The Case Against LSU: Tiger Rag Attorney Explains Why LSU Should Reveal What It Pays Players

The attorney representing Tiger Rag, The Illuminator and WAFB-TV in a public records lawsuit against LSU for keeping secret the salaries of LSU athletes says that he has a potential landmark case.

“The biggest thing is the state of Louisiana is taking money that is taxpayer money, public money, and paying it to someone, but refusing to turn over the check,” Baton Rouge attorney Scott Sternberg said Thursday on Matt Moscona’s radio show on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge that is syndicated statewide and appears live on COX Sports Television.

“And we’ve never seen that before,” Sternberg said. “If the state writes the check, we usually get to see the check, including how much the check is for. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I’m proud to say that I’ve represented a number of individuals against government in this state when they won’t turn over public records. If they’re receiving public funds, we get to see the check.”

Moscona brought up the fact, though, that student-athletes are not yet considered employees. Even though they have been getting paid since 2021 after the NCAA lost a slew of lawsuits involving athletes not getting paid despite their Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) being used. Athletes have also been receiving money via revenue shares at each university.

“That’s the big question,” Sternberg said. “That’s why LSU thinks it’s justified because they’re not employees. It’s a whole new world. And I’m not going to tell you that the folks at LSU are completely unjustified in withholding this. I’m saying that we get to see the checks all the time. This is the first time I’ve ever seen it, where we did not get to see the money as it was spent. NIL and revenue share have opened up a whole new world in college sports. And this lawsuit is one of the first of its kind. We want to know how much these folks are being paid.”

Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne, Louisiana Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson and WAFB-TV investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto filed the lawsuit Thursday afternoon in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. It argues the records should be made public because the revenue LSU spends is public money. The journalists had recently requested the spending records from LSU – not each salary from the various athletes – under the state’s public records law and were denied.

“It’s the basis of everything that we have in transparency laws in this state, which we earned as citizens because we have been through a lot with our government since this state was founded,” Sternberg said. “We know we have to check every now and then to see what they’re spending the money on. It’s not about the individual student-athletes. They didn’t do anything wrong. They have the same status here as any other person that receives public funds.”

Meg Casper Sunstrom, LSU chief communications officer for the LSU System and LSU president Wade Rousse, told Tiger Rag and the other media entities that releasing what LSU pays its athletes would “put LSU at a competitive disadvantage on the field and runs contrary to the privacy interest of our student-athletes.”

But Sternberg said Louisiana citizens have a right to know what the athletes are making.

For example, new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin signed the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal last January for an estimated $5 million, but that dollar figure has not been confirmed by LSU.

“I’m a fan of a number of sports at LSU, and I would like to know as a citizen, how much we’re spending on the football team,” Sternberg said. “Who do we spend the most amount of money on? Where is that line? And how much are we spending? If it wasn’t taxpayer money – public money – then I’d be out of luck.”

Sternberg said the lawsuit has been in the works since last fall.

“We’ve been hearing about this across the state where the state institutions are not willing to tell the public what they are paying student-athletes to perform on the field or on the court,” he said.

Sternberg said there are plans for similar suits against other colleges in the state.

“We’ll sue them, too,” he said. “We started with LSU. We considered suing a number of universities frankly. LSU has really good lawyers. They have good people we’re used to working with in the athletic department who understand. We’ve had a lot of experience with LSU. They’re used to defending public records lawsuits. And let’s be honest, they’re the biggest show in town. People are especially interested in what happens with the money that LSU is appropriated (by the state) and generates and that is statewide. That’s why we did it.”

Sternberg said that the reporters did submit the same requests to other schools in the state.

“In varying degrees, but yeah, pretty much, we were not able to see how much they were paying,” he said. “They gave us some cursory numbers. The reality is nobody knew what to do, and LSU is the leader in this area. When they said no, everybody else said no, too.”

Sternberg said he expected a hearing on the lawsuit in a couple weeks.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.