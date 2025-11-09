The $54 Million Standoff Between Brian Kelly and LSU

In his Nov. 9, 2025 article for theadvocate.com, Wilson Alexander provides a clear account of the standoff between former LSU football coach Brian Kelly and LSU over a $54 million buyout.

Key Details

Alexander bases the piece on a Nov. 5 letter from Kelly’s attorneys to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and board member John Carmouche. The letter includes the following demands:

Written confirmation by 5 p.m. the following Monday (November 10)

the following Monday (November 10) Assurance that the university will “fulfill its contractual obligation” to pay Kelly in full

The letter warns that if LSU does not comply, Kelly “will pursue all available legal remedies.”