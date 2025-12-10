The Kiffin Kickstart: Lane Kiffin Begins His LSU Tenure With Staff and Recruiting Moves

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and producer Andre Champagne discuss new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s first moves as the Tigers’ new head man. Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Ryan McGee of ESPN and the SEC Network to talk about the College Football Playoff Bracket Reveal as well as what to expect out of Lane Kiffin at LSU as head coach.

In the second hour, Tiger Rag Radio talks LSU women’s basketball with The Advocate’s Reed Darcey and speaks with Glenn West of 247sports.com to find out who LSU football may target in the transfer portal.

