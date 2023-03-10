The first of many: LSU’s Angel Reese lands initial first team All-America honor from The Athletic

LSU’s sophomore forward Angel Reese began what’s expected to be a long list of postseason honors when she was named Friday to The Athletic’s first team All-America team.

Reese led the SEC in both scoring (23.4) and rebounding (15.5) and registered double-doubles in a school-record 28 games this season.

LSU (28-2) will learn its fate for the NCAA Tournament when ESPN televises the NCAA Selection Committee’s 68-team at 7 p.m. The Tigers are expected to receive an at-large berth and host the first two rounds of the tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Reese was selected to the All-SEC first team and All-Defensive team last week. She helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the conference and to the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament.

Reese was honored a conference-record seven times by the SEC with Player of the Week mention.