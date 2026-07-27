The Lane Kiffin Era Of Preseason Practice Begins Next Week, But Will Any Reporters Get To Watch?

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football players are scheduled to report for preseason practices on Tuesday, August 4 with the first day of practice the next day.

Temperatures in Baton Rouge on August 5 are expected to be in the 90s as usual with a 20 percent chance of rain and a heat index high of 106 degrees. The Tigers will likely practice early in morning as they usually do in August. Temperatures at 8 a.m. are expected to be in the low 80s with a heat index in the high 80s.

The Tigers open the season on Saturday, September 5 against Clemson in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Tiger Rag hopes to be providing daily practice reports, though the practice access by reporters under Kiffin’s new regime is not known yet. LSU will be working this week on a schedule of interviews with Kiffin and players and any possible media access to practice.

Media members were allowed to cover portions of LSU’s spring practice regularly, but it is unclear if Kiffin will have the same access opportunities this August and during the season.

While Ole Miss’ coach from 2020-2025, Kiffin rarely allowed any media access during August practices.