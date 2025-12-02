The Lane Kiffin Effect: No. 11 Tight End Flips Commitment From Ole Miss To LSU

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Well, that didn’t take long.

On just his second full day on the job, new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin may be making Ole Miss wish it let him coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff in less than three weeks.

UPDATE: Lane Kiffin fighting to the end to coach Ole Miss in playoffs, but doesn’t look like it will happen. He has a meeting with players today before likely leaving for Monday press conference at LSU.https://t.co/8MTA20MIsW — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 30, 2025

Some of the “guardrails” Kiffin wanted to establish in order to continue coaching Ole Miss while simultaneously taking over at LSU may have included him not tapping into the commitments he previously garnered for the Ole Miss 2026 signing class. Well, he got one of those on Tuesday.

JC Anderson, the nation’s No. 11 tight end from Mt. Zion, Illinois, by 247sports.com, flipped his commitment from Ole Miss on to LSU on Tuesday after decommitting from the Rebels earlier in the day. Anderson (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) is a four-star prospect and the No. 7 player in Illinois and No. 230 nationally. He committed to Kiffin on July 1 after a visit to Ole Miss on May 30.

Ole Miss had the No. 25 class in the country by 247sports.com when Kiffin left the program on Sunday for LSU.

Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Cox had helped recruit Anderson to Ole Miss. But Cox joined Kiffin on the plane from Oxford, Mississippi, to Baton Rouge on Sunday and will be LSU’s tight ends coach. LSU had not previously been recruiting Anderson under former coach Brian Kelly and then interim coach Frank Wilson, who is one of LSU’s best recruiters.

What were the magic words by LSU AD Verge Ausberry that were music to Lane Kiffin’s ears?https://t.co/neCtKxziFL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

Wilson will continue to serve as interim coach for LSU during bowl practices and in the upcoming bowl game that will be learned this weekend.

Anderson visited Auburn on June 6 and Illinois on April 11.

Other programs who have offered Anderson scholarships include Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Louisville.

LSU’s 2026 class remains No. 12 in the country with 15 commitments going into the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. The period runs through Friday.

LSU offensive lineman commitment Jalan Chapman just reopened his recruitment as Lane Kiffin takes over. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/HQsyI2HUvZ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

Kiffin apparently moved on from a previous commitment to LSU under Kelly’s staff earlier Tuesday as three-star offensive line prospect Jalan Chapman of Warren Easton High in New Orleans – Wilson’s area – tweeted that he had reopened his recruiting and de-committed from LSU. On Monday, he had told Tiger Rag how excited he was to have Kiffin as his new coach.