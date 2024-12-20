The Lowdown on LSU’s Newest QB Michael Van Buren Jr. – Great Snag for LSU

Michael Van Buren Jr., a promising quarterback from Mississippi State, has committed to LSU after entering the transfer portal. As a freshman, he started eight games for the Bulldogs this fall, throwing for 1,886 yards with 16 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. A former four-star recruit from Maryland, Van Buren was ESPN’s No. 57 overall prospect in 2024. He initially committed to Oregon but switched to Mississippi State last December under new coach Jeff Lebby. On this edition of the TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast, David Murray, Managing Editor/Writer at 24/7 Sports, joins Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau to provide a complete scouting report on what LSU can expect from Van Buren. Van Buren became the starter when veteran Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury. Despite his efforts, including a 306-yard, three-touchdown game against Georgia, the Bulldogs finished 2-10. With three years of eligibility remaining, Van Buren joins LSU’s quarterback room, which includes returner Garrett Nussmeier, Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann, and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley. The Tigers lacked a 2025 quarterback recruit after top prospect Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan.