round by Mississippi State. It splits home and away games with Texas A&M and Arkansas and beat Ole Miss in its one game against the Rebels. The Tigers went 6-3 at home and 3-6 on the road last season.

The SEC Tournament will be back in Nashville this season at Bridgestone Arena. It’ll take place on March 12-16.

Matt McMahon and his revamped squad will be looking to put together LSU’s first winning season in conference play since the 2020-21 season.