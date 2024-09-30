‘That Kid’ Jayden Daniels Stealing Early Thunder With Dynamic Performances and Skills

The Chicago Bears thought they had hit the jackpot with their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it looks like they may have missed out because of ‘That Kid’ Jayden Daniels.

Despite his Heisman-winning pedigree, Caleb Williams has struggled to live up to the hype while Daniels – four weeks in – is taking the league by storm.

While Williams has thrown for a respectable 787 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first four games, he has also coughed up the ball four times. In comparison, Daniels has been playing mistake-free football with an 82.1% completion rate – the best four-week completion percentage EVER by an NFL quarterback.

But it’s not all about stats, right?

Well, let’s take a look at those too. Daniels currently leads Williams in passing yards (897 vs 787) and rushing yards (218 vs 0). And let’s not forget that Washington is sitting pretty at 3-1 while the Bears are barely clinging onto a .500 record.

Sure, Williams may have gotten the nod as the No. 1 pick, but it’s becoming increasingly clear now that Chicago should have gone with ‘That Kid’ instead. With his impressive dual-threat abilities and record-breaking completion percentage, Daniels is proving that he was the real prize of this draft. Sorry Williams, but you’ve been outdueled by ‘That Kid’ – so far, at least.

Sure, Williams had an impressive college career at USC, but it was nothing compared to Daniels’ record-breaking season at LSU. And let’s not ignore the fact that only Bo Nix is starting for his team besides Williams and Daniels from the entire first round of quarterback picks.

So far, Daniels has been proving himself as the real deal in the NFL, while Williams is still trying to catch up. But with their undeniable talents and potential, both quarterbacks are bound to have successful careers in the league. Only time will tell who truly made the better draft decision, but for now, we’ll sit back and enjoy watching Commander’s fans rejoice over having ‘That Kid’ Jayden Daniels leading their offense to a 3-1 record while Bears fans are stuck with solid performances from Williams and a mediocre 2-2 record. Sorry Chicago, early still, but it looks like you missed out on true greatness.