The GOAT is Back: Haleigh Bryant Returns to LSU Gymnastics to Coach

Yes, Haleigh Bryant has been named the newest assistant coach for the LSU gymnastics team, according to LSU Athletics, effective immediately. She replaces Ashleigh Gnat, who recently stepped down from the position. Bryant, a decorated LSU gymnast, will join head coach Jay Clark and co-associate head coaches Garrett and Courtney Griffeth on the 2026 coaching staff.

Bryant’s coaching appointment comes after a highly successful collegiate gymnastics career at LSU. She is a two-time NCAA champion, including the 2024 individual all-around title, and led LSU to their first NCAA team championship that same year. She is also a 33-time All-American, a program record, and holds the school record for most perfect 10s with 18. Bryant was also the 2024 Honda Award winner for gymnastics.

Bryant expressed her honor at being named assistant coach, stating that the program means a lot to her. She will be working with the balance beam and floor exercise lineups.