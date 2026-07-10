The LSU Brand Continues To Dominate As 4 Tigers Selected To Be A Part Of Nike Campaign

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football players Whit Weeks and Trey’Dez Green, softball player Kylee Edwards and basketball player ZaKiyah Johnson will be featured in Nike’s national “Back to School” NIL campaign, it was announced on Friday.

Last December, Nike and LSU announced an extension to their five-decade long partnership through 2036. The iconic sports brand also used Baton Rouge as the launch for its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program.

“You grow up wearing Nike,” Johnson said in a release. “It’s one of the biggest brands in the world. Being able to represent that for myself, my team and school, and to be the first to do it – hard work pays off. This is what I came to LSU for, to create a brand for myself.”

NEW: Power 4 sponsorship revenue topped $1 billion for the first time in 25-26, per @SponsorUnited.



Texas, OSU, LSU and Georgia each cleared $30M, rivaling mid-tier pro teams.



Financial brands led all categories at $100M+, outspending auto, insurance, healthcare and alcohol. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 9, 2026

Content and social media assets for the newest Nike campaign involving Green, Weeks, Johnson and Edwards were shot in multiple locations across campus at LSU, spotlighting four of the best in their respective sports.

Weeks will be a senior linebacker for the Tigers in the 2026 season after an injury-plagued season in 2025. He is expected to return to his sophomore form in 2024 when he was one of the best at his position in the nation.

Green is expected to be one of the top tight ends in the nation this season.

“I wake up every day and say, ‘I’m a Nike athlete.’ It’s crazy,” Green said.

LSU’s Trey’Dez to see a lot of green this season with Kiffin&Weis. @kacehk https://t.co/e8DfGz3auK — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 10, 2026

“I get the chance to do stuff that me and my friends always talked about and dreamed about,” Green said. “It’s a blessing. I came from Jackson, Louisiana. I get chills every time I think about it.”

Edwards started all 59 games at shortstop in her first season with the Tigers in 2026 and was named the the All-SEC first team after batting .341 with 61 hits, 43 runs scored, 40 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples and 10 home runs.

Johnson started 23 of 34 games as a freshman for coach Kim Mulkey, averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

LSU’s full, expanded list of athletes participating in the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program for 2026-27 are expected to be announced soon.